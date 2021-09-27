High School Sports

Who’s No. 1 in Kentucky high school football media rankings after Week 6?

Bryan Station’s football team took the field before the game against Frederick Douglass on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Bryan Station High School.
The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings after the games of Week 6.

This week’s Kentucky AP Top 10s

CLASS A

Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Pikeville65-11011
2. Ky. Country Day35-1982
3. Raceland14-1773
4. Sayre-5-0764
5. Williamsburg-3-1625
6. Bethlehem-4-1476
7. Newport Central Catholic-4-2397
8. Russellville15-1378
9. Bishop Brossart-6-02910
10. Paintsville-2-3179

Others receiving votes: Lou. Holy Cross 12. Betsy Layne 6. Eminence 4.

CLASS 2A

Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Lex. Christian66-01052
2. Beechwood55-01031
3. Mayfield-6-0893
4. Middlesboro-6-0684
5. Danville-4-2605
6. Green Co.-5-0576
7. Murray-3-1437
8. Metcalfe Co.-4-2259
9. Caldwell Co.-4-22110
10. Butler Co.-4-110NR

Others receiving votes: West Carter 7. Owensboro Catholic 6. Hancock Co. 6. McLean Co. 4. Prestonsburg 1.

CLASS 3A

Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Bardstown95-01071
2. Lou. Christian Academy25-11012
3. Lawrence Co.-4-1724
4. Glasgow-5-1716
5. Union Co.-5-1695
6. Bell Co.-4-1487
7. Mercer Co.-4-2433
8. Taylor Co.-5-1398
9. Ashland Blazer-3-32210
10. Russell-3-3179
Others receiving votes: East Carter 7. Rockcastle Co. 5. Adair Co. 4.

CLASS 4A

Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Corbin65-01031
2. Boyle Co.45-1942
3. Lex. Catholic15-1795
4. Johnson Central-3-2723
5. Lou. Central-3-3654
6. Logan Co.-4-2476
7. Letcher County Central-4-1418
8. Franklin Co.-3-3327
9. John Hardin-3-3269
10. Holmes-4-121NR

Others receiving votes:Boyd Co. 9. Knox Central 6. Scott 3. Warren East 3. Hopkins Co. Central 2. Wayne Co. 1. Spencer Co. 1.

CLASS 5A

Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Frederick Douglass106-01091
2. South Warren-4-1942
3. Owensboro15-1873
4. Woodford Co.-5-0754
5. Graves Co.-5-1509
6. North Laurel-5-0427
7. Southwestern-4-130T10
8. Highlands-3-3255
9. Great Crossing-5-023NR
10. Cov. Catholic-3-322NR

Others receiving votes: Bowling Green 21. Greenwood 13. Scott Co. 7. Cooper 5. Collins 2.

CLASS 6A

Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Male115-01101
2. St. Xavier-4-1992
3. Manual-5-1804
4. Bryan Station-4-1675
5. Ryle-4-1497
6. Ballard-4-2463
7. Daviess Co.-5-1398
8. Madison Central-4-1329
9. Trinity-0-6306
10. Henderson Co.-4-12810

Others receiving votes: Oldham Co. 17. Central Hardin 4. Apollo 3. Dixie Heights 1.

All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football, Owensboro; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; Kentucky Today, Louisville.

*FPV-First Place Votes; Rcd-Record; TP-Total Points; Pvs-Previous week’s rank.

How @HLpreps voted

Class A

1Kentucky Country Day 5-1*
2Pikeville5-1*
3Sayre5-0
4Bishop Brossart6-0
5Raceland 4-1
6Bethlehem4-1
7Williamsburg3-1
8Holy Cross (Louisville)4-2*
9Newport Central Catholic4-2
10Eminence5-1

Class 2A

1Lexington Christian6-0*
2Beechwood5-0
3Mayfield6-0
4Danville4-2*
5Middlesboro6-0*
6Green County5-0
7Caldwell County4-2*
8Murray3-1
9Metcalfe County4-2*
10West Carter3-2

Class 3A

1Bardstown5-0
2Christian Academy-Louisville 5-1*
3Bell County4-1
4Glasgow5-1
5Lawrence County4-1*
6Taylor County5-1
7Union County5-1
8Mercer County4-2
9Rockcastle County4-2*
10East Carter4-2

Class 4A

1Corbin 5-0
2Boyle County 5-1
3Lexington Catholic5-1
4Central 3-3
5Johnson Central2-2*
6Letcher County Central4-1
7John Hardin3-3*
8Logan County 4-2*
9Knox Central3-2*
10Franklin County 3-3

Class 5A

1Frederick Douglass6-0*
2South Warren4-1
3Owensboro5-1
4Woodford County5-0*
5Great Crossing5-0
6Graves County5-1
7Southwestern4-1
8Covington Catholic3-3
9Collins4-1
10Scott County3-3

Class 6A

1Male5-0
2St. Xavier4-1
3Manual5-1
4Oldham County5-0*
5Bryan Station4-1
6Madison Central4-1*
7Daviess County5-1
8Ryle4-1
9Ballard4-2
10Trinity0-6*

* Record reflects that a team had one or more COVID-19 wins/losses

  Comments  
