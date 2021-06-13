Louisville signee named Kentucky’s Mr. Baseball; all-state players announced

Trinity’s Daylen Lile, a Louisville signee, has been named Kentucky’s Mr. Baseball by the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association. Twitter.com/DaylenLile

Louisville Trinity’s Daylen Lile has been named the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association’s Mr. Baseball as the organization announced its award for the state’s top high school player and its all-state teams on Sunday.

Lile, a University of Louisville signee who hit a grand slam in the No. 1 Rocks’ 13-3 playoff win over DeSales on Saturday, is hitting .549 on the season and leads the state with a 1.392 slugging percentage. His batting average, 56 hits, 17 home runs, 12 triples and 58 RBI all rank among the top 10 in the state.

From the 11th Region, Lafayette’s Micah Cowen, Lexington Christian’s Jaxson Davis, Madison Central’s Brandon Anderson and Franklin County’s Bennett Myers earned first-team all-state honors.

KHSBCA First-team All-State

Ben Hidgon (McCracken County), Justin West (Paducah Tilghman), Luke Scales (Owensboro Catholic), Eil Burwash (Bowling Green), Nathan Lawson (Russell County), Will Koger (Bardstown), Owen Barger (North Bullitt), Daylen Lile (Louisville Trinity), Korbyn Dickerson (Louisville Trinity), Deaton Oak (Oldham County), Travis Smith (Walton-Verona), Dalton Davenport (Nicholas County), Bennett Myers (Franklin County), Micah Cowan (Lafayette), Jaxson Davis (Lexington Christian), Brandon Anderson (Madison Central), Christian Howe (Danville), Ethan Wood (Danville), Kade Grundy (Somerset), Caden Petrey (Whitley County), Bryce Blevins (Lawrence County), Mason Moore (Rowan County)

KHSBCA Second-team All-State

Grant Godwin (McCracken County), Jackson Shoulders (Lyon County), Preston Chaudoin (Hopkinsville), Patrick Forbes (Bowling Green), Carson Myers (Bowing Green), John Orberson (Campbellsville), Gunner Bush (Green County), Alex Galan (Southern), Cooper Haycraft (Pleasure Ridge Park), Matt Klein (Louisville Trinity), Colin Murphy (Louisville Trinity), Nic Schutte (Male), Sam Thompson (St. Xavier), Mitchell Berger (Beechwood), Tyler Hutson (Covington Catholic), Seth Benner (Great Crossing), Jake Faherty (Great Crossing), Brady Baxter (Danville), Kent Damron (Knott County Central), Tait Lakin (Pikeville), Jake Heighton (Raceland), Chase Alderman (Rowan County)

KHSBCA Third-team All-State

Colton Evens (Henderson County), Brody Williams (Lyon County), Tate Vanhooser (Caldwell County), Finley Munsey (Owensboro Catholic), Sam McFarland (Owensboro Catholic), Dalton Fiveash (Franklin Simpson), Kruise Newman (Logan County), Arren Hash (Campbellsville), Hayden Jones (Taylor County), Jayden Scroggins (DeSales), Ethen Hodge (Louisville Trinity), Nick Hammond (Collins), Cooper Hellman (North Oldham), Brandon Dyer (Montgomery County), Aaron Abner (Clark County), Thomas Howard (Frederick Douglas), Luke Gaffney (Boyle County), Haden Smith (West Jessamine), Brady Morse (Danville), Ryan Sartin Slone (Johnson Central), Luke Preston (Boyd County), Trevor Callihan (West Carter)

KHSBCA Honorable Mention All-State

Josh Tucker (McCracken County), Elijah Underhill (Christian County), Isaac Seeger (Breckenridge County), Trevor Goodwin (Meade County), Ethan Winkler (Bethlehem), Slade Douthett (Bullitt East), Ty Foree (Collins), Brice Estep (Beechwood), Aydan Hamilton (Campbell County), Davis Johnson (Montgomery County), Gavin Faulkner (Frederick Douglass), Henry Mitcham (Henry Clay), Ethan Tuttle (Lafayette), Connor Arnold (Lafayette), Isaac Milburn (Lexington Catholic), Cole Ginter (Lexington Christian), Evan Hart (Mercer County), Cameron Combs (Corbin).