A Lexington Christian basketball star swiped a record from an MLB manager on Friday

Lexington Christian Academy star Kyle Rode has had a superlative career with the Eagles, and on Friday night the senior etched his name in the program’s history book by breaking a record that had stood more than 20 years.
Rode, who’s committed to play college ball at Liberty University, scored 24 points in LCA’s 51-39 victory at Boyle County, becoming the all-time leading scorer in program history in the process. Rode nabbed the record on a layup after shaking his defender and cutting into the lane. Rode hit nine of 13 shots from the field on Friday and added 11 rebounds and four assists.
Rode surpassed Lexington native and former University of Kentucky baseball player Andy Green for the record. Green graduated from LCA as a multi-sport star and class valedictorian in 1996 before embarking upon a professional baseball career. After stints in the minor leagues and Japan, Green began his managing career in the minors in 2013. He became the manager of the San Diego Padres in 2015.
Rode now has 1,949 points in his LCA career, two more than Green. After averaging 16.2 points per game as a junior, this year Rode is averaging just under 30 and is shooting nearly 60 percent from the field.
