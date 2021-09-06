High School Sports

Who’s No. 1 in the Kentucky high school football media rankings after Week 3?

Beechwood’s Cameron Hergott (2) ran past Lexington Christian’s Elijah Hammond (13) during the Class 2A 2020 UK Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine State Football Finals at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. The Tigers and Eagles are 1-2 in this week’s AP rankings.
Beechwood’s Cameron Hergott (2) ran past Lexington Christian’s Elijah Hammond (13) during the Class 2A 2020 UK Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine State Football Finals at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. The Tigers and Eagles are 1-2 in this week’s AP rankings. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings after the games of Week 3.

This week’s Kentucky AP Top 10s

CLASS A

Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Pikeville73-0791
2. Ky. Country Day13-0732
3. Raceland-2-1513
4. Sayre-3-0449
5. Williamsburg-2-13410
6. Newport Central Catholic-1-2324
(tie) Lou. Holy Cross-2-1325
8. Hazard-2-1318
9. Paintsville-0-2226
10. Crittenden Co.-1-1177

Others receiving votes: Bethlehem 12. Bishop Brossart 7. Betsy Layne 6.

CLASS 2A

Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Beechwood53-0772
2. Lex. Christian33-0751
3. Mayfield-3-0633
4. Murray-2-0544
5. Danville-2-1435
6. Middlesboro-3-0406
7. Hancock Co.-3-0328
8. Metcalfe Co.-2-123T10
9. Somerset-1-2137
10. West Carter-1-18NR

Others receiving votes: Walton-Verona 6. Owensboro Catholic 3. Morgan Co. 2. Todd Co. Central 1.

CLASS 3A

Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Lou. Christian Academy83-0801
2. Bardstown-2-0712
3. Taylor Co.-3-0546
4. Union Co.-3-0509
5. Mercer Co.-2-1445
6. Russell-2-1383
7. Ashland Blazer-1-2224
8. Bell Co.-1-121NR
9. Belfry-0-3187
10. Lawrence Co.-2-014NR
Others receiving votes: Glasgow 9. Elizabethtown 9. Paducah Tilghman 6. Estill Co. 3. Lou. DeSales 1.

CLASS 4A

Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Corbin63-0774
2. Lex. Catholic-3-0635
3. Johnson Central12-1592
4. Boyle Co.12-1583
5. Franklin Co.-2-1511
6. John Hardin-2-1357
7. Logan Co.-2-1328
8. Central-1-2296
9. Letcher County Central-3-1139
10. Knox Central-2-11210

Others receiving votes: Wayne Co. 5. Lincoln Co. 2. Franklin-Simpson 2. Holmes 2.

CLASS 5A

Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Frederick Douglass73-0781
2. Highlands13-0732
3. South Warren-1-1553
4. Bowling Green-2-1466
5. Owensboro-2-1444
6. Southwestern-3-0397
7. Woodford Co.-3-02810
8. Cov. Catholic-1-2265
9. Scott Co.-1-1199
10. Collins-3-012NR

Others receiving votes: North Laurel 7. Pulaski Co. 5. Grayson Co. 4. Graves Co. 3. Greenwood 1.

CLASS 6A

Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Male83-0801
2. St. Xavier-2-1702
3. Manual-3-0634
4. Trinity-0-3463
5. Ballard-2-1457
6. Bryan Station-1-1345
7. Henderson Co.-2-0309
8. North Hardin-1-2196
9. Central Hardin-3-014NR
(tie) Ryle-2-114T10

Others receiving votes: Daviess Co. 11. Oldham Co. 5. Madison Central 3. Lou. Fern Creek 3. McCracken County 3.

All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are:The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football, Owensboro; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Kentucky Today, Louisville.

*FPV-First Place Votes; Rcd-Record; TP-Total Points; Pvs-Previous week’s rank.

How @HLpreps voted

Class A

1Kentucky Country Day 3-0*
2Pikeville3-0*
3Sayre3-0
4Bishop Brossart3-0
5Raceland 2-1
6Hazard2-1*
7Bethlehem2-1
8Williamsburg2-1
9Holy Cross (Louisville)2-1
10Crittenden County 1-1

Class 2A

1Beechwood3-0
2Lexington Christian3-0*
3Mayfield3-0
4Murray2-0
5Danville2-1*
6Hancock County3-0
7Metcalfe County2-1*
8Middlesboro2-1*
9Walton-Verona2-1
10West Carter1-1

Class 3A

1Christian Academy-Louisville 3-0*
2Bardstown2-0
3Taylor County3-0
4Union County3-0
5Bell County1-1
6Mercer County2-1
7Glasgow2-1
8Russell2-1
9Ashland Blazer1-2
10Belfry0-3*

Class 4A

1Corbin 3-0
2Boyle County 2-1
3Lexington Catholic3-0
4Franklin County 2-1
5Johnson Central1-1*
6John Hardin2-1
7Logan County 2-1*
8Central 1-2
9Knox Central2-1*
10Letcher County Central3-1*

Class 5A

1Frederick Douglass3-0
2Highlands3-0
3South Warren1-1
4Southwestern3-0
5Bowling Green2-1
6Owensboro2-1
7Woodford County3-0
8Scott County2-1
9Collins3-0
10Covington Catholic1-2

Class 6A

1Male3-0
2St. Xavier2-1
3Manual3-0
4Trinity0-3*
5Ballard2-1
6Oldham County4-0*
7Bryan Station1-1
8Central Hardin3-0
9North Hardin1-2
10Daviess County2-1

* Record reflects that a team had one or more COVID-19 wins/losses

  Comments  
