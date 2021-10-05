High School Sports

Who’s No. 1 in Kentucky high school football media rankings after Week 7?

Scott County’s Campton Martin (5) runs the ball past Great Crossing’s Tre Combs (56) during a game at Great Crossing High School in Georgetown, Ky., Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Scott County beat Great Crossing 14-6.
Scott County's Campton Martin (5) runs the ball past Great Crossing's Tre Combs (56) during a game at Great Crossing High School in Georgetown, Ky., Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Scott County beat Great Crossing 14-6. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings after the games of Week 7.

This week’s Kentucky AP Top 10s

CLASS A

Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Pikeville(5)5-21111
2. Ky. Country Day(6)5-11042
3. Raceland(1)5-1893
4. Sayre-6-0834
5. Bethlehem-5-1586
6. Newport Central Catholic-4-2527
7. Russellville-6-1498
8. Bishop Brossart-5-1449
9. Williamsburg-3-2275
10. Lou. Holy Cross-5-223NR

Others receiving votes: Paintsville 6. Hazard 5. Betsy Layne 4. Eminence 4. Pineville 1..

CLASS 2A

Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Lex. Christian(10)6-01181
2. Beechwood(2)6-01102
3. Mayfield-7-0963
4. Middlesboro-7-0814
5. Green Co.-6-0736
6. Murray-4-1557
7. Danville-4-3385
8. Metcalfe Co.-5-2368
9. West Carter-4-221NR
10. Caldwell Co.-4-3149

Others receiving votes: Owensboro Catholic 7. Hancock Co. 6. Butler Co. 4. Walton-Verona 1.

CLASS 3A

Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Bardstown(7)6-01141
2. Lou. Christian Academy(5)6-11132
3. Lawrence Co.-5-1873
4. Glasgow-6-1824
5. Union Co.-6-1645
6. Bell Co.-5-1556
7. Mercer Co.-5-2457
8. Ashland Blazer-4-3399
9. Taylor Co.-6-1388
10. Russell-3-31910
Others receiving votes: East Carter 4.

CLASS 4A

Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Corbin(8)6-01151
2. Boyle Co.(4)5-11082
3. Lex. Catholic-5-1923
4. Johnson Central-4-2804
5. Central-4-3755
6. Letcher County Central-5-1577
7. Logan Co.-5-2496
8. Franklin Co.-4-3438
9. Scott-5-210NR
10. Spencer Co.-4-37NR

Others receiving votes: Rowan Co. 6. Lincoln Co. 4. Warren East 4. John Hardin 4. Bourbon Co. 2. Holmes 2. Hopkinsville 2.

CLASS 5A

Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Frederick Douglass(12)7-01201
2. South Warren-5-11022
3. Owensboro-6-1953
4. Woodford Co.-6-0834
5. Graves Co.-6-1665
6. Southwestern-5-1647
7. Cov. Catholic-4-34310
8. North Laurel-5-1-186
9. Scott Co.-3-313NR
(tie) Cooper-4-2-13NR

Others receiving votes: Pulaski Co. 9. Conner 8. Greenwood 7. Highlands 7. Collins 5. Great Crossing 4. Bowling Green 3.

CLASS 6A

Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Male(12)5-01201
2. St. Xavier-5-11082
3. Manual-5-1933
4. Bryan Station-5-1714
5. Trinity-1-6599
6. Ryle-4-2505
7. Ballard-4-2466
8. Madison Central-5-1408
9. Daviess Co.-6-1397
10. Henderson Co.-5-11810

Others receiving votes: Oldham Co. 13. Bullitt East 3.

All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Commonwealth-Journal, Somerset; Kentucky Today, Louisville..

*FPV-First Place Votes; Rcd-Record; TP-Total Points; Pvs-Previous week’s rank.

How @HLpreps voted

Class A

1Kentucky Country Day 5-1*
2Pikeville5-2*
3Sayre6-0
4Bishop Brossart7-0
5Raceland 5-1
6Bethlehem5-1
7Holy Cross (Louisville)5-2*
8Newport Central Catholic4-2
9Eminence5-1
10Russellville6-1

Class 2A

1Lexington Christian6-0*
2Beechwood6-0
3Mayfield7-0
4Middlesboro7-0*
5Green County6-0
6Murray4-1
7Metcalfe County5-2*
8West Carter4-2
9Danville4-3*
10Caldwell County4-3*

Class 3A

1Bardstown6-0
2Christian Academy-Louisville 6-1*
3Bell County5-1
4Glasgow6-1
5Lawrence County5-1*
6Taylor County6-1
7Union County6-1
8Mercer County5-2
9East Carter5-2
10Ashland Blazer4-3

Class 4A

1Corbin 6-0
2Boyle County 5-1
3Lexington Catholic5-1
4Central 4-3
5Johnson Central4-2*
6Letcher County Central5-1
7Logan County 5-2*
8Franklin County 4-3
9Spencer County4-3
10Rowan County4-3

Class 5A

1Frederick Douglass6-0*
2South Warren5-1
3Owensboro6-1
4Woodford County6-0*
5Graves County6-1
6Southwestern5-1
7Covington Catholic4-3
8Collins5-1
9Scott County4-3
10Great Crossing5-1

Class 6A

1Male5-0
2St. Xavier5-1
3Manual5-1
4Oldham County6-0*
5Bryan Station5-1
6Madison Central5-1*
7Daviess County6-1
8Trinity1-6*
9Ballard4-2
10Henderson County5-1

* Record reflects that a team had one or more COVID-19 wins/losses

  Comments  
