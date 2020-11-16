High School Sports
Here’s the 2020 Lexington All-City Boys’ Soccer Team
Lexington Christian’s Will Morehead is the Lexington Player of the Year in boys’ soccer, according to votes gathered for the 2020 All-City teams from the nine coaches in town.
Morehead, a sophomore midfielder who led his team with 11 goals and five assists, outpaced a wide open field for the All-City First Team’s top spot, with five other players garnering first-place votes — Henry Clay’s Tahj Jairam and Keenan Wilson, Lafayette’s Gabe Gatsos, Bryan Station’s Ivan Nkinzo and Paul Laurence Dunbar’s Drew Doza.
Morehead was joined on the First Team by teammate Andrew Dobbs and two players each from 11th Region champion Paul Laurence Dunbar — Doza and Isaac Cano — 42nd District champion Henry Clay — Jairam and Wilson — and Bryan Station — Nkinzo and Xavier Hale — plus Lafayette’s Gatsos, Tates Creek’s Jona Juarez and Frederick Douglass goalkeeper Max Hasler.
2020 All-City boys’ soccer teams
Players listed in order of points assigned to coaches’ votes
FIRST TEAM
Player of the Year: Will Morehead, so., Lexington Christian, 150 points
Tahj Jairam, sr., Henry Clay, 145
Gabe Gatsos, sr., Lafayette, 144
Jona Juarez, sr., Tates Creek High School, 137
Ivan Nkinzo, sr., Bryan Station, 118
Keenan Wilson, sr., Henry Clay, 117
Max Hasler (GK), sr., Frederick Douglass, 107
Issac Cano, jr., Paul Laurence Dunbar, 103
Drew Doza, sr., Paul Laurence Dunbar, 97
Xavier Hale, sr., Bryan Station, 89
Andrew Dobbs, jr., Lexington Christian, 83
SECOND TEAM
Wells Durham, jr., Lexington Catholic
Hunter Abshire (GK), sr., Paul Laurence Dunbar
Bennett Kirn, jr., Lexington Catholic
Alexis Petatan, sr., Tates Creek
Drew Grider, sr., Henry Clay
Sonny Martin, sr., Lafayette
Angel Velasco-Urbina, sr., Henry Clay
Chase Long, sr., Frederick Douglass
Derek Burgess, sr., Paul Laurence Dunbar
Adali Diaz, jr., Paul Laurence Dunbar
Patrick Lobbo, sr., Tates Creek
HONORABLE MENTION
Bryan Station: Juma Prince, Mario Fuentes, Evan Amend.
Frederick Douglass: Mason Dunn, Rohan Patel, Josh Carr.
Henry Clay: Markieus Hill Jr.
Lafayette: Emmany Bandamuna, Ian Fultz.
Lexington Catholic: Kevin Nevarez, Jaxson Witajewski, Connor Otte.
Lexington Christian: Zach Workman, Gavin Howard, Josh Lytle.
Sayre: Levy Deckard, Brady Adkins, Colin Miedler, Whitt Wood, Jackson Cornett.
Tates Creek: Beni Ntagaramba, Sedrick Mugwira.
Comments