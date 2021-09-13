Who’s No. 1 in the Kentucky high school football media rankings after Week 4?

Lexington Christian’s Xavier Brown (20) runs the ball past Christian Academy-Louisville’s Isaac Patrick (15) during a game at Christian Academy-Louisville in Louisville, Ky., Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Lexington Christian beat Christian Academy-Louisville 37-14. aslitz@herald-leader.com

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings after the games of Week 4.

This week’s Kentucky AP Top 10s

CLASS A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs 1. Pikeville 12 4-0 129 1 2. Ky. Country Day 1 4-0 113 2 3. Raceland - 2-1 86 3 4. Sayre - 3-0 73 4 5. Williamsburg - 2-1 70 5 6. Newport Central Catholic - 2-2 62 T6 7. Paintsville - 1-2 51 9 8. Bethlehem - 3-1 29 NR 9. Russellville - 3-1 26 NR 10. Hazard - 2-2 25 8

Others receiving votes: Lou. Holy Cross 21. Bishop Brossart 16. Frankfort 5. Betsy Layne 4. Crittenden Co. 4. Nicholas Co. 1.

CLASS 2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs 1. Beechwood 8 4-0 124 1 2. Lex. Christian 5 4-0 121 2 3. Mayfield - 4-0 105 3 4. Middlesboro - 4-0 81 6 5. Danville - 2-2 72 5 6. Hancock Co. - 4-0 60 7 7. Murray - 2-1 52 4 8. West Carter - 2-1 33 10 9. Green Co. - 3-0 19 NR 10. Metcalfe Co. - 2-2 12 8

Others receiving votes: Somerset 11. Walton-Verona 7. McLean Co. 5. Caldwell Co. 4. Shelby Valley 3. Butler Co. 3. Breathitt Co. 2. Morgan Co. 1.

CLASS 3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs 1. Bardstown 9 3-0 126 2 2. Christian Academy-Lou. 4 3-1 102 1 3. Union Co. - 4-0 99 4 4. Mercer Co. - 3-1 93 5 5. Lawrence Co. - 3-0 69 10 6. Bell Co. - 2-1 53 8 7. Russell - 2-2 38 6 (tie) Glasgow - 3-1 38 NR 9. Taylor Co. - 3-1 34 3 10. Ashland Blazer - 1-3 27 7

Others receiving votes: Belfry 19. Paducah Tilghman 7. Estill Co. 6. Hart Co. 2. Garrard Co. 1. Trigg Co. 1.

CLASS 4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs 1. Corbin 9 4-0 123 1 2. Lex. Catholic 3 4-0 114 2 3. Johnson Central 1 3-1 99 3 4. Boyle Co. - 3-1 94 4 5. Lou. Central - 2-2 65 8 6. Logan Co. - 3-1 61 7 7. Franklin Co. - 2-2 54 5 8. John Hardin - 2-2 29 6 (tie) Knox Central - 3-1 29 10 (tie) Letcher County Central - 3-1 29 9

Others receiving votes: Wayne Co. 10. Bourbon Co. 4. Holmes 2. Hopkinsville 1. Boyd Co. 1.

CLASS 5A





Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs 1. Frederick Douglass 12 4-0 129 1 2. South Warren - 2-1 108 3 3. Highlands - 3-1 94 2 4. Bowling Green - 3-1 82 4 5. Owensboro - 3-1 77 5 6. Southwestern - 3-0 63 6 7. Cov. Catholic - 2-2 59 8 8. Woodford Co. 1 4-0 51 7 9. Scott Co. - 1-2 14 9 10. North Laurel - 3-0 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Graves Co. 11. Cooper 8. Collins 5. Greenwood 1. Great Crossing 1..

CLASS 6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs 1. Male 13 3-0 130 1 2. St. Xavier - 2-1 115 2 3. Manual - 4-0 104 3 4. Ballard - 3-1 77 5 5. Bryan Station - 2-1 67 6 6. Trinity - 0-4 64 4 7. Central Hardin - 4-0 47 T9 8. Ryle - 3-1 42 10 9. Daviess Co. - 3-1 22 NR 10. Henderson Co. - 2-1 19 7

Others receiving votes: Madison Central 16. Oldham Co. 6. North Hardin 4. Apollo 2.

All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football, Owensboro; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Commonwealth-Journal, Somerset; Kentucky Today, Louisville.

*FPV-First Place Votes; Rcd-Record; TP-Total Points; Pvs-Previous week’s rank.

