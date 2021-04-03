State wrestling championships: Union County takes sixth straight team title

Madison Central’s Zac Cowan wrestled Paducah Tilghman’s Malachi Rider in the first-place match of the 145-pound class at the KHSAA State Wrestling Championships on March 27 at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester. Cowan won 3-1 in overtime. KHSAA

Union County captured its sixth straight state wrestling title and 13th overall in a unique two-round format that culminated with finals held March 27 at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester.

The Braves accumulated 224 points with three of their wrestlers winning individual titles and eight of their wrestlers competing on the final day. Ryle came in second with 216 points and Johnson Central placed third with 189.5.

Madison Central’s Zac Cowan defeated Paducah Tilghman’s Malachi Rider, 3-1 in overtime to win the 145-pound class and finish his senior season undefeated. The Indians finished 13th in the team standings, the highest among Central Kentucky’s Region 7 teams.

Ryle’s Noah Duke, winner of the 170-pound class was named the state championships’ Orville Williams Outstanding Wrestler.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and health restrictions that limited the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s ability to hold a normal state meet due to venue capacity limits, finalists made their way to Winchester via first-round results at four separate individual sites across the state where wrestlers competed with a neighboring region for the right to advance.

Here are the results from last week’s final round:

State wrestling team results

1. Union County, 244.0; 2. Ryle, 216.0; 3. Johnson Central, 189.5; 4. Trinity (Louisville), 170.0; 5. Paducah Tilghman, 139.0; 6. St. Xavier, 134.5; 7. Campbell County, 113.5; 8. Christian County, 94.0; 9. Walton-Verona, 92.0; 10. Fairdale, 83.0.

State wrestling individual results

106 — 1. Jordyn Raney, Union Co.; 2. Breyden Whorton, LaRue Co.; 3. Miller Brown, Oldham Co.; 4. James Morris, Johnson Central; 5. TJ Meyer, Walton-Verona; 6. Colin Tucker, Wayne Co.; 7. Morgan Frederick, Trinity (Louisville); 8. Jack Willard, Bullitt East. First-place match: Jordyn Raney (Union Co.) 31-0, 7th. over Breyden Whorton (LaRue Co.) 30-3, Fr. (Dec 2-0).

113 — 1. Matthew Meyer, St. Xavier; 2. Adam Williams, Johnson Central; 3. Hunter Jenkins, Union Co.; 4. Leland Reeves, Taylor Co.; 5. Rider Trumble, Ryle; 6. Mason Orth, Campbell Co.; 7. Jeremiah Baird, McCreary Central; 8. Hunter Luttrell, Fairdale. First-place match: Matthew Meyer (St. Xavier) 24-0, Sr. over Adam Williams (Johnson Central) 37-2, Sr. (Dec 7-5).

120 — 1. Spencer Moore, Walton-Verona; 2. Trayce Eckman, Union Co.; 3. Joseph Sander, Ryle; 4. Timothy Nichols, Caldwell Co.; 5. Joe Lampe, Male; 6. Elijah Baird, McCreary Central; 7. Max Speaker, St. Xavier; 8. Patrick Meek, Johnson Central. First-place match: Spencer Moore (Walton-Verona) 27-0, Sr. over Trayce Eckman (Union Co.) 28-1, Jr. (Fall 0:50).

126 — 1. Cole Thomas, Ryle; 2. George Ferree, Trinity (Louisville); 3. Braedon Herron, North Hardin; 4. Jayden Frazier, Paducah Tilghman; 5. Jason Holden, Campbell Co.; 6. Bryant Faucett, Bullitt East; 7. Caleb Lovin, Ashland Blazer; 8. Caleb Barnes, Johnson Central. First-place match: Cole Thomas (Ryle) 38-0, Jr. over George Ferree (Trinity (Louisville)) 24-4, So. (Fall 3:43).

132 — 1. Isaac Thornton, Walton-Verona; 2. Eli Peyton, Paducah Tilghman; 3. Thomas Hoppes, LaRue Co.; 4. Jonah Bowers, Campbell Co.; 5. Jacob Cain, Johnson Central; 6. Chris Begley, Madison Southern; 7. Caeleb Jarvis, Fairdale; 8. Ayden Lehman, Trinity (Louisville). First-place match: Isaac Thornton (Walton-Verona) 17-0, Jr. over Eli Peyton (Paducah Tilghman) 8-1, Sr. (Dec 7-1)

138 — 1. Devon Herron, North Hardin; 2. Austin Grant-Hall, Christian Co.; 3. Bryant Beane, Trinity (Louisville); 4. Scotty Vilums, Male; 5. Gavin Andreoni, Woodford Co.; 6. Jameson Smith, Ryle; 7. Cainon Akemon, Bourbon Co.; 8. Seth Davis, Johnson Central. First-place match: Devon Herron (North Hardin) 26-0, Jr. over Austin Grant-Hall (Christian Co.) 22-3, Sr. (Dec 2-0).

