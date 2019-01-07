Here are the first Kentucky AP high school basketball polls of 2019

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records and total points. This is the first poll for the 2018-19 season.
BOYS
|School
|First-place votes
|Record
|Total points
|1. Scott County
|9
|15-1
|104
|2. Trinity
|—
|10-5
|71
|3. University Heights Academy
—
|13-2
|63
|4. Covington Catholic
—
|12-4
|50
|5. John Hardin
—
|13-0
|46
|6. Waggener
—
|14-1
|39
|7. McCracken County
1
|13-1
|27
|8. Campbell County
—
|11-3
|22
|9. Collins
—
|13-3
|21
|10. South Laurel
—
|14-1
|20
Others receiving votes: Clay County 19 (1), St. Xavier 17, Elliott County 15, Ballard 13, Cooper 11, Bowling Green 9, Burgin 9, Knox Central 8, Mayfield 8, Graves County 7, Rowan County 6, Lexington Christian Academy 6, Danville 4, Madisonville 3, Shelby Valley 2, South Oldham 2, Wayne County 1, Beechwood 1, LaRue County 1
GIRLS
|School
|First-place votes
|Record
|Total points
|1. Scott County
|7
|15-0
|96
|2. Ryle
|2
|16-1
|81
|3. Boyd County
|1
|14-2
|62
|4. Conner
—
|15-1
|61
|5. Elizabethtown
—
|15-2
|50
|6. Webster County
—
|15-2
|30
|7. Male
—
|10-4
|29
|8. Highlands
—
|12-3
|25
|9. North Laurel
—
|13-3
|11
|10. Lincoln County
—
|11-2
|10
Others receiving votes: Clark County 9, South Floyd 9 (school consolidated into Floyd Central in 2017), Sacred Heart 8, Harlan County 8, Murray 6, South Laurel 6, Carlisle County 6, Eastern 6, Bardstown 5, Scott 5, Mercy 4, West Carter 4, Calloway County 4, Marion 4, Henderson County 3, Anderson County 3, Barren County 2, Bethlehem 1, Graves County 1, Marshall County 1
Media organizations that voted: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; WKYX, Paducah; WSON, Henderson
