Live in-game updates and postgame scores and line scores from high school basketball around Kentucky.
Live in-game updates and postgame scores and line scores from high school basketball around Kentucky. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com
Live in-game updates and postgame scores and line scores from high school basketball around Kentucky. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com

High School Basketball

High school basketball boys’ and girls’ scores from around Kentucky

Herald-Leader Staff Report

November 26, 2018 06:30 PM

Live scoring updates from high school boys’ and girls’ basketball games around Lexington, the Bluegrass and the rest of Kentucky as reported by fans, coaches and parents (Scroll down below to access additional scores and line scores):

The Lexington Herald-Leader has partnered with ScoreStream for collection of scores and results.

Bookmark this page to quickly get to live, in-game results from high school basketball contests across Kentucky every night.

To submit scores, photos and video from a game, download the ScoreStream app (instructions here).

More scores and line scores

Here are the most recent high school basketball scores and line scores reported to the Herald-Leader:

Boys’ scores

Girls’ scores

Here are the most recent high school basketball scores reported to the KHSAA:

Boys’ scores

Girls’ scores

Note to coaches and team managers: Please report line scores to the Herald-Leader by email to hlsports@herald-leader.com or by calling 859-231-3225 or 1-888-222-7026.





















































































  Comments  