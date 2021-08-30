High School Sports
Who’s No. 1 in the first Kentucky high school football media rankings of 2021?
The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings after the games of Week 2.
This week’s Kentucky AP Top 10s
CLASS A
Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs
1. Pikeville (9) 2-0 104
2. Kentucky Country Day (2) 2-0 90
3. Raceland 1-1 57
4. Newport Central Catholic 1-1 53
4. Lou. Holy Cross 2-0 53
6. Paintsville 0-2 46
7. Crittenden Co. 1-0 42
8. Hazard 1-1 36
9. Sayre 2-0 28
10. Williamsburg 1-1 27
Others receiving votes: Bethlehem 19, Frankfort 15, Bishop Brossart 12, Russellville 9, Campbellsville 6, Betsy Layne 4, Nicholas Co. 4.
CLASS 2A
Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lexington Christian (6) 2-0 105
2. Beechwood (5) 2-0 104
3. Mayfield 2-0 88
4. Murray 1-0 65
5. Danville 2-0 61
6. Middlesboro 2-0 39
7. Somerset 1-1 36
8. Hancock Co. 2-0 25
9. Owensboro Catholic 0-2 15
(tie) Metcalfe Co. 2-0 15
Others receiving votes: West Carter 12, Walton-Verona 10, Shelby Valley 9, Breathitt Co. 6, Knott Co. Central 5, McLean Co. 3, Todd Co. Central 3, Prestonsburg 2, Caldwell Co. 2.
CLASS 3A
Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs
1. Christian Academy-Louisville (10) 2-0 108
2. Bardstown (1) 2-0 93
3. Russell 2-0 65
4. Ashland Blazer 1-1 52
5. Mercer Co. 1-1 45
6. Taylor Co. 2-0 39
7. Belfry 0-2 37
8. Elizabethtown 1-1 36
9. Union Co. 2-0 31
10. Paducah Tilghman 1-1 28
Others receiving votes: Bell Co. 16, Glasgow 15, Estill Co. 14, Lawrence Co. 11, Rockcastle Co. 9, Hart Co. 4, DeSales 2.
CLASS 4A
Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs
1. Franklin Co. (3) 2-0 94
2. Johnson Central (3) 1-0 93
3. Boyle Co. (2) 1-1 89
4. Corbin (1) 2-0 81
5. Lex. Catholic (2) 2-0 79
6. Central 0-2 36
7. John Hardin 2-1 33
8. Logan Co. 2-0 25
9. Letcher County Central 3-0 20
10. Knox Central 1-1 14
Others receiving votes: Lincoln Co. 12, Hopkinsville 9, Perry Co. Central 7, Wayne Co. 7, Bourbon Co. 3, Holmes 1, Allen Co.-Scottsville 1, Rowan Co. 1.
CLASS 5A
Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs
1. Frederick Douglass (11) 2-0 110
2. Highlands 2-0 83
3. South Warren 1-1 76
4. Owensboro 1-1 75
5. Covington Catholic 1-1 68
6. Bowling Green 1-1 56
7. Southwestern 2-0 30
8. Pulaski Co. 1-1 25
9. Scott Co. 1-1 20
10. Woodford Co. 2-0 19
Others receiving votes: Cooper 9, North Laurel 9, Collins 8, Graves Co. 7, Greenwood 4, Great Crossing 4, South Oldham 2.
CLASS 6A
Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs
1. Male (11) 2-0 110
2. St. Xavier 2-0 95
3. Trinity 0-2 82
4. Manual 2-0 78
5. Bryan Station 1-1 42
6. North Hardin 1-1 38
7. Ballard 1-1 33
8. Daviess Co. 2-0 23
9. Henderson Co. 1-0 19
10. Fern Creek 2-0 15
(tie) Ryle 1-1 15
Others receiving votes: Oldham Co. 14, Central Hardin 14, Madison Central 13, Dixie Heights 9, McCracken County 3, Paul Laurence Dunbar 2.
All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football, Owensboro; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; Kentucky Today, Louisville.
*FPV-First Place Votes; Rcd-Record; TP-Total Points; Pvs-Previous week’s rank.
How @HLpreps voted
Class A
|1
|Kentucky Country Day
|2-0
|2
|Pikeville
|2-0*
|3
|Holy Cross (Louisville)
|2-0
|4
|Crittenden County
|1-0
|5
|Sayre
|2-0
|6
|Bishop Brossart
|2-0
|7
|Frankfort
|2-0
|8
|Raceland
|1-1
|9
|Hazard
|1-1
|10
|Bethlehem
|1-1
Class 2A
|1
|Beechwood
|2-0
|2
|Lexington Christian
|2-0
|3
|Mayfield
|2-0
|4
|Murray
|1-0
|5
|Danville
|2-0
|6
|Hancock County
|2-0
|7
|Metcalfe County
|2-0
|8
|Middlesboro
|2-0
|9
|Walton-Verona
|1-1
|10
|West Carter
|1-1
Class 3A
|1
|Christian Academy-Louisville
|2-0*
|2
|Bardstown
|2-0
|3
|Russell
|2-0
|4
|Taylor County
|2-0
|5
|Union County
|2-0
|6
|Ashland Blazer
|1-1
|7
|Bell County
|1-1
|8
|Mercer County
|1-1
|9
|Belfry
|0-2
|10
|Hart County
|2-0
Class 4A
|1
|Franklin County
|2-0
|2
|Corbin
|2-0
|3
|Boyle County
|1-1
|4
|Lexington Catholic
|2-0
|5
|Johnson Central
|1-1*
|6
|Letcher County Central
|2-0
|7
|John Hardin
|1-1
|8
|Logan County
|2-0
|9
|Central
|0-2
|10
|Knox Central
|1-1
Class 5A
|1
|Frederick Douglass
|2-0
|2
|Highlands
|2-0
|3
|South Warren
|1-1
|4
|Owensboro
|1-1
|5
|Bowling Green
|1-1
|6
|Covington Catholic
|1-1
|7
|Southwestern
|2-0
|8
|Scott County
|1-1
|9
|Woodford County
|2-0
|10
|Collins
|2-0
Class 6A
|1
|Male
|2-0
|2
|St. Xavier
|2-0
|3
|Manual
|2-0
|4
|Trinity
|0-2*
|5
|Ballard
|1-1
|6
|Oldham County
|2-0
|7
|Fern Creek
|2-0
|8
|Bryan Station
|1-1
|9
|North Hardin
|1-1
|10
|Central Hardin
|2-0
* Record reflects that a team had one or more COVID-19 wins/losses
Comments