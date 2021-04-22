High school swim and dive state championships move forward without spectators

Swimmers compete during the KHSAA State Swimming and Diving Championships at the University of Kentucky’s Lancaster Aquatic Center in 2020. Due to the pandemic, the state championships will be held at three different sites this year with no spectators. Matt Goins

A pandemic-modified state high school swimming and diving championships event gets underway this week without spectators at various sites across the state.

The 2021 KHSAA State Swimming and Diving Championships began Thursday with the diving competition at Falling Springs in Versailles and continues with swimming competitions Saturday spread across three sites. Regions 1-3 will compete at Russell County High School, Regions 4-6 swim at Blairwood in Louisville and Regions 7-9, which includes many Lexington and Central Kentucky teams, swim at Union College in Barbourville.

Due to the COVID-19 protocols placed on event sites, no spectators are allowed to view the swimming competitions in person. The Kentucky High School Athletic Association is selling video streaming for the event on its NFHS Network site, khsaa.tv.

The top two finishers from each of the state’s nine regions qualified for the state championships during region events held over the last two weeks.

In the Region 8 competition held this month at Union College, Paul Laurence Dunbar won both the boys’ and girls’ team titles and claimed the combined boys and girls’ title for the 14th straight year.

Lafayette’s Lili Elayi, Megan Wedeking, Lou Elayi and Emma Lykins broke the region meet’s 200-yard freestyle relay record with a time of 1:37.60, besting a mark set by Tates Creek in 2017 by 0.16 seconds. In addition, Lafayette’s Wedeking broke the 100-yard backstroke meet record with a time of :56.88.

2021 KHSAA State Swimming and Diving Championships

Schedule: https://khsaa.org/2021-state-swimming-and-diving-event-by-event-schedule/

Girls’ prelim heat sheets: https://khsaa.org/swimming/2021/boysheatsheet2021.pdf

Boys’ prelim heat sheets: https://khsaa.org/swimming/2021/girlsheatsheet2021.pdf

Live scoring: https://khsaa.org/2021-pannell-swim-shop-khsaa-region-state-entries-results/

Live stream: khsaa.tv

REGION 8 RESULTS

Held April 6-10 at Union College, Barbourville

(All top-two finishers listed here qualified for state meet.)

GIRLS

Team scores: 1. Paul Laurence Dunbar 433 2. Lafayette 358 3. Lexington Catholic 313 4. Henry Clay 295 5. Sayre 166 6. Montgomery County 155 7. Great Crossing 129 8. Tates Creek 108.5 9. Lexington Christian 78 10. Bourbon County 42.5 11. Frederick Douglass 26 12. Scott County 22 13. Clark County 18 14. Bryan Station 8.

200m edley relay: 1. Lexington Catholic (Kat Woodall, Libby Livesay, Christina Aouad, Lillian Hosinski) 1:47.73; 2. Henry Clay (Zoe Schaeffer, Elliott Havens, Kenidi Wieland, Katherine Anne Rukavina) 1:49.62.

200 freestyle: 1. Megan Wedeking, Lafayette, 1:54.75; 2. Amelia Jones, Paul Laurence Dunbar 1:57.14.

200 individual medley: 1. Lou Elayi, Lafayette, 2:14.35; 2. Nicole Nunez, Paul Dunbar, 2:15.54.

50 freestyle: 1. Lili Elayi, Lafayette, 24.03; 2. Emma Lykins, Lafayette, 24.61.

100 butterfly: 1. Lili Elayi, Lafayette, 55.50; 2. Zoe Schaeffer, Henry Clay, 57.72.

100 freestyle: 1. Emma Lykins, Lafayette 53.06; 2. Kat Woodall, Lexington Catholic, 53.39.

500 freestyle: 1. Christina Aouad, Lexington Catholic 5:13.87; 2. Amelia Jones, Paul Dunbar, 5:14.35.

200 freestyle relay: 1. Lafayette (Lili Elayi, Megan Wedeking, Lou Elayi, Emma Lykins) 1:37.60*. 2. Paul Dunbar (Claire Ackerman, Emma Daman Meher Saini, Katie Bridwell) 1:40.17.

100 backstroke: 1. Megan Wedeking, Lafayette 56.88*. 2. Zoe Schaeffer, Henry Clay, 57.58.

100 breaststroke: 1. Libby Livesay, Lexington Catholic, 1:05.78. 2. Lou Elayi, Lafayette, 1:06.55.

400 freestyle relay: 1. Lafayette (Lilli Elayi, Lou Elayi, Megan Wedeking, Emma Lykins) 3:33.81; 2. Lexington Catholic (Christina Aouad, Isabella Whitaker, Libby Livesay, Lillian Hosinski) 3:40.41.

1-meter diving: 1. Mallory Sparks, Henry Clay, 364.65; 2. Alexis Radhakrishnan, Paul Dunbar, 340.20.

BOYS

Team scores: 1. Paul Laurence Dunbar 459 1. Henry Clay 459 3. Lexington Catholic 301 4. Lafayette 186 5. Frederick Douglass 153 6. Tates Creek 131 7. Bryan Station 122 8. Montgomery County 108 9. Sayre 72 10. Scott County 47 10. Mason County 47. 12. Bourbon County 32. 13. Great Crossing 14. 14. Lexington Christian 11.

200 medley relay: 1. 1 1:38.66 Lexington Catholic (Andrew Menke, Graham Miniard, Clark Kraeszig, Connor Busson) 1:38.66; 2. Paul Dunbar (Mark Dattilio, Jack Naehr, Nathan Zhu, Eli Merritt) 1:38.97.

200 freestyle: 1. Cole Bray, Henry Clay, 1:44.85; 2. Max Montgomery, Henry Clay, 1:45.61.

200 individual medley: 1. Jackson Millard, Henry Clay, 1:52.26; 2. Jacob Greenlee, Bourbon Co., 1:58.68.

50 freestyle: 1. Seneca Oddo, Paul Dunbar 21.42; 2 Jack Naehr, Paul Dunbar, 22.10.

100 butterfly: 1. Kole Brannock, Scott Co. 50.43; 2. Max Montgomery, Henry Clay, 51.33.

100 freestyle: 1. 1 47.80 Oddo, Seneca 9 Paul Dunbar 22.49 47.80 2 49.62 Merritt, Eli 11 Paul Dunbar 24.04 49.62.

500 freestyle: 1. Jack Johnson, Henry Clay, 4:48.42 2. Cole Bray, Henry Clay, 4:51.42.

200 freestyle relay: 1. Henry Clay (Eli Greinke, Jackson Millard, Max Montgomery, Landon Jennings) 1:27.67; 2. Paul Dunbar (Jack Naehr, Seneca Oddo, Brock Kaczmarek, Jared Brown) 1:29.13.

100 backstroke: 1. Jackson Millard, Henry Clay, 49.72; 2. Andrew Menke, Lexington Catholic, 50.42.

100 breaststroke: 1. Carter Boggess, Lafayette, 58.88; 2. Eli Greinke, Henry Clay, 1:00.85.

400 freestyle relay: 1. Henry Clay (Max Montgomery, Jack Johnson, Cole Bray, Jackson Millard) 3:12.52; 2. Paul Dunbar (Eli Merritt, Nathan Zhu, Seneca Oddo, Jared Brown) 3:12.74.

1-meter diving: 1. Reid Noonan, Lexington Catholic, 371.70; 2. Meier Patrick, Montgomery Co., 323.75.

*Region meet record.

Complete Region 8 results online: https://bit.ly/32EfCQs