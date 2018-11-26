Share your high school basketball updates with everyone this season. Here’s how.

With another high school basketball season tipping off Monday night in Kentucky, we would like to take the opportunity to share an exciting new feature that will supplement our coverage this year.
The Lexington Herald-Leader is partnering with ScoreStream for real-time collection and reporting of high school basketball results. Every night, you’ll find up-to-the-minute scores on Kentucky.com from high school boys’ and girls’ basketball games across the state.
The best part of this new system is that coaches, parents — and just plain fans — are invited to help report scores by using the ScoreStream mobile app (download information here).
ScoreStream is a crowd-sourcing-based operation that, for instance, should allow us to greatly increase the number of basketball scores that we’re able to report. The ScoreStream app also allows users to upload photos and video clips from the games they’re watching.
We’ll all be getting to know ScoreStream better in the months to come. For now, bookmark us, share what you see, and return often to Kentucky.com.
Click HERE to read more about ScoreStream.
ScoreStream is a valuable source for in-game updates, but the Herald-Leader requests that coaches still call in or email in box scores and game details to our Sports desk as they always have. Reach us at (859) 231-3225 or email results to hlsports@herald-leader.com.
