‘A very difficult situation.’ Johnson Central holds vigil for coach battling COVID.

Johnson Central head coach Jim Matney has led the Golden Eagles’ football team since 2004 and won two Class 4A state championships. Matney is shown here in 2017.

Members of the Johnson Central High School football community gathered on the team’s field Sunday to hold a prayer vigil for Golden Eagles head coach Jim Matney.

Matney contracted COVID-19 sometime after Johnson Central played Henry Clay on Aug. 20 and has suffered complications since. He was recently transferred to a West Virginia hospital.

“’The prayers of the righteous availeth much,’” Matney’s wife, Debby, said via a message to the Herald-Leader on Monday, quoting James 5:16. “I just ask for as many prayers as possible. He is a loved and needed man.”

WYMT has reported that Matney is in an ICU.

“He’s touched a lot of people. Not just here between the lines on the football field or at the school, but obviously — as you can tell — here in the community,” Johnson Central Athletic Director Tommy McKenzie told WYMT at the vigil on Sunday. “He’s a main staple here, and I think these people showed up here today to show their respect for him and try to do what they could to help him out of a very difficult situation.”

For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them.



- Matthew 18:20#PrayersForMatney #EagleFamily pic.twitter.com/FNyY1WMJUu — Johnson Central Athletics (@JCAthletics_) September 5, 2021

Julian Tackett, commissioner of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association, told the Herald-Leader he has been getting updates on Matney’s health since he first became aware of the illness.

“I was told a few days ago that Coach was having an extended battle with COVID,” Tackett said. “Unfortunately, no one is exempt from exposure to this virus. Over the weekend, learned through a shared message that he was moving to Huntington and had other complicating medical issues. Jim has been a visible and influential person in our coaching circles in multiple sports and his wife and sons and entire family remain in our prayers during this time and likely need us to respect their family privacy right now.”

Matney has been the head coach of Johnson Central since 2004 and has led the Paintsville school to state championships in 2016 and 2019, making five straight Class 4A title game appearances from 2015 to 2019. He also coaches the wrestling team.

“A football team and program embodies the characteristics of their leader: tough, physical, competitive, and a team that you can never really count out when it comes to crunch time. And this right here may be one of those times,” Johnson Central Principal Justin Arms told WYMT.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Johnson Central has not played a game since Week 1 of this season, forfeiting its Aug. 27 game against Lexington Catholic due to a COVID-19 issue and canceling its Sept. 3 game against Bishop Sycamore, an Ohio team that came under national scrutiny after appearing on an ESPN network game. Johnson Central is set to host Cahokia, Ill., on Saturday.

When the prayer vigil was announced, well wishes from competitors and friends flooded social media.

“Sending lots of prayers from log mountain for Johnson Central Head Coach, Jim Matney, as he battles through illness. Coach Matney is one of the best, most respectable coaches you’ll ever find” — Bell County Football Twitter.

“The @KFCA_Coach (Association) joins the Eagle Community and everyone across the Commonwealth as we pray for Coach Jim Matney.” — David Buchanan, Mercer County head coach and KFCA president.

“Beautiful scene today as folks throughout the Mountains came together to pray for Johnson Central Head Coach Jim Matney! Please continue to pray for Coach Matney as he struggles with some serious medical issues!!” — @DavidandDarryl Sports