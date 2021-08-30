Who’s No. 1 in the first Kentucky high school football media rankings of 2021?

Frederick Douglass runs onto the field before the game at Bryan Station on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. The Broncos host Tates Creek this week.

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings after the games of Week 2.

This week’s Kentucky AP Top 10s

CLASS A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Pikeville (9) 2-0 104

2. Kentucky Country Day (2) 2-0 90

3. Raceland 1-1 57

4. Newport Central Catholic 1-1 53

4. Lou. Holy Cross 2-0 53

6. Paintsville 0-2 46

7. Crittenden Co. 1-0 42

8. Hazard 1-1 36

9. Sayre 2-0 28

10. Williamsburg 1-1 27

Others receiving votes: Bethlehem 19, Frankfort 15, Bishop Brossart 12, Russellville 9, Campbellsville 6, Betsy Layne 4, Nicholas Co. 4.

CLASS 2A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lexington Christian (6) 2-0 105

2. Beechwood (5) 2-0 104

3. Mayfield 2-0 88

4. Murray 1-0 65

5. Danville 2-0 61

6. Middlesboro 2-0 39

7. Somerset 1-1 36

8. Hancock Co. 2-0 25

9. Owensboro Catholic 0-2 15

(tie) Metcalfe Co. 2-0 15

Others receiving votes: West Carter 12, Walton-Verona 10, Shelby Valley 9, Breathitt Co. 6, Knott Co. Central 5, McLean Co. 3, Todd Co. Central 3, Prestonsburg 2, Caldwell Co. 2.

CLASS 3A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Christian Academy-Louisville (10) 2-0 108

2. Bardstown (1) 2-0 93

3. Russell 2-0 65

4. Ashland Blazer 1-1 52

5. Mercer Co. 1-1 45

6. Taylor Co. 2-0 39

7. Belfry 0-2 37

8. Elizabethtown 1-1 36

9. Union Co. 2-0 31

10. Paducah Tilghman 1-1 28

Others receiving votes: Bell Co. 16, Glasgow 15, Estill Co. 14, Lawrence Co. 11, Rockcastle Co. 9, Hart Co. 4, DeSales 2.

CLASS 4A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Franklin Co. (3) 2-0 94

2. Johnson Central (3) 1-0 93

3. Boyle Co. (2) 1-1 89

4. Corbin (1) 2-0 81

5. Lex. Catholic (2) 2-0 79

6. Central 0-2 36

7. John Hardin 2-1 33

8. Logan Co. 2-0 25

9. Letcher County Central 3-0 20

10. Knox Central 1-1 14

Others receiving votes: Lincoln Co. 12, Hopkinsville 9, Perry Co. Central 7, Wayne Co. 7, Bourbon Co. 3, Holmes 1, Allen Co.-Scottsville 1, Rowan Co. 1.

CLASS 5A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Frederick Douglass (11) 2-0 110

2. Highlands 2-0 83

3. South Warren 1-1 76

4. Owensboro 1-1 75

5. Covington Catholic 1-1 68

6. Bowling Green 1-1 56

7. Southwestern 2-0 30

8. Pulaski Co. 1-1 25

9. Scott Co. 1-1 20

10. Woodford Co. 2-0 19

Others receiving votes: Cooper 9, North Laurel 9, Collins 8, Graves Co. 7, Greenwood 4, Great Crossing 4, South Oldham 2.

CLASS 6A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Male (11) 2-0 110

2. St. Xavier 2-0 95

3. Trinity 0-2 82

4. Manual 2-0 78

5. Bryan Station 1-1 42

6. North Hardin 1-1 38

7. Ballard 1-1 33

8. Daviess Co. 2-0 23

9. Henderson Co. 1-0 19

10. Fern Creek 2-0 15

(tie) Ryle 1-1 15

Others receiving votes: Oldham Co. 14, Central Hardin 14, Madison Central 13, Dixie Heights 9, McCracken County 3, Paul Laurence Dunbar 2.

All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football, Owensboro; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; Kentucky Today, Louisville.

*FPV-First Place Votes; Rcd-Record; TP-Total Points; Pvs-Previous week’s rank.

