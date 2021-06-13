Kentucky All-Stars set records, get win in girls’ rematch against Indiana

The Kentucky All-Stars girls’ team split the annual series against Indiana with a win Saturday night in Indianapolis. Twitter.com/KYAllStarGame

It was a record-setting night for the Kentucky All-Stars girls’ basketball team in Indianapolis on Saturday as it defeated Indiana 78-76 to earn a split in this year’s series.

Southwestern’s Alexa Smiddy (Trevecca Nazarene) set a Kentucky All-Star record with 12 assists, Bishop Brossart’s Marie Kiefer (Ball State) set another with five blocks, and four Kentucky players scored in double figures as they avenged Friday night’s loss in Owensboro.

Playing the second leg of the series at Southport High School in Indianapolis, Butler’s Dynastee White (Georgetown College) led Kentucky’s team with 21 points, followed by Wayne County’s Macey Blevins (Western Kentucky) with 20 to go along with a game-high 12 rebounds. Bethlehem’s Ella Thompson (Tennessee Martin) also had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds, four of those on the offensive glass.

Kiefer’s eight blocks over the two games was also a Kentucky All-Star record.

Kentucky trailed 44-35 at halftime, but it rallied within 63-58 at the end of the third quarter and outscored Indiana 20-13 in the fourth. Bethlehem’s Amelia Hodges (Lindsey Wilson) hit back-to-back threes and a layup for her own 8-0 run during the rally.

Tied at 71-71 with 3:50 remaining in the game, White and Blevins scored on consecutive possessions to give Kentucky a 75-71 lead. White scored two more points with 1:16 left to push the advantage to 77-73. Down 77-76, Indiana turned the ball over with 3.1 seconds left and Kentucky secured the victory.

The win brought Kentucky’s record in the girls’ series to 39 wins against 51 losses.

FINAL STATS@dynasteew1 finishes with 21 points, @maceblevins with 20 points and 12 rebounds, @ellathompson02 had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Maria Kiefer added 11 points, 9 rebounds and 5 blocked shots!!!



WAY TO GO GIRLS!!!#BeatIndiana pic.twitter.com/JCxmmlOTwY — Kentucky All-Stars (@KYAllStarGame) June 12, 2021

Kentucky All-Star boys swept

The Kentucky All-Stars boys’ team kept within striking distance for just over a half in their rematch Saturday, but Indiana stretched its lead to double digits midway through the second frame and pulled away for an 86-70 win.

Male’s Cam Pope (Jacksonville State) and Covington Catholic’s Sam Vinson (Northern Kentucky) led the Kentucky squad with 19 and 18 points, respectively. Frederick Douglass’ Dashawn Jackson (Eastern Kentucky) scored 10. Lexington Catholic’s Ben Johnson (Bellarmine) added nine points.

Indiana defeated Kentucky in Owensboro on Friday 90-73. Caleb Furst (Purdue) led six Indiana players in double figures with 14 points and had a game-high 17 rebounds.

Indiana improved its record in the boys’ series to 101-44.