Mr. Basketball contender among top talents in Lexington this week for holiday tournament

By Jared Peck

December 26, 2018 01:42 PM

UK target KyKy Tandy scores 31 points in Rupp Arena

University Heights star and UK basketball target KyKy Tandy scored 31 points in UHA’s loss to Campbell County in the Sweet Sixteen in Rupp Arena on March 15.
One of the state’s top basketball players, KyKy Tandy, who’s already gone viral with a dunk over a 7-foot-2 opponent this season, headlines this week’s Traditional Bank Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic.

But he’s not alone.

While Tandy, a Xavier commit averaging 27.4 points per game, leads Herald-Leader preseason No. 6 University Heights (9-2) against Frederick Douglass (3-5) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, the tournament also features No. 7 Clark County (8-2) and Jordan Graham, who’s among three Cardinals averaging double-figure scoring. Clark County tips off against Newport (9-1) at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Host Lexington Catholic was a preseason No. 24 team, but has gotten off to a rough 3-8 start. The Knights will be looking to end a seven-game losing streak behind the efforts of sophomore Ben Johnson, averaging 15.1 points per game. Catholic takes on Bellevue (3-6) at 7 p.m. Thursday.

No. 16 Cooper (9-1) has TJ Deere and Blaine Walters, both averaging just over 13 points per game. Cooper plays Bardstown at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Franklin County (6-5) will be looking to steady an uneven season thus far behind leading scorer Kyle Stivers and his 19.1 points per game. Three other Flyers average double-digit points. Franklin County takes on Hancock County (3-7) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

All first-round action gets underway Thursday with games being held simultaneously in each of Lexington Catholic’s gyms. The 16-team tournament concludes with a 6 p.m. Sunday championship game in its Bueter Gym. There will also be a consolation bracket for losers of Thursday’s first round. The full bracket is available at LexingtonCatholic.com.

Traditional Bank Holiday Classic

What: Boys’ basketball holiday tournament featuring some of the state’s top players and teams

When: Thursday-Sunday

Where: Lexington Catholic High School.

