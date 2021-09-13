High School Sports

Who’s No. 1 in the Kentucky high school football media rankings after Week 4?

Lexington Christian’s Xavier Brown (20) runs the ball past Christian Academy-Louisville’s Isaac Patrick (15) during a game at Christian Academy-Louisville in Louisville, Ky., Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Lexington Christian beat Christian Academy-Louisville 37-14.
Lexington Christian’s Xavier Brown (20) runs the ball past Christian Academy-Louisville’s Isaac Patrick (15) during a game at Christian Academy-Louisville in Louisville, Ky., Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Lexington Christian beat Christian Academy-Louisville 37-14. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings after the games of Week 4.

This week’s Kentucky AP Top 10s

CLASS A

Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Pikeville124-01291
2. Ky. Country Day14-01132
3. Raceland-2-1863
4. Sayre-3-0734
5. Williamsburg-2-1705
6. Newport Central Catholic-2-262T6
7. Paintsville-1-2519
8. Bethlehem-3-129NR
9. Russellville-3-126NR
10. Hazard-2-2258

Others receiving votes: Lou. Holy Cross 21. Bishop Brossart 16. Frankfort 5. Betsy Layne 4. Crittenden Co. 4. Nicholas Co. 1.

CLASS 2A

Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Beechwood84-01241
2. Lex. Christian54-01212
3. Mayfield-4-01053
4. Middlesboro-4-0816
5. Danville-2-2725
6. Hancock Co.-4-0607
7. Murray-2-1524
8. West Carter-2-13310
9. Green Co.-3-019NR
10. Metcalfe Co.-2-2128

Others receiving votes: Somerset 11. Walton-Verona 7. McLean Co. 5. Caldwell Co. 4. Shelby Valley 3. Butler Co. 3. Breathitt Co. 2. Morgan Co. 1.

CLASS 3A

Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Bardstown93-01262
2. Christian Academy-Lou.43-11021
3. Union Co.-4-0994
4. Mercer Co.-3-1935
5. Lawrence Co.-3-06910
6. Bell Co.-2-1538
7. Russell-2-2386
(tie) Glasgow-3-138NR
9. Taylor Co.-3-1343
10. Ashland Blazer-1-3277
Others receiving votes: Belfry 19. Paducah Tilghman 7. Estill Co. 6. Hart Co. 2. Garrard Co. 1. Trigg Co. 1.

CLASS 4A

Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Corbin94-01231
2. Lex. Catholic34-01142
3. Johnson Central13-1993
4. Boyle Co.-3-1944
5. Lou. Central-2-2658
6. Logan Co.-3-1617
7. Franklin Co.-2-2545
8. John Hardin-2-2296
(tie) Knox Central-3-12910
(tie) Letcher County Central-3-1299

Others receiving votes: Wayne Co. 10. Bourbon Co. 4. Holmes 2. Hopkinsville 1. Boyd Co. 1.

CLASS 5A

Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Frederick Douglass124-01291
2. South Warren-2-11083
3. Highlands-3-1942
4. Bowling Green-3-1824
5. Owensboro-3-1775
6. Southwestern-3-0636
7. Cov. Catholic-2-2598
8. Woodford Co.14-0517
9. Scott Co.-1-2149
10. North Laurel-3-012NR

Others receiving votes: Graves Co. 11. Cooper 8. Collins 5. Greenwood 1. Great Crossing 1..

CLASS 6A

Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Male133-01301
2. St. Xavier-2-11152
3. Manual-4-01043
4. Ballard-3-1775
5. Bryan Station-2-1676
6. Trinity-0-4644
7. Central Hardin-4-047T9
8. Ryle-3-14210
9. Daviess Co.-3-122NR
10. Henderson Co.-2-1197

Others receiving votes: Madison Central 16. Oldham Co. 6. North Hardin 4. Apollo 2.

All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football, Owensboro; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Commonwealth-Journal, Somerset; Kentucky Today, Louisville.

*FPV-First Place Votes; Rcd-Record; TP-Total Points; Pvs-Previous week’s rank.

How @HLpreps voted

Class A

1Kentucky Country Day 4-0*
2Pikeville4-0*
3Sayre3-0
4Bishop Brossart4-0
5Raceland 2-1
6Bethlehem3-1
7Williamsburg2-1
8Holy Cross (Louisville)2-2*
9Newport Central Catholic2-2
10Hazard2-2*

Class 2A

1Beechwood4-0
2Lexington Christian4-0*
3Mayfield4-0
4Hancock County4-0
5Danville2-2*
6Middlesboro3-1*
7Murray2-1
8West Carter2-1
9Metcalfe County2-2*
10Walton-Verona2-2

Class 3A

1Bardstown3-0
2Christian Academy-Louisville 3-1*
3Union County4-0
4Bell County2-1
5Mercer County3-1
6Glasgow3-1
7Lawrence County3-0
8Taylor County3-1
9Hart County3-1
10Russell2-2

Class 4A

1Corbin 4-0
2Boyle County 3-1
3Lexington Catholic4-0
4Johnson Central2-1*
5Central 2-2
6Logan County 3-1*
7Knox Central3-1*
8Letcher County Central3-1
9Franklin County 2-2
10John Hardin2-2

Class 5A

1Frederick Douglass4-0
2South Warren2-1
3Southwestern3-0
4Bowling Green3-1
5Owensboro3-1
6Woodford County4-0*
7Highlands3-1
8Covington Catholic2-2
9Scott County2-2
10Great Crossing4-0

Class 6A

1Male3-0
2St. Xavier2-1
3Manual4-0
4Trinity0-4*
5Ballard3-1
6Oldham County4-0*
7Bryan Station2-1
8Central Hardin4-0
9Daviess County3-1
10Madison Central3-1*

* Record reflects that a team had one or more COVID-19 wins/losses

