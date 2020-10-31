Sensational save helps secure championship season for Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart goalkeeper Amanda Isaacs resolved to leave nothing to chance on Saturday.

“There’s been some goals this season where I didn’t think they were going in, so I just kind of let them go, but I figured this is the game to not make any mistakes, so I just went for everything with all my heart,” Isaacs said.

Her heroic effort helped Sacred Heart to its seventh KHSAA Girls’ State Soccer Championship on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Lexington Catholic.

Isaacs, listed at 5-foot-5 on her recruiting profile, the senior used every inch of her reach in a leap to keep the free kick from Lexington Catholic’s Olivia Bretz out of the top left corner of the goal with less than seven minutes in the game as the Valkyries clung to a 1-0 lead. She then collapsed to the ground and corralled the loose ball.

Moments later, Katie Barney’s shot on goal took a wild deflection off a defender and bounced sideways around the LexCath keeper and into the net to set the final margin in the 76th minute.

“It’s soccer,” Lexington Catholic Coach Terry Quigley said. “You never know what’s going to happen. It’s a crazy game. You love it so much because you see the unexpected every game.”

Lexington Catholic had been the aggressor much of the game, but couldn’t snatch an equalizer despite throwing more numbers forward.

Isaacs praised the defense in front of her.

“They killed it,” said Isaacs, who had four saves and faced four corner kicks. “There were some times that I was worried but, I mean, they came in, they saved my butt. They were there and I was backing them up as much as I could.”

Lexington Catholic senior Emma James Bryant, who has been a starter and an anchor on the Knights back line for four seasons acknowledged the loss hurts, but the season has been “amazing.”

“I’m so proud, she said. We completely dominated this year, and I loved it. … To have a season, let alone make it this far, it’s great. I personally think that we dominated the game. It’s just unlucky. The second goal, obviously, we just had two in the back, and we knew it was a big risk and it just bounced weird.”

Having lost to Lexington Catholic earlier in the season by scores of 1-0 and 5-0, Sacred Heart came out determined in the first half and displayed a number of exceptional passing sequences, one of which generated a LexCath foul and a free kick just over 10 minutes into the game.

Gabriela Quintero took it from 38 yards away, watched it bounce through traffic near the 6-yard box and tumble in. She still doesn’t believe she scored it, but after initially crediting it to someone else on the public address system, the KHSAA put her down for the goal.

When asked how big it was her team, Quintero replied “Exponential. It set the tone for the whole rest of the game. It’s the momentum we needed in those first minutes.”

Facing Lexington Catholic’s pressure was something the Valkyries were prepared for Quintero said.

“Coming into the second half, we knew we just needed to hold our ground. Getting that second goal just pushed us over the edge,” she said.

Lexington Catholic finished the season 16-2 and earned its second straight 11th Region title and the Knights’ ninth trip to the state finals.

“Their strategy was very well carried out,” Quigley said of Sacred Heart. “Their team should be proud and their coach should be proud. … Nothing we worked gave us that opening goal we could relax on. We had shots, but we were never relaxed on them.”

The Knights should have a number of starters back to try for the program’s second state championship, including leading scorers Emily Scanlon, Mary Martin Hampton and Olivia Bretz, plus two-thirds of its back line in 11th Region player of the year Katherine Truitt and Laura Banahan.

