Who’s No. 1 in Kentucky high school football media rankings after Week 6?
The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings after the games of Week 6.
This week’s Kentucky AP Top 10s
CLASS A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Pikeville
|6
|5-1
|101
|1
|2. Ky. Country Day
|3
|5-1
|98
|2
|3. Raceland
|1
|4-1
|77
|3
|4. Sayre
|-
|5-0
|76
|4
|5. Williamsburg
|-
|3-1
|62
|5
|6. Bethlehem
|-
|4-1
|47
|6
|7. Newport Central Catholic
|-
|4-2
|39
|7
|8. Russellville
|1
|5-1
|37
|8
|9. Bishop Brossart
|-
|6-0
|29
|10
|10. Paintsville
|-
|2-3
|17
|9
Others receiving votes: Lou. Holy Cross 12. Betsy Layne 6. Eminence 4.
CLASS 2A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Lex. Christian
|6
|6-0
|105
|2
|2. Beechwood
|5
|5-0
|103
|1
|3. Mayfield
|-
|6-0
|89
|3
|4. Middlesboro
|-
|6-0
|68
|4
|5. Danville
|-
|4-2
|60
|5
|6. Green Co.
|-
|5-0
|57
|6
|7. Murray
|-
|3-1
|43
|7
|8. Metcalfe Co.
|-
|4-2
|25
|9
|9. Caldwell Co.
|-
|4-2
|21
|10
|10. Butler Co.
|-
|4-1
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes: West Carter 7. Owensboro Catholic 6. Hancock Co. 6. McLean Co. 4. Prestonsburg 1.
CLASS 3A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Bardstown
|9
|5-0
|107
|1
|2. Lou. Christian Academy
|2
|5-1
|101
|2
|3. Lawrence Co.
|-
|4-1
|72
|4
|4. Glasgow
|-
|5-1
|71
|6
|5. Union Co.
|-
|5-1
|69
|5
|6. Bell Co.
|-
|4-1
|48
|7
|7. Mercer Co.
|-
|4-2
|43
|3
|8. Taylor Co.
|-
|5-1
|39
|8
|9. Ashland Blazer
|-
|3-3
|22
|10
|10. Russell
|-
|3-3
|17
|9
Others receiving votes: East Carter 7. Rockcastle Co. 5. Adair Co. 4.
CLASS 4A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Corbin
|6
|5-0
|103
|1
|2. Boyle Co.
|4
|5-1
|94
|2
|3. Lex. Catholic
|1
|5-1
|79
|5
|4. Johnson Central
|-
|3-2
|72
|3
|5. Lou. Central
|-
|3-3
|65
|4
|6. Logan Co.
|-
|4-2
|47
|6
|7. Letcher County Central
|-
|4-1
|41
|8
|8. Franklin Co.
|-
|3-3
|32
|7
|9. John Hardin
|-
|3-3
|26
|9
|10. Holmes
|-
|4-1
|21
|NR
Others receiving votes:Boyd Co. 9. Knox Central 6. Scott 3. Warren East 3. Hopkins Co. Central 2. Wayne Co. 1. Spencer Co. 1.
CLASS 5A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Frederick Douglass
|10
|6-0
|109
|1
|2. South Warren
|-
|4-1
|94
|2
|3. Owensboro
|1
|5-1
|87
|3
|4. Woodford Co.
|-
|5-0
|75
|4
|5. Graves Co.
|-
|5-1
|50
|9
|6. North Laurel
|-
|5-0
|42
|7
|7. Southwestern
|-
|4-1
|30
|T10
|8. Highlands
|-
|3-3
|25
|5
|9. Great Crossing
|-
|5-0
|23
|NR
|10. Cov. Catholic
|-
|3-3
|22
|NR
Others receiving votes: Bowling Green 21. Greenwood 13. Scott Co. 7. Cooper 5. Collins 2.
CLASS 6A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Male
|11
|5-0
|110
|1
|2. St. Xavier
|-
|4-1
|99
|2
|3. Manual
|-
|5-1
|80
|4
|4. Bryan Station
|-
|4-1
|67
|5
|5. Ryle
|-
|4-1
|49
|7
|6. Ballard
|-
|4-2
|46
|3
|7. Daviess Co.
|-
|5-1
|39
|8
|8. Madison Central
|-
|4-1
|32
|9
|9. Trinity
|-
|0-6
|30
|6
|10. Henderson Co.
|-
|4-1
|28
|10
Others receiving votes: Oldham Co. 17. Central Hardin 4. Apollo 3. Dixie Heights 1.
All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football, Owensboro; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; Kentucky Today, Louisville.
*FPV-First Place Votes; Rcd-Record; TP-Total Points; Pvs-Previous week’s rank.
How @HLpreps voted
Class A
|1
|Kentucky Country Day
|5-1*
|2
|Pikeville
|5-1*
|3
|Sayre
|5-0
|4
|Bishop Brossart
|6-0
|5
|Raceland
|4-1
|6
|Bethlehem
|4-1
|7
|Williamsburg
|3-1
|8
|Holy Cross (Louisville)
|4-2*
|9
|Newport Central Catholic
|4-2
|10
|Eminence
|5-1
Class 2A
|1
|Lexington Christian
|6-0*
|2
|Beechwood
|5-0
|3
|Mayfield
|6-0
|4
|Danville
|4-2*
|5
|Middlesboro
|6-0*
|6
|Green County
|5-0
|7
|Caldwell County
|4-2*
|8
|Murray
|3-1
|9
|Metcalfe County
|4-2*
|10
|West Carter
|3-2
Class 3A
|1
|Bardstown
|5-0
|2
|Christian Academy-Louisville
|5-1*
|3
|Bell County
|4-1
|4
|Glasgow
|5-1
|5
|Lawrence County
|4-1*
|6
|Taylor County
|5-1
|7
|Union County
|5-1
|8
|Mercer County
|4-2
|9
|Rockcastle County
|4-2*
|10
|East Carter
|4-2
Class 4A
|1
|Corbin
|5-0
|2
|Boyle County
|5-1
|3
|Lexington Catholic
|5-1
|4
|Central
|3-3
|5
|Johnson Central
|2-2*
|6
|Letcher County Central
|4-1
|7
|John Hardin
|3-3*
|8
|Logan County
|4-2*
|9
|Knox Central
|3-2*
|10
|Franklin County
|3-3
Class 5A
|1
|Frederick Douglass
|6-0*
|2
|South Warren
|4-1
|3
|Owensboro
|5-1
|4
|Woodford County
|5-0*
|5
|Great Crossing
|5-0
|6
|Graves County
|5-1
|7
|Southwestern
|4-1
|8
|Covington Catholic
|3-3
|9
|Collins
|4-1
|10
|Scott County
|3-3
Class 6A
|1
|Male
|5-0
|2
|St. Xavier
|4-1
|3
|Manual
|5-1
|4
|Oldham County
|5-0*
|5
|Bryan Station
|4-1
|6
|Madison Central
|4-1*
|7
|Daviess County
|5-1
|8
|Ryle
|4-1
|9
|Ballard
|4-2
|10
|Trinity
|0-6*
* Record reflects that a team had one or more COVID-19 wins/losses
