Kentucky high school softball all-stars set for summer series

Lexington Catholic’s Ella Emmert (12) celebrated during a game against Lafayette on May 13. Emmert is among the players named for the East/West All-Star Series. aslitz@herald-leader.com

The Kentucky Softball Coaches Association has announced its East/West All-Star Series rosters for this season’s junior and senior class teams.

The All-Star games, scheduled for June 22-23 at South Warren High School in Bowling Green, will be held in conjunction with the Kentucky Fast-Pitch Hall of Fame Celebration on June 21.

There are six games scheduled to be played among the All-Star squads.

The KSCA will announce its Miss Softball, All-State and player and coach of the year honors following the second game of the event on June 22.

East Seniors All-Stars

Lauren Spears, C, Util, Ashland Blazer; Emma Borders, CF, Boyd Co.; Kyndall Honaker, P, Util, Boyle Co.; Hailey Cannon, Util, Boyle Co.; Kaley Naylor, 3B, East Jessamine; Sidney Argo, SS, Fleming Co.; Kasia Parks, CF, OF, Frederick Douglass; Leilani Hannah Valencia (Nani), 3B, 1B, P, Great Crossing; Hannah Delong, C, 3B, 1B, SS, DP, Harrison Co.; Leah Madden, OF, Henry Clay; Natalie Henry, 2B, SS, Lafayette; Rylie Grantz, 3B, MI, Lafayette; Ella Emmert, C, Util, Lexington Catholic; Skylar Jacob, SS, Madison Central; Tessa Juett, P, 1B, OF, Madison Southern; Chloe Collins, 1B, 3B, Raceland; Madison McIntosh, P, SS, 3B, Rockcastle Co.; Chloe Taylor, 3B, P, South Laurel.

West Seniors All-Stars

Olivia Pastin, OF, IB, C, Assumption; Haleigh Gnagic, C, Ballard; Sadie Werner, P, 1B, 2B, Butler; Autumn Proctor, 3B, SS, Butler Co.; Emma Case, 3B, 1B, Central Hardin; Abby Newman, SS, MI, Daviess Co.; Kaeleigh Tuck, C, Franklin Simpson; Haley Judd, CF, C, Green Co.; Sydney Melton, C, Util, Lyon Co.; MaKenna Page, CF, Male; Cayson Conner, SS, IF, Marshall Co.; Ashby Murt, MI, 1B, McCracken Co.; Macy Krohman, 3B, Simon Kenton; Emily Reynolds, P, 3B, SS, OF, South Warren; Lucy Patterson, CF, Warren East; Claire Lehmkuhler, P, OF, Woodford Co.

East Juniors All-Stars

Summer Ray, SS, 2B, Boyle Co.; Audrey Manning, 1B, East Carter; Karsen Prichard, CF, East Carter; Lauren Farmer, P,OF, 1B, Estill County; Emma Winkle, P, SS, Estill County; Layne A Ogle, P, OF, Great Crossing; Bianca Ward, C, Great Crossing; Kara Hines, CF, OF, SS, Harrison Co.; Anna Greenwell, SS, OF, Highlands; Kendal Hall, 3B, SS, OF, Johnson Central; Maddie Vaughn, P, Johnson Central; Kaileigh C Franklin-Brooks, LF, Util, Lafayette; Natalie Ison, C, OF, Madison Central; Emily Sizemore, SS, CF, North Laurel; Kailey Dixon, CF, Perry Co. Central; MaKayla Blair, C,IF, South Laurel.

West Juniors All-Stars

Emily Speaker, 2B, SS, Assumption; Mak Grimes, P, 1B, Ballard; Maria Peguero, P, 2B, Util, Butler; Adison Hicks, SS, Calloway Co.; Madyson Jones, SS, CF, Central Hardin; Madison “Pickle” Winkler, CF, C, 2B, Christian Co.; Millie Roberts, C,3B, 1B, Daviess Co.; Tanlee Hudgins, 1B, SS, Green Co.; Josi Morrison, P, 1B, Greenwood; Jadyn Thompson, OF, 3B, SS, Male; Lilly Davis, C, 1B, Male; Charley Pursley, OF, 2B, Marshall Co.; Madison Davis, CF, SS, 2B, Oldham Co.; Carrie Enlow, C, 1B, 3B, South Warren; Selynna Metcalfe, P, SS, 1B, 2B, OF, South Warren; Caroline Pitcock, 3B, SS, 2B, OF, South Warren; Emmah Young, 2B, LF, Warren East.

Hall of Fame Class

This year’s Hall of Fame inductees are: Jessica Adell, Ballard, 2014 Miss Softball; Hagan Burns, South Laurel; Rebecca Miller, Louisville Holy Cross; Amber Philpott, Harrison County; Carol Thompson Stevens, Russell; Butch Turner, Franklin County; Troy Webb, Calloway County; and Jessica Woodall, Southwestern.