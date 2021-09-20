Who’s No. 1 in Kentucky high school football media rankings after Week 5?

Woodford County walked onto its field before its game against Franklin County on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Versailles. Woodford County won 24-21 and is ranked in the top 10 in the latest Associated Press poll for Class 5A.

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings after the games of Week 5.

This week’s Kentucky AP Top 10s

CLASS A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs 1. Pikeville 10 5-0 109 1 2. Lou. Ky. Country Day 1 5-0 99 2 3. Raceland - 3-1 73 3 4. Sayre - 4-0 69 4 5. Williamsburg - 2-1 52 5 6. Bethlehem - 4-1 45 8 7. Newport Central Catholic - 3-2 43 6 8. Russellville - 4-1 41 9 9. Paintsville - 2-2 33 7 10. Bishop Brossart - 5-0 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Lou. Holy Cross 9. Hazard 9. Betsy Layne 3.

CLASS 2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs 1. Beechwood 6 5-0 103 1 2. Lex. Christian 5 5-0 102 2 3. Mayfield - 5-0 88 3 4. Middlesboro - 5-0 79 4 5. Danville - 3-2 56 5 6. Green Co. - 4-0 46 9 7. Murray - 2-1 43 7 8. Hancock Co. - 4-1 31 6 9. Metcalfe Co. - 3-2 19 10 10. Caldwell Co. - 3-2 14 NR

Others receiving votes: West Carter 10. McLean Co. 8. Butler Co. 6.

CLASS 3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs 1. Bardstown 7 4-0 106 1 2. Lou. Christian Academy 4 4-0 102 2 3. Mercer Co. - 4-1 82 4 4. Lawrence Co. - 4-0 68 5 5. Union Co. - 4-1 53 3 6. Glasgow - 4-1 52 T7 7. Bell Co. - 3-1 48 6 8. Taylor Co. - 4-1 34 9 9. Russell - 3-2 33 T7 10. Ashland Blazer - 2-3 18 10

Others receiving votes: Estill Co. 5. East Carter 2. Henry Co. 1. Rockcastle Co. 1.

CLASS 4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs 1. Corbin 9 5-0 108 1 2. Boyle Co. 2 4-1 99 4 3. Johnson Central - 3-2 77 3 4. Central - 3-2 74 5 5. Lex. Catholic - 4-1 71 2 6. Logan Co. - 3-2 37 6 7. Franklin Co. - 2-3 34 7 8. Letcher County Central - 3-1 29 T8 9. John Hardin - 2-2 26 T8 10. Wayne Co. - 3-1 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Holmes 14. Knox Central 9. Hopkinsville 5. Hopkins Co. Central 1. Bourbon Co. 1.

CLASS 5A





Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs 1. Frederick Douglass 10 5-0 108 1 2. South Warren - 3-1 79 2 3. Owensboro - 4-1 77 5 4. Woodford Co. 1 5-0 66 8 5. Highlands - 3-2 53 3 6. Bowling Green - 3-2 47 4 7. North Laurel - 4-0 29 10 8. Scott Co. - 2-2 27 9 9. Graves Co. - 4-1 26 NR 10. Greenwood - 5-0 21 NR (tie) Southwestern - 3-1 21 NR

Others receiving votes: Cov. Catholic 19. Great Crossing 14. Cooper 9. South Laurel 9.

CLASS 6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs 1. Male 10 4-0 100 1 2. St. Xavier - 3-1 98 2 3. Ballard - 4-1 74 4 4. Manual - 4-1 63 3 5. Bryan Station - 3-1 58 5 6. Trinity 1 0-5 57 6 7. Ryle - 4-1 46 8 8. Daviess Co. - 4-1 28 9 9. Madison Central - 4-1 26 NR 10. Henderson Co. - 3-1 24 10

Others receiving votes: Oldham Co. 17. Central Hardin 11. Lou. Eastern 2. Dixie Heights 1.

All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football, Owensboro; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; Kentucky Today, Louisville.

*FPV-First Place Votes; Rcd-Record; TP-Total Points; Pvs-Previous week’s rank.

