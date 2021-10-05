Who’s No. 1 in Kentucky high school football media rankings after Week 7?

Scott County’s Campton Martin (5) runs the ball past Great Crossing’s Tre Combs (56) during a game at Great Crossing High School in Georgetown, Ky., Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Scott County beat Great Crossing 14-6. aslitz@herald-leader.com

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings after the games of Week 7.

CLASS A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs 1. Pikeville (5) 5-2 111 1 2. Ky. Country Day (6) 5-1 104 2 3. Raceland (1) 5-1 89 3 4. Sayre - 6-0 83 4 5. Bethlehem - 5-1 58 6 6. Newport Central Catholic - 4-2 52 7 7. Russellville - 6-1 49 8 8. Bishop Brossart - 5-1 44 9 9. Williamsburg - 3-2 27 5 10. Lou. Holy Cross - 5-2 23 NR

Others receiving votes: Paintsville 6. Hazard 5. Betsy Layne 4. Eminence 4. Pineville 1..

CLASS 2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs 1. Lex. Christian (10) 6-0 118 1 2. Beechwood (2) 6-0 110 2 3. Mayfield - 7-0 96 3 4. Middlesboro - 7-0 81 4 5. Green Co. - 6-0 73 6 6. Murray - 4-1 55 7 7. Danville - 4-3 38 5 8. Metcalfe Co. - 5-2 36 8 9. West Carter - 4-2 21 NR 10. Caldwell Co. - 4-3 14 9

Others receiving votes: Owensboro Catholic 7. Hancock Co. 6. Butler Co. 4. Walton-Verona 1.

CLASS 3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs 1. Bardstown (7) 6-0 114 1 2. Lou. Christian Academy (5) 6-1 113 2 3. Lawrence Co. - 5-1 87 3 4. Glasgow - 6-1 82 4 5. Union Co. - 6-1 64 5 6. Bell Co. - 5-1 55 6 7. Mercer Co. - 5-2 45 7 8. Ashland Blazer - 4-3 39 9 9. Taylor Co. - 6-1 38 8 10. Russell - 3-3 19 10

Others receiving votes: East Carter 4.

CLASS 4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs 1. Corbin (8) 6-0 115 1 2. Boyle Co. (4) 5-1 108 2 3. Lex. Catholic - 5-1 92 3 4. Johnson Central - 4-2 80 4 5. Central - 4-3 75 5 6. Letcher County Central - 5-1 57 7 7. Logan Co. - 5-2 49 6 8. Franklin Co. - 4-3 43 8 9. Scott - 5-2 10 NR 10. Spencer Co. - 4-3 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Rowan Co. 6. Lincoln Co. 4. Warren East 4. John Hardin 4. Bourbon Co. 2. Holmes 2. Hopkinsville 2.

CLASS 5A





Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs 1. Frederick Douglass (12) 7-0 120 1 2. South Warren - 5-1 102 2 3. Owensboro - 6-1 95 3 4. Woodford Co. - 6-0 83 4 5. Graves Co. - 6-1 66 5 6. Southwestern - 5-1 64 7 7. Cov. Catholic - 4-3 43 10 8. North Laurel - 5-1- 18 6 9. Scott Co. - 3-3 13 NR (tie) Cooper - 4-2- 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Pulaski Co. 9. Conner 8. Greenwood 7. Highlands 7. Collins 5. Great Crossing 4. Bowling Green 3.

CLASS 6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs 1. Male (12) 5-0 120 1 2. St. Xavier - 5-1 108 2 3. Manual - 5-1 93 3 4. Bryan Station - 5-1 71 4 5. Trinity - 1-6 59 9 6. Ryle - 4-2 50 5 7. Ballard - 4-2 46 6 8. Madison Central - 5-1 40 8 9. Daviess Co. - 6-1 39 7 10. Henderson Co. - 5-1 18 10

Others receiving votes: Oldham Co. 13. Bullitt East 3.

All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Commonwealth-Journal, Somerset; Kentucky Today, Louisville..

*FPV-First Place Votes; Rcd-Record; TP-Total Points; Pvs-Previous week’s rank.

How @HLpreps voted

Class A

Class 2A

Class 3A

Class 4A

Class 5A

Class 6A

* Record reflects that a team had one or more COVID-19 wins/losses