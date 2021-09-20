High School Sports

High school football has its first RPI standings of the season for all six classes

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association unveiled its first RPI standings for all six of its football classes and the math offers some surprises, though there are still six weeks left to sort it all out before the seedings take hold and the postseason begins.

Perhaps the biggest surprise comes in Class 5A where Woodford County and Graves Country rate 1-2 ahead of Frederick Douglass and South Warren.

The Broncos have been almost a unanimous Class 5A No. 1 since the Associated Press media rankings came out after Week 3 and South Warren rated as Dave Cantrall’s No. 1 Class 5A team this week. Cantrall ranks Woodford at No. 8 and Graves County at No. 12.

The KHSAA’s “Ratings Percentage Index” is based on a formula that includes a team’s winning percentage, their opponents’ winning percentage and their opponents’ opponents’ winning percentage. It also weights games against teams in other classes differently with wins against smaller class opponents multiplied by a factor less than that of larger opponents.

Kentucky Country Day is No. 1 in Class A. Lexington Christian is No. 1 in Class 2A by almost a full tenth of a ratings point over No. 2 Mayfield. Christian Academy-Louisville ranks tops in 3A with Boyle County No. 1 in 5A and Male at No. 1 in 6A.

The KHSAA began using its RPI formula in 2019 to seed its football playoffs beginning in the third round or “regional championship” round in each of the classes. The eight remaining teams in each class at that stage are separated by east and west and then seeded so that, for instance, the top ranked team in the east plays the bottom ranked team in the east. The RPI seedings are set by the final week of the regular season and carry over into the state semifinals, as well.

Last season, teams were able to back out of games for any reason to accommodate issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. This season, if a team must back out of a game due to COVID-19 protocols, that game is declared a forfeit and affects its RPI rating. The KHSAA has detailed how it is attempting to lessen that impact on its website.

Here are the top 10 teams in each class, according to the first KHSAA RPI ratings of the 2021 football season. Complete ratings are at KHSAA.org.

Class A

RankTeamW

LWPOWPOOWPRPI
1Kentucky Country Day5-01.595770.405730.709490.91337
2Pikeville5-01.272410.538820.713330.84793
3Russellville4-11.067880.659150.623770.79159
4Sayre4-00.90.730350.561550.73909
5Raceland3-10.898340.622760.598590.71196
6Betsy Layne5-01.093580.467010.527330.7044
7Bethlehem4-10.958730.463650.656080.69466
8Bishop Brossart5-01.08980.41670.543040.69019
9Paintsville2-20.633940.883350.519010.68676
10Eminence4-10.924260.52090.601750.68633
Class 2A

RankTeamW

LWPOWPOOWPRPI
1Lexington Christian5-01.338590.923390.597320.97089
2Mayfield5-01.412750.548210.661290.88473
3Beechwood5-01.332020.431840.684950.82284
4Green County4-00.989940.543720.538220.69825
5Butler County3-10.972720.484870.600240.69023
6Middlesboro5-00.925840.531890.516960.66529
7McLean County4-11.008280.325370.599280.64657
8Hancock County4-11.112430.173980.557720.61756
9Murray2-10.694410.61270.497310.60668
10Caldwell County3-20.668380.498440.57020.57945

Class 3A

RankTeamW

LWPOWPOOWPRPI
1Christian Academy-Louisville4-10.967410.46410.649630.69592
2Lawrence County4-00.929960.540460.588650.69124
3Bardstown4-00.989880.462720.576070.68123
4Glasgow4-10.755170.716070.517540.6702
5Russell3-20.680270.738730.560480.6648
6Mercer County4-10.958950.535610.462590.66187
7Taylor County4-10.781250.637230.512610.65025
8Union County4-10.807780.550230.542220.63797
9Bell County3-10.824410.514180.52560.62619
10East Carter3-20.724410.593520.493370.60929

Class 4A

RankTeamW

LWPOWPOOWPRPI
1Boyle County4-10.989160.703980.705570.80427
2Lexington Catholic4-10.989160.716320.672030.79853
3Corbin5-01.011340.42550.631630.69238
4Letcher County Central3-10.582840.77730.48870.62266
5Central3-20.703030.443230.562380.56991
6Bourbon County2-20.530030.626470.484810.55022
7Hopkinsville2-30.38130.733330.51140.54354
8Logan County3-20.630030.472920.520040.54205
9Knox Central3-20.630030.471290.50930.53825
10Johnson Central3-20.664550.408480.54180.5381

Class 5A

RankTeamW

LWPOWPOOWPRPI
1Woodford County5-01.015130.376120.737040.70805
2Graves County4-10.811240.643710.595240.6878
3Frederick Douglass5-01.150020.212820.693450.68503
4Greenwood5-00.895550.447450.546860.63411
5Great Crossing5-00.929010.309870.615540.61827
6Cooper3-10.790010.415950.589840.59904
7North Laurel4-00.744270.53960.486660.59535
8South Warren3-10.760010.457580.549930.59113
9Bowling Green3-20.63390.551460.582880.58974
10Owensboro4-10.791530.407780.564860.58922

Class 6A

RankTeamW

LWPOWPOOWPRPI
1Male4-00.90.52960.573170.67231
2St. Xavier3-10.625110.752880.480360.62641
3Bryan Station3-10.605410.744740.475170.61511
4Oldham County5-00.925110.352330.557510.61436
5Ryle4-10.653230.702130.466570.61435
6Ballard4-10.676320.508270.638070.60603
7Henderson County3-10.625110.585860.53090.58311
8Eastern3-20.473380.757540.4970.57992
9Madison Central4-10.747820.33330.607070.56051
10Manual4-10.702410.412870.4870.53645
