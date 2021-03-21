Lafayette wrestlers among qualifiers for state wrestling tournament’s final round

Lafayette’s Brayden Gianonne, center, stood atop the podium as the winner of the 152-pound class at the 2020 KHSAA State Wrestling Championships at the Kentucky Horse Park’s Alltech Arena. This year, Giannone competes at 160 pounds and has qualified for the final round of the state championships to be held at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester. jpeck@herald-leader.com

Two Lafayette wrestlers advanced to the final round of the KHSAA State Wrestling Championships to be held Saturday in Winchester after competing in a modified first-round format this past weekend.

Lafayette’s Brayden Giannone defeated Johnson Central’s Zack McCourt for first place in the 160-pound class of the KHSAA’s unique state first-round competition held at Martin County High School in Inez, featuring wrestlers from Regions 7 and 8. Giannone, a junior, won the 152-pound state title last year.

Joining Giannone at the final round of state at George Rogers Clark High School on Saturday will be Lafayette’s Azariah Saunier, who finished second in the 170-pound class.

Due to participant and spectator limitations necessary to comply with COVID-19 guidelines, the Kentucky High School Athletic Administration split its state wrestling tournament into two rounds this year.

The Martin County first-round competition was mirrored at three other sites across the state with Regions 1 and 2 competing at Apollo on Owensboro, Regions 3 and 4 competing at Waggener in Louisville and Regions 5 and 6 competing at Ryle in Union.

The top two finishers in each weight class at each first-round site advanced to the final-round competition. All results from each of the first-round sites count toward the final team totals. Normally, the top four wrestlers from each region advance to a single state event.

Zac Cowan and Jeffrey Kinley of Madison Central and Chris Begley and Rocky Whitehead of Madison Southern were also among the final-round qualifiers from Region 7.

State wrestling

Regions 7-8 first round at Martin County High School, Inez

(Top two in each class advance to final round; Lexington wrestlers in bold)

106 — 1. Colin Tucker, Wayne County; 2. James Morris, Johnson Central; 3. Aydn Funkhouser, Harrison County; 4. Troy Gardner, Ashland Blazer; 5. Moses Navarro, McCreary Central; 6. Anthony Condi, Frederick Douglass; 7. Dylan Plummer, Bourbon County; 8. Brandon Bruner, Bryan Station.

113 — 1. Adam Williams, Johnson Central; 2. Jeremiah Baird, McCreary Central; 3. Aidan Cook, Lafayette; 4. Clayton Bradley, Montgomery County; 5. Leydon Nelson, Harrison County; 6. Davin Skinner, West Carter; 7. Dakota Phillips, Boyle County; 8. Steven Smith, Frederick Douglass.

120 — 1. Elijah Baird, McCreary Central; 2. Patrick Meek, Johnson Central; 3. Bryce Zumwalt, Harrison County; 4. Brock Messer, Martin County; 5. Braeden Kelley, Madison Southern; 6. Keaton Shott, Paul Laurence Dunbar; 7. Colton Kilburn, Wayne County; 8. Landon Scroggins, Perry County Central.

126 — 1. Caleb Lovin, Ashland Blazer; 2. Caleb Barnes, Johnson Central; 3. Keelan Dick, Wayne County; 4. Evan Browning, Boyle County; 5. Chase Bowlin, McCreary Central; 6. Landon Crafton, Madison Central; 7. Hayden Canady, Perry County Central; 8. Reece Hamilton, Prestonsburg.

132 — 1. Jacob Cain, Johnson Central; 2. Chris Begley, Madison Southern; 3. Elijah Fields, Belfry; 4. Justin Kubwimana, Lafayette; 5. Robert Nardelli, Madison Central; 6. Xavier Tello, Wayne County; 7. Stryker Davidson, Montgomery County; 8. Logan Hein, Harrison County.

138 — 1. Seth Davis, Johnson Central; 2. Cainon Akemon, Bourbon County; 3. Lucas Hutchison, Madison Central; 4. Raymund Rayburn, West Carter; 5. Dakota Karr, Wayne County; 6. Jackson Gonzales, Frederick Douglass; 7. Matthew Embry, Henry Clay; 8. Xavier Rogers, Pike County

145 — 1. Zac Cowan, Madison Central; 2. Reece Goss, Johnson Central; 3. Luke Chapman, Lafayette; 4. Bobby Hale, Martin County; 5. Julian Cruz, McCreary Central; 6. Ethan Montgomery, Boyle County; 7. Micheal Watts, Harrison County; 8. Bradyn Flener, West Carter.

152 — 1. Jeffrey Kinley, Madison Central; 2. Blake Botts, McCreary Central; 3. Kolby Sparks, Martin County; 4. Logan Castle, Johnson Central; 5. Logan Dingus, Harrison County; 6. Jackson Burger, Boyle County; 7. Christian Floyd, Wayne County; 8. Grant Holland, Pikeville.

160 — 1. Brayden Giannone, Lafayette; 2. Zack McCourt, Johnson Central; 3. Jaris Bloom-Doyle, Paul Laurence Dunbar; 4. Marcus Hutchison, Madison Central; 5. Javine Crowley, Perry County Central; 6. Jerome Johnson, Danville; 7. Alex Sledd, Harrison County; 8. Ashton Dingess, Boyd County.

170 — 1. Randy Kinser, Martin County; 2. Azariah Saunier, Lafayette; 3. Curtis Karr, Wayne County; 4. Matthew Wyatt, Montgomery County; 5. Nick Stapleton, Johnson Central; 6. Kenguruka Promesse, Bryan Station; 7. Carter Akers, Prestonsburg; 8. Melvin Call, East Jessamine.

182 — 1. Chase Price, Johnson Central; 2. Ben Rush, Boyle County; 3. Jack Latherow, Ashland Blazer; 4. Stephen Whitehead, Madison Southern; 5. John Bronson, Frederick Douglass; 6. Nicholas Baldwin, Belfry; 7. Tayvone Williams, Harrison County; 8. Thomas Haggan, Lafayette.

195 — 1. Levid Rodriguez, Johnson Central; 2. Rocky Whitehead, Madison Southern; 3. Kolby Coburn, Ashland Blazer; 4. Sam Rayburn, West Carter; 5. Kylon Williams, McCreary Central; 6. Evan Wheeler, Boyle County; 7. Jahvon Fraizer, Bryan Station; 8. Ashton Stone, Harrison County.

220 — 1. Zaine Christian, Ashland Blazer; 2. Devin Sanders, Wayne County; 3. Jordan Diaz, Montgomery County; 4. Tanner Morris, Knox Central; 5. Brad Lowe, Belfry; 6. Macario Ramirez, Bryan Station; 7. Kodi Reeder, East Jessamine; 8. Christian Griffith, Letcher County Central.

285 — 1. Branson Smith, Martin County; 2. Shawn May, Pike County; 3. Jesse McCoy, Johnson Central; 4. Zac Stray, Lafayette; 5. Israel Tshiunza, Frederick Douglass; 6. Skyeler Tallent, Boyd County; 7. Bill Bradley, Sayre; 8. Nick Green, Wayne County.

More first-round results

Results from Martin County site: https://bit.ly/3vUU5Rd

Results from Apollo site: https://bit.ly/2OVbHLN

Results from Waggener site: https://bit.ly/3vJaTua

Results from Ryle site: https://bit.ly/2QtFYSv