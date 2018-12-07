‘He demeans us.’ Why 8 players left HS basketball team after investigation into coach.

Eight students at Floyd Central High School in Langley, Kentucky, have left the boys’ basketball team following an investigation into head coach Kevin Spurlock. From left, they are: Hayden Hall, 16; Payton Tackett, 17; Sebastian Tackett, 18; Brady Conn, 18; Markus Thacker, 16; Dalton Boyd, 16; Brady Jones, 16; and Bryce Thacker, 14. Photo provided