145 — 1. Zac Cowan, Madison Central; 2. Malachi Rider, Paducah Tilghman; 3. Samuel Grandstaff, Conner; 4. Reece Goss, Johnson Central; 5. Rusty Craddock, Ryle; 6. Gabe Fortier, LaRue Co.; 7. Justin Krebs, St. Xavier; 8. Johnathan Bennem, Atherton. First-place match: Zac Cowan (Madison Central) 39-0, Sr. over Malachi Rider (Paducah Tilghman) 7-1, Fr. (SV-1 3-1).

152 — 1. Payne Carr, Union Co.; 2. Carter Messerly, Ryle; 3. Ty Lehman, Trinity (Louisville); 4. Jeffrey Kinley, Madison Central; 5. David Conner, Paducah Tilghman; 6. Jude Powell, Fairdale; 7. Brennan Conrad, Simon Kenton; 8. Blake Botts, McCreary Central. First-place match: Payne Carr (Union Co.) 24-1, Sr. over Carter Messerly (Ryle) 36-2, Jr. (MD 16-7).

160 — 1. Thomas Ketchen-Carter, Campbell Co.; 2. Cole Nance, Anderson Co.; 3. Zack McCourt, Johnson Central; 4. Quinten Cox, Union Co.; 5. Matthew Hendricks, Bullitt East; 6. Brandon Burchett, Fairdale; 7. Forfeit. 8. Brayden Giannone, Lafayette. 8. Seth Slayton, Paducah Tilghman. First-place match: Thomas Ketchen-Carter (Campbell Co.) 43-1, Sr. over Cole Nance (Anderson Co.) 35-2, Sr. (Fall 1:21).

170 — 1. Noah Duke, Ryle; 2. Dalton Russelburg, Union Co.; 3. Lane Kiser, Trinity (Louisville); 4. Dylan Walls, Caldwell Co.; 5. Randy Kinser, Martin Co.; 6. Jack McCubbin, South Oldham; 7. Kashiku Hutcheson, St. Xavier; 8. Azariah Saunier, Lafayette. First-place match: Noah Duke (Ryle) 39-0, Jr. over Dalton Russelburg (Union Co.) 26-3, Sr. (Fall 0:36).

182 — 1. Stephen Little, Union Co.; 2. Everett Marret, St. Xavier; 3. chase price, Johnson Central; 4. Jackson Geilear, Woodford Co.; 5. Spencer Redwine, Paducah Tilghman; 6. Ryley Woosley, Simon Kenton; 7. Jacob Mann, DuPont Manual; 8. Ben Rush, Boyle Co. First-place match: Stephen Little (Union Co.) 29-0, Jr. over Everett Marret (St. Xavier) 24-2, Sr. (MD 21-8)

195 — 1. Oscar (J.T.) Adams, Christian Co.; 2. Jerry Simpson, Fairdale; 3. Levid Rodriguez, Johnson Central; 4. Dyllan Davis, Anderson Co.; 5. Rocky Whitehead, Madison Southern; 6. Conner Lambert, LaRue Co.; 7. Joel Hatchett, Fern Creek; 8. Conner Jones, Simon Kenton. First-place match: Oscar (J.T.) Adams (Christian Co.) 19-2, So. over Jerry Simpson (Fairdale) 18-1, Sr. (Dec 3-2).

220 — 1. Dakota Brooksbank, Simon Kenton; 2. Gabe Savage, Ryle; 3. Darius Moore, Union Co.; 4. Zaine Christian, Ashland Blazer; 5. Uriah Virzi, Paducah Tilghman; 6. Carter Guillaume, St. Xavier; 7. Ryan Martin, Trinity (Louisville); 8. Devin Sanders, Wayne Co. First-place match: Dakota Brooksbank (Simon Kenton) 25-4, Sr. over Gabe Savage (Ryle) 33-7, Jr. (Dec 4-1).

285 — 1. Branson Smith, Martin Co.; 2. Andrew Pottle, Ohio Co.; 3. TyDarius Kelly, Christian Co.; 4. Ian Hughes, Simon Kenton; 5. Tayshaun Marshall, Ryle; 6. Alex Martin, Fern Creek; 7. Shawn May, Pike Co. Central; 8. LaQuann Williams, Trinity (Louisville). First-place match: Branson Smith (Martin Co.) 35-0, Sr. over Andrew Pottle (Ohio Co.) 37-5, Sr. (Fall 0:57).

Complete results online: https://bit.ly/3umgHIK