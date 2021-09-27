Who’s No. 1 in Kentucky high school football media rankings after Week 6?

Bryan Station’s football team took the field before the game against Frederick Douglass on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Bryan Station High School.

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings after the games of Week 6.

This week’s Kentucky AP Top 10s

CLASS A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs 1. Pikeville 6 5-1 101 1 2. Ky. Country Day 3 5-1 98 2 3. Raceland 1 4-1 77 3 4. Sayre - 5-0 76 4 5. Williamsburg - 3-1 62 5 6. Bethlehem - 4-1 47 6 7. Newport Central Catholic - 4-2 39 7 8. Russellville 1 5-1 37 8 9. Bishop Brossart - 6-0 29 10 10. Paintsville - 2-3 17 9

Others receiving votes: Lou. Holy Cross 12. Betsy Layne 6. Eminence 4.

CLASS 2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs 1. Lex. Christian 6 6-0 105 2 2. Beechwood 5 5-0 103 1 3. Mayfield - 6-0 89 3 4. Middlesboro - 6-0 68 4 5. Danville - 4-2 60 5 6. Green Co. - 5-0 57 6 7. Murray - 3-1 43 7 8. Metcalfe Co. - 4-2 25 9 9. Caldwell Co. - 4-2 21 10 10. Butler Co. - 4-1 10 NR

Others receiving votes: West Carter 7. Owensboro Catholic 6. Hancock Co. 6. McLean Co. 4. Prestonsburg 1.

CLASS 3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs 1. Bardstown 9 5-0 107 1 2. Lou. Christian Academy 2 5-1 101 2 3. Lawrence Co. - 4-1 72 4 4. Glasgow - 5-1 71 6 5. Union Co. - 5-1 69 5 6. Bell Co. - 4-1 48 7 7. Mercer Co. - 4-2 43 3 8. Taylor Co. - 5-1 39 8 9. Ashland Blazer - 3-3 22 10 10. Russell - 3-3 17 9

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Others receiving votes: East Carter 7. Rockcastle Co. 5. Adair Co. 4.

CLASS 4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs 1. Corbin 6 5-0 103 1 2. Boyle Co. 4 5-1 94 2 3. Lex. Catholic 1 5-1 79 5 4. Johnson Central - 3-2 72 3 5. Lou. Central - 3-3 65 4 6. Logan Co. - 4-2 47 6 7. Letcher County Central - 4-1 41 8 8. Franklin Co. - 3-3 32 7 9. John Hardin - 3-3 26 9 10. Holmes - 4-1 21 NR

Others receiving votes:Boyd Co. 9. Knox Central 6. Scott 3. Warren East 3. Hopkins Co. Central 2. Wayne Co. 1. Spencer Co. 1.

CLASS 5A





Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs 1. Frederick Douglass 10 6-0 109 1 2. South Warren - 4-1 94 2 3. Owensboro 1 5-1 87 3 4. Woodford Co. - 5-0 75 4 5. Graves Co. - 5-1 50 9 6. North Laurel - 5-0 42 7 7. Southwestern - 4-1 30 T10 8. Highlands - 3-3 25 5 9. Great Crossing - 5-0 23 NR 10. Cov. Catholic - 3-3 22 NR

Others receiving votes: Bowling Green 21. Greenwood 13. Scott Co. 7. Cooper 5. Collins 2.

CLASS 6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs 1. Male 11 5-0 110 1 2. St. Xavier - 4-1 99 2 3. Manual - 5-1 80 4 4. Bryan Station - 4-1 67 5 5. Ryle - 4-1 49 7 6. Ballard - 4-2 46 3 7. Daviess Co. - 5-1 39 8 8. Madison Central - 4-1 32 9 9. Trinity - 0-6 30 6 10. Henderson Co. - 4-1 28 10

Others receiving votes: Oldham Co. 17. Central Hardin 4. Apollo 3. Dixie Heights 1.

All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football, Owensboro; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; Kentucky Today, Louisville.

*FPV-First Place Votes; Rcd-Record; TP-Total Points; Pvs-Previous week’s rank.

How @HLpreps voted

Class A

Class 2A

Class 3A

Class 4A

Class 5A

Class 6A

* Record reflects that a team had one or more COVID-19 wins/losses