Madison Central senior Isaiah Cozart is on the brink of breaking the state record for career blocked shots. Cozart has signed with Western Kentucky University. Tim Webb Lexington

High School Basketball

There’s a new career leader for blocked shots in Kentucky HS basketball

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

November 30, 2018 08:20 PM

Kentucky high school basketball has a new career leader in blocked shots — and he’s got almost an entire season to pad his lead.

Isaiah Cozart, a 6-foot-7 senior at Madison Central who’s signed with Western Kentucky University, claimed sole posession of the state record with his 542nd career block in the first quarter of Madison Central’s game at Lafayette on Friday night. He passed former Paintsville and Marshall University star J.R. VanHoose, whom he tied for the record in Madison Central’s season-opener earlier this week.

Madison Central is scheduled to play at least 23 more regular season games and is guaranteed to play at least one game in the postseason.

