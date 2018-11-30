There’s a new career leader for blocked shots in Kentucky HS basketball

Kentucky high school basketball has a new career leader in blocked shots — and he’s got almost an entire season to pad his lead.
Isaiah Cozart, a 6-foot-7 senior at Madison Central who’s signed with Western Kentucky University, claimed sole posession of the state record with his 542nd career block in the first quarter of Madison Central’s game at Lafayette on Friday night. He passed former Paintsville and Marshall University star J.R. VanHoose, whom he tied for the record in Madison Central’s season-opener earlier this week.
Madison Central is scheduled to play at least 23 more regular season games and is guaranteed to play at least one game in the postseason.
