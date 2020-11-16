Here’s the 2020 Lexington All-City Boys’ Soccer Team

Lexington Christian’s Will Morehead is the Lexington Player of the Year in boys’ soccer, according to votes gathered for the 2020 All-City teams from the nine coaches in town.

Morehead, a sophomore midfielder who led his team with 11 goals and five assists, outpaced a wide open field for the All-City First Team’s top spot, with five other players garnering first-place votes — Henry Clay’s Tahj Jairam and Keenan Wilson, Lafayette’s Gabe Gatsos, Bryan Station’s Ivan Nkinzo and Paul Laurence Dunbar’s Drew Doza.

Morehead was joined on the First Team by teammate Andrew Dobbs and two players each from 11th Region champion Paul Laurence Dunbar — Doza and Isaac Cano — 42nd District champion Henry Clay — Jairam and Wilson — and Bryan Station — Nkinzo and Xavier Hale — plus Lafayette’s Gatsos, Tates Creek’s Jona Juarez and Frederick Douglass goalkeeper Max Hasler.

2020 All-City boys’ soccer teams

Players listed in order of points assigned to coaches’ votes

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year: Will Morehead, so., Lexington Christian, 150 points

Tahj Jairam, sr., Henry Clay, 145

Gabe Gatsos, sr., Lafayette, 144

Jona Juarez, sr., Tates Creek High School, 137

Ivan Nkinzo, sr., Bryan Station, 118

Keenan Wilson, sr., Henry Clay, 117

Max Hasler (GK), sr., Frederick Douglass, 107

Issac Cano, jr., Paul Laurence Dunbar, 103

Drew Doza, sr., Paul Laurence Dunbar, 97

Xavier Hale, sr., Bryan Station, 89

Andrew Dobbs, jr., Lexington Christian, 83

SECOND TEAM

Wells Durham, jr., Lexington Catholic

Hunter Abshire (GK), sr., Paul Laurence Dunbar

Bennett Kirn, jr., Lexington Catholic

Alexis Petatan, sr., Tates Creek

Drew Grider, sr., Henry Clay

Sonny Martin, sr., Lafayette

Angel Velasco-Urbina, sr., Henry Clay

Chase Long, sr., Frederick Douglass

Derek Burgess, sr., Paul Laurence Dunbar

Adali Diaz, jr., Paul Laurence Dunbar

Patrick Lobbo, sr., Tates Creek

HONORABLE MENTION

Bryan Station: Juma Prince, Mario Fuentes, Evan Amend.

Frederick Douglass: Mason Dunn, Rohan Patel, Josh Carr.

Henry Clay: Markieus Hill Jr.

Lafayette: Emmany Bandamuna, Ian Fultz.

Lexington Catholic: Kevin Nevarez, Jaxson Witajewski, Connor Otte.

Lexington Christian: Zach Workman, Gavin Howard, Josh Lytle.

Sayre: Levy Deckard, Brady Adkins, Colin Miedler, Whitt Wood, Jackson Cornett.

Tates Creek: Beni Ntagaramba, Sedrick Mugwira.