Who’s No. 1 in the Kentucky high school football media rankings after Week 3?
The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings after the games of Week 3.
This week’s Kentucky AP Top 10s
CLASS A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Pikeville
|7
|3-0
|79
|1
|2. Ky. Country Day
|1
|3-0
|73
|2
|3. Raceland
|-
|2-1
|51
|3
|4. Sayre
|-
|3-0
|44
|9
|5. Williamsburg
|-
|2-1
|34
|10
|6. Newport Central Catholic
|-
|1-2
|32
|4
|(tie) Lou. Holy Cross
|-
|2-1
|32
|5
|8. Hazard
|-
|2-1
|31
|8
|9. Paintsville
|-
|0-2
|22
|6
|10. Crittenden Co.
|-
|1-1
|17
|7
Others receiving votes: Bethlehem 12. Bishop Brossart 7. Betsy Layne 6.
CLASS 2A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Beechwood
|5
|3-0
|77
|2
|2. Lex. Christian
|3
|3-0
|75
|1
|3. Mayfield
|-
|3-0
|63
|3
|4. Murray
|-
|2-0
|54
|4
|5. Danville
|-
|2-1
|43
|5
|6. Middlesboro
|-
|3-0
|40
|6
|7. Hancock Co.
|-
|3-0
|32
|8
|8. Metcalfe Co.
|-
|2-1
|23
|T10
|9. Somerset
|-
|1-2
|13
|7
|10. West Carter
|-
|1-1
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: Walton-Verona 6. Owensboro Catholic 3. Morgan Co. 2. Todd Co. Central 1.
CLASS 3A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Lou. Christian Academy
|8
|3-0
|80
|1
|2. Bardstown
|-
|2-0
|71
|2
|3. Taylor Co.
|-
|3-0
|54
|6
|4. Union Co.
|-
|3-0
|50
|9
|5. Mercer Co.
|-
|2-1
|44
|5
|6. Russell
|-
|2-1
|38
|3
|7. Ashland Blazer
|-
|1-2
|22
|4
|8. Bell Co.
|-
|1-1
|21
|NR
|9. Belfry
|-
|0-3
|18
|7
|10. Lawrence Co.
|-
|2-0
|14
|NR
Others receiving votes: Glasgow 9. Elizabethtown 9. Paducah Tilghman 6. Estill Co. 3. Lou. DeSales 1.
CLASS 4A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Corbin
|6
|3-0
|77
|4
|2. Lex. Catholic
|-
|3-0
|63
|5
|3. Johnson Central
|1
|2-1
|59
|2
|4. Boyle Co.
|1
|2-1
|58
|3
|5. Franklin Co.
|-
|2-1
|51
|1
|6. John Hardin
|-
|2-1
|35
|7
|7. Logan Co.
|-
|2-1
|32
|8
|8. Central
|-
|1-2
|29
|6
|9. Letcher County Central
|-
|3-1
|13
|9
|10. Knox Central
|-
|2-1
|12
|10
Others receiving votes: Wayne Co. 5. Lincoln Co. 2. Franklin-Simpson 2. Holmes 2.
CLASS 5A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Frederick Douglass
|7
|3-0
|78
|1
|2. Highlands
|1
|3-0
|73
|2
|3. South Warren
|-
|1-1
|55
|3
|4. Bowling Green
|-
|2-1
|46
|6
|5. Owensboro
|-
|2-1
|44
|4
|6. Southwestern
|-
|3-0
|39
|7
|7. Woodford Co.
|-
|3-0
|28
|10
|8. Cov. Catholic
|-
|1-2
|26
|5
|9. Scott Co.
|-
|1-1
|19
|9
|10. Collins
|-
|3-0
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: North Laurel 7. Pulaski Co. 5. Grayson Co. 4. Graves Co. 3. Greenwood 1.
CLASS 6A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Male
|8
|3-0
|80
|1
|2. St. Xavier
|-
|2-1
|70
|2
|3. Manual
|-
|3-0
|63
|4
|4. Trinity
|-
|0-3
|46
|3
|5. Ballard
|-
|2-1
|45
|7
|6. Bryan Station
|-
|1-1
|34
|5
|7. Henderson Co.
|-
|2-0
|30
|9
|8. North Hardin
|-
|1-2
|19
|6
|9. Central Hardin
|-
|3-0
|14
|NR
|(tie) Ryle
|-
|2-1
|14
|T10
Others receiving votes: Daviess Co. 11. Oldham Co. 5. Madison Central 3. Lou. Fern Creek 3. McCracken County 3.
All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are:The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football, Owensboro; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Kentucky Today, Louisville.
*FPV-First Place Votes; Rcd-Record; TP-Total Points; Pvs-Previous week’s rank.
How @HLpreps voted
Class A
|1
|Kentucky Country Day
|3-0*
|2
|Pikeville
|3-0*
|3
|Sayre
|3-0
|4
|Bishop Brossart
|3-0
|5
|Raceland
|2-1
|6
|Hazard
|2-1*
|7
|Bethlehem
|2-1
|8
|Williamsburg
|2-1
|9
|Holy Cross (Louisville)
|2-1
|10
|Crittenden County
|1-1
Class 2A
|1
|Beechwood
|3-0
|2
|Lexington Christian
|3-0*
|3
|Mayfield
|3-0
|4
|Murray
|2-0
|5
|Danville
|2-1*
|6
|Hancock County
|3-0
|7
|Metcalfe County
|2-1*
|8
|Middlesboro
|2-1*
|9
|Walton-Verona
|2-1
|10
|West Carter
|1-1
Class 3A
|1
|Christian Academy-Louisville
|3-0*
|2
|Bardstown
|2-0
|3
|Taylor County
|3-0
|4
|Union County
|3-0
|5
|Bell County
|1-1
|6
|Mercer County
|2-1
|7
|Glasgow
|2-1
|8
|Russell
|2-1
|9
|Ashland Blazer
|1-2
|10
|Belfry
|0-3*
Class 4A
|1
|Corbin
|3-0
|2
|Boyle County
|2-1
|3
|Lexington Catholic
|3-0
|4
|Franklin County
|2-1
|5
|Johnson Central
|1-1*
|6
|John Hardin
|2-1
|7
|Logan County
|2-1*
|8
|Central
|1-2
|9
|Knox Central
|2-1*
|10
|Letcher County Central
|3-1*
Class 5A
|1
|Frederick Douglass
|3-0
|2
|Highlands
|3-0
|3
|South Warren
|1-1
|4
|Southwestern
|3-0
|5
|Bowling Green
|2-1
|6
|Owensboro
|2-1
|7
|Woodford County
|3-0
|8
|Scott County
|2-1
|9
|Collins
|3-0
|10
|Covington Catholic
|1-2
Class 6A
|1
|Male
|3-0
|2
|St. Xavier
|2-1
|3
|Manual
|3-0
|4
|Trinity
|0-3*
|5
|Ballard
|2-1
|6
|Oldham County
|4-0*
|7
|Bryan Station
|1-1
|8
|Central Hardin
|3-0
|9
|North Hardin
|1-2
|10
|Daviess County
|2-1
* Record reflects that a team had one or more COVID-19 wins/losses
