Who’s No. 1 in the Kentucky high school football media rankings after Week 3?

Beechwood’s Cameron Hergott (2) ran past Lexington Christian’s Elijah Hammond (13) during the Class 2A 2020 UK Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine State Football Finals at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. The Tigers and Eagles are 1-2 in this week’s AP rankings. aslitz@herald-leader.com

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings after the games of Week 3.

This week’s Kentucky AP Top 10s

CLASS A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs 1. Pikeville 7 3-0 79 1 2. Ky. Country Day 1 3-0 73 2 3. Raceland - 2-1 51 3 4. Sayre - 3-0 44 9 5. Williamsburg - 2-1 34 10 6. Newport Central Catholic - 1-2 32 4 (tie) Lou. Holy Cross - 2-1 32 5 8. Hazard - 2-1 31 8 9. Paintsville - 0-2 22 6 10. Crittenden Co. - 1-1 17 7

Others receiving votes: Bethlehem 12. Bishop Brossart 7. Betsy Layne 6.

CLASS 2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs 1. Beechwood 5 3-0 77 2 2. Lex. Christian 3 3-0 75 1 3. Mayfield - 3-0 63 3 4. Murray - 2-0 54 4 5. Danville - 2-1 43 5 6. Middlesboro - 3-0 40 6 7. Hancock Co. - 3-0 32 8 8. Metcalfe Co. - 2-1 23 T10 9. Somerset - 1-2 13 7 10. West Carter - 1-1 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Walton-Verona 6. Owensboro Catholic 3. Morgan Co. 2. Todd Co. Central 1.

CLASS 3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs 1. Lou. Christian Academy 8 3-0 80 1 2. Bardstown - 2-0 71 2 3. Taylor Co. - 3-0 54 6 4. Union Co. - 3-0 50 9 5. Mercer Co. - 2-1 44 5 6. Russell - 2-1 38 3 7. Ashland Blazer - 1-2 22 4 8. Bell Co. - 1-1 21 NR 9. Belfry - 0-3 18 7 10. Lawrence Co. - 2-0 14 NR

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Others receiving votes: Glasgow 9. Elizabethtown 9. Paducah Tilghman 6. Estill Co. 3. Lou. DeSales 1.

CLASS 4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs 1. Corbin 6 3-0 77 4 2. Lex. Catholic - 3-0 63 5 3. Johnson Central 1 2-1 59 2 4. Boyle Co. 1 2-1 58 3 5. Franklin Co. - 2-1 51 1 6. John Hardin - 2-1 35 7 7. Logan Co. - 2-1 32 8 8. Central - 1-2 29 6 9. Letcher County Central - 3-1 13 9 10. Knox Central - 2-1 12 10

Others receiving votes: Wayne Co. 5. Lincoln Co. 2. Franklin-Simpson 2. Holmes 2.

CLASS 5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs 1. Frederick Douglass 7 3-0 78 1 2. Highlands 1 3-0 73 2 3. South Warren - 1-1 55 3 4. Bowling Green - 2-1 46 6 5. Owensboro - 2-1 44 4 6. Southwestern - 3-0 39 7 7. Woodford Co. - 3-0 28 10 8. Cov. Catholic - 1-2 26 5 9. Scott Co. - 1-1 19 9 10. Collins - 3-0 12 NR

Others receiving votes: North Laurel 7. Pulaski Co. 5. Grayson Co. 4. Graves Co. 3. Greenwood 1.

CLASS 6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs 1. Male 8 3-0 80 1 2. St. Xavier - 2-1 70 2 3. Manual - 3-0 63 4 4. Trinity - 0-3 46 3 5. Ballard - 2-1 45 7 6. Bryan Station - 1-1 34 5 7. Henderson Co. - 2-0 30 9 8. North Hardin - 1-2 19 6 9. Central Hardin - 3-0 14 NR (tie) Ryle - 2-1 14 T10

Others receiving votes: Daviess Co. 11. Oldham Co. 5. Madison Central 3. Lou. Fern Creek 3. McCracken County 3.

All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are:The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football, Owensboro; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Kentucky Today, Louisville.

*FPV-First Place Votes; Rcd-Record; TP-Total Points; Pvs-Previous week’s rank.

How @HLpreps voted

Class A

Class 2A

Class 3A

Class 4A

Class 5A

Class 6A

* Record reflects that a team had one or more COVID-19 wins/losses



