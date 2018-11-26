Coaches: Please call in or email your results — and try ScoreStream

Attention high school basketball coaches and team managers: The Herald-Leader needs your help in assuring a comprehensive high school basketball report for our readers this season.
Please designate someone to call or email the newspaper with details about your game as soon as possible after the game ends each night.
We’ll need the score by quarters plus individual scorers, and any other pertinent information.
You can call either 1-888-222-7026 or (859) 231-3225.
Because of the volume of calls we’ll be accepting, we request your patience. We’ll get to every call as quickly as possible.
Or you can email us at hlsports@herald-leader.com. If you email your results, please include a phone number where we can reach you if we have questions.
Introducing ScoreStream
In addition to the postgame reports from coaches requested above, the Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com are encouraging coaches, parents and fans to join us in a new venture this season to supplement our high school basketball coverage.
The Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com are partnering with ScoreStream for real-time collection and reporting of high school basketball results. Instead of waiting until games end, you’ll be able to find up-to-the-minute scores on Kentucky.com from games across the state.
The best part of this new system is that coaches, parents — and just plain fans — are invited to help report scores by using the ScoreStream mobile app (download information here).
ScoreStream is a crowd-sourcing-based operation that should allow us to greatly increase the number of basketball scores that we’re able to report while games are in progress. The ScoreStream app also allows users to upload photos and video clips from the games they’re watching.
We’ll all be getting to know ScoreStream better in the months to come. For now, bookmark us, share what you see, and return often to Kentucky.com.
Click HERE to read more about ScoreStream.
