High School Sports
Who’s No. 1 in Kentucky high school football media rankings after Week 5?
The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings after the games of Week 5.
This week’s Kentucky AP Top 10s
CLASS A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Pikeville
|10
|5-0
|109
|1
|2. Lou. Ky. Country Day
|1
|5-0
|99
|2
|3. Raceland
|-
|3-1
|73
|3
|4. Sayre
|-
|4-0
|69
|4
|5. Williamsburg
|-
|2-1
|52
|5
|6. Bethlehem
|-
|4-1
|45
|8
|7. Newport Central Catholic
|-
|3-2
|43
|6
|8. Russellville
|-
|4-1
|41
|9
|9. Paintsville
|-
|2-2
|33
|7
|10. Bishop Brossart
|-
|5-0
|20
|NR
Others receiving votes: Lou. Holy Cross 9. Hazard 9. Betsy Layne 3.
CLASS 2A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Beechwood
|6
|5-0
|103
|1
|2. Lex. Christian
|5
|5-0
|102
|2
|3. Mayfield
|-
|5-0
|88
|3
|4. Middlesboro
|-
|5-0
|79
|4
|5. Danville
|-
|3-2
|56
|5
|6. Green Co.
|-
|4-0
|46
|9
|7. Murray
|-
|2-1
|43
|7
|8. Hancock Co.
|-
|4-1
|31
|6
|9. Metcalfe Co.
|-
|3-2
|19
|10
|10. Caldwell Co.
|-
|3-2
|14
|NR
Others receiving votes: West Carter 10. McLean Co. 8. Butler Co. 6.
CLASS 3A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Bardstown
|7
|4-0
|106
|1
|2. Lou. Christian Academy
|4
|4-0
|102
|2
|3. Mercer Co.
|-
|4-1
|82
|4
|4. Lawrence Co.
|-
|4-0
|68
|5
|5. Union Co.
|-
|4-1
|53
|3
|6. Glasgow
|-
|4-1
|52
|T7
|7. Bell Co.
|-
|3-1
|48
|6
|8. Taylor Co.
|-
|4-1
|34
|9
|9. Russell
|-
|3-2
|33
|T7
|10. Ashland Blazer
|-
|2-3
|18
|10
Others receiving votes: Estill Co. 5. East Carter 2. Henry Co. 1. Rockcastle Co. 1.
CLASS 4A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Corbin
|9
|5-0
|108
|1
|2. Boyle Co.
|2
|4-1
|99
|4
|3. Johnson Central
|-
|3-2
|77
|3
|4. Central
|-
|3-2
|74
|5
|5. Lex. Catholic
|-
|4-1
|71
|2
|6. Logan Co.
|-
|3-2
|37
|6
|7. Franklin Co.
|-
|2-3
|34
|7
|8. Letcher County Central
|-
|3-1
|29
|T8
|9. John Hardin
|-
|2-2
|26
|T8
|10. Wayne Co.
|-
|3-1
|20
|NR
Others receiving votes: Holmes 14. Knox Central 9. Hopkinsville 5. Hopkins Co. Central 1. Bourbon Co. 1.
CLASS 5A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Frederick Douglass
|10
|5-0
|108
|1
|2. South Warren
|-
|3-1
|79
|2
|3. Owensboro
|-
|4-1
|77
|5
|4. Woodford Co.
|1
|5-0
|66
|8
|5. Highlands
|-
|3-2
|53
|3
|6. Bowling Green
|-
|3-2
|47
|4
|7. North Laurel
|-
|4-0
|29
|10
|8. Scott Co.
|-
|2-2
|27
|9
|9. Graves Co.
|-
|4-1
|26
|NR
|10. Greenwood
|-
|5-0
|21
|NR
|(tie) Southwestern
|-
|3-1
|21
|NR
Others receiving votes: Cov. Catholic 19. Great Crossing 14. Cooper 9. South Laurel 9.
CLASS 6A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Male
|10
|4-0
|100
|1
|2. St. Xavier
|-
|3-1
|98
|2
|3. Ballard
|-
|4-1
|74
|4
|4. Manual
|-
|4-1
|63
|3
|5. Bryan Station
|-
|3-1
|58
|5
|6. Trinity
|1
|0-5
|57
|6
|7. Ryle
|-
|4-1
|46
|8
|8. Daviess Co.
|-
|4-1
|28
|9
|9. Madison Central
|-
|4-1
|26
|NR
|10. Henderson Co.
|-
|3-1
|24
|10
Others receiving votes: Oldham Co. 17. Central Hardin 11. Lou. Eastern 2. Dixie Heights 1.
All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football, Owensboro; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; Kentucky Today, Louisville.
*FPV-First Place Votes; Rcd-Record; TP-Total Points; Pvs-Previous week’s rank.
How @HLpreps voted
Class A
|1
|Kentucky Country Day
|5-0*
|2
|Pikeville
|5-0*
|3
|Sayre
|4-0
|4
|Bishop Brossart
|5-0
|5
|Raceland
|3-1
|6
|Bethlehem
|4-1
|7
|Williamsburg
|2-1
|8
|Holy Cross (Louisville)
|3-2*
|9
|Newport Central Catholic
|3-2
|10
|Hazard
|3-2*
Class 2A
|1
|Lexington Christian
|5-0*
|2
|Beechwood
|5-0
|3
|Mayfield
|5-0
|4
|Danville
|3-2*
|5
|Middlesboro
|5-0*
|6
|Caldwell County
|3-2
|7
|Murray
|2-1
|8
|Metcalfe County
|2-2*
|9
|Hancock County
|4-1
|10
|West Carter
|2-2
Class 3A
|1
|Bardstown
|4-0
|2
|Christian Academy-Louisville
|4-1*
|3
|Mercer County
|4-1
|4
|Bell County
|3-1
|5
|Glasgow
|4-1
|6
|Lawrence County
|4-0
|7
|Taylor County
|4-1
|8
|Russell
|3-2
|9
|Union County
|4-1
|10
|Rockcastle County
|3-2*
Class 4A
|1
|Corbin
|5-0
|2
|Boyle County
|4-1
|3
|Lexington Catholic
|4-1
|4
|Central
|3-2
|5
|Johnson Central
|2-2*
|6
|Letcher County Central
|3-1
|7
|John Hardin
|2-3*
|8
|Logan County
|3-2*
|9
|Knox Central
|3-2*
|10
|Franklin County
|2-3
Class 5A
|1
|Frederick Douglass
|5-0*
|2
|South Warren
|3-1
|3
|Owensboro
|4-1
|4
|Woodford County
|5-0*
|5
|Scott County
|3-2
|6
|Great Crossing
|5-0
|7
|Graves County
|4-1
|8
|Southwestern
|3-1
|9
|Bowling Green
|3-2
|10
|Highlands
|3-2
Class 6A
|1
|Male
|4-0
|2
|St. Xavier
|3-1
|3
|Manual
|4-1
|4
|Trinity
|0-5*
|5
|Ballard
|4-1
|6
|Oldham County
|5-0*
|7
|Bryan Station
|3-1
|8
|Madison Central
|4-1*
|9
|Daviess County
|4-1
|10
|Ryle
|4-1
* Record reflects that a team had one or more COVID-19 wins/losses
Comments