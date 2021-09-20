High School Sports

Who’s No. 1 in Kentucky high school football media rankings after Week 5?

Woodford County walked onto its field before its game against Franklin County on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Versailles. Woodford County won 24-21 and is ranked in the top 10 in the latest Associated Press poll for Class 5A.
Woodford County walked onto its field before its game against Franklin County on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Versailles. Woodford County won 24-21 and is ranked in the top 10 in the latest Associated Press poll for Class 5A. Michael Clubb

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings after the games of Week 5.

This week’s Kentucky AP Top 10s

CLASS A

Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Pikeville105-01091
2. Lou. Ky. Country Day15-0992
3. Raceland-3-1733
4. Sayre-4-0694
5. Williamsburg-2-1525
6. Bethlehem-4-1458
7. Newport Central Catholic-3-2436
8. Russellville-4-1419
9. Paintsville-2-2337
10. Bishop Brossart-5-020NR

Others receiving votes: Lou. Holy Cross 9. Hazard 9. Betsy Layne 3.

CLASS 2A

Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Beechwood65-01031
2. Lex. Christian55-01022
3. Mayfield-5-0883
4. Middlesboro-5-0794
5. Danville-3-2565
6. Green Co.-4-0469
7. Murray-2-1437
8. Hancock Co.-4-1316
9. Metcalfe Co.-3-21910
10. Caldwell Co.-3-214NR

Others receiving votes: West Carter 10. McLean Co. 8. Butler Co. 6.

CLASS 3A

Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Bardstown74-01061
2. Lou. Christian Academy44-01022
3. Mercer Co.-4-1824
4. Lawrence Co.-4-0685
5. Union Co.-4-1533
6. Glasgow-4-152T7
7. Bell Co.-3-1486
8. Taylor Co.-4-1349
9. Russell-3-233T7
10. Ashland Blazer-2-31810
Others receiving votes: Estill Co. 5. East Carter 2. Henry Co. 1. Rockcastle Co. 1.

CLASS 4A

Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Corbin95-01081
2. Boyle Co.24-1994
3. Johnson Central-3-2773
4. Central-3-2745
5. Lex. Catholic-4-1712
6. Logan Co.-3-2376
7. Franklin Co.-2-3347
8. Letcher County Central-3-129T8
9. John Hardin-2-226T8
10. Wayne Co.-3-120NR

Others receiving votes: Holmes 14. Knox Central 9. Hopkinsville 5. Hopkins Co. Central 1. Bourbon Co. 1.

CLASS 5A

Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Frederick Douglass105-01081
2. South Warren-3-1792
3. Owensboro-4-1775
4. Woodford Co.15-0668
5. Highlands-3-2533
6. Bowling Green-3-2474
7. North Laurel-4-02910
8. Scott Co.-2-2279
9. Graves Co.-4-126NR
10. Greenwood-5-021NR
(tie) Southwestern-3-121NR

Others receiving votes: Cov. Catholic 19. Great Crossing 14. Cooper 9. South Laurel 9.

CLASS 6A

Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Male104-01001
2. St. Xavier-3-1982
3. Ballard-4-1744
4. Manual-4-1633
5. Bryan Station-3-1585
6. Trinity10-5576
7. Ryle-4-1468
8. Daviess Co.-4-1289
9. Madison Central-4-126NR
10. Henderson Co.-3-12410

Others receiving votes: Oldham Co. 17. Central Hardin 11. Lou. Eastern 2. Dixie Heights 1.

All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football, Owensboro; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; Kentucky Today, Louisville.

*FPV-First Place Votes; Rcd-Record; TP-Total Points; Pvs-Previous week’s rank.

How @HLpreps voted

Class A

1Kentucky Country Day 5-0*
2Pikeville5-0*
3Sayre4-0
4Bishop Brossart5-0
5Raceland 3-1
6Bethlehem4-1
7Williamsburg2-1
8Holy Cross (Louisville)3-2*
9Newport Central Catholic3-2
10Hazard3-2*

Class 2A

1Lexington Christian5-0*
2Beechwood5-0
3Mayfield5-0
4Danville3-2*
5Middlesboro5-0*
6Caldwell County3-2
7Murray2-1
8Metcalfe County2-2*
9Hancock County4-1
10West Carter2-2

Class 3A

1Bardstown4-0
2Christian Academy-Louisville 4-1*
3Mercer County4-1
4Bell County3-1
5Glasgow4-1
6Lawrence County4-0
7Taylor County4-1
8Russell3-2
9Union County4-1
10Rockcastle County3-2*

Class 4A

1Corbin 5-0
2Boyle County 4-1
3Lexington Catholic4-1
4Central 3-2
5Johnson Central2-2*
6Letcher County Central3-1
7John Hardin2-3*
8Logan County 3-2*
9Knox Central3-2*
10Franklin County 2-3

Class 5A

1Frederick Douglass5-0*
2South Warren3-1
3Owensboro4-1
4Woodford County5-0*
5Scott County3-2
6Great Crossing5-0
7Graves County4-1
8Southwestern3-1
9Bowling Green3-2
10Highlands3-2

Class 6A

1Male4-0
2St. Xavier3-1
3Manual4-1
4Trinity0-5*
5Ballard4-1
6Oldham County5-0*
7Bryan Station3-1
8Madison Central4-1*
9Daviess County4-1
10Ryle4-1

* Record reflects that a team had one or more COVID-19 wins/losses

