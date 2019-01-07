High School Basketball

Here are the first Kentucky AP high school basketball polls of 2019

By Josh Moore

January 07, 2019 03:40 PM

Tim Webb (left), Matt Goins (right)
Tim Webb (left), Matt Goins (right)

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records and total points. This is the first poll for the 2018-19 season.

BOYS

SchoolFirst-place votesRecordTotal points
1. Scott County915-1104
2. Trinity10-571
3. University Heights Academy

13-263
4. Covington Catholic

12-450
5. John Hardin

13-046
6. Waggener

14-139
7. McCracken County

1

13-127
8. Campbell County

11-322
9. Collins

13-321
10. South Laurel

14-120

Others receiving votes: Clay County 19 (1), St. Xavier 17, Elliott County 15, Ballard 13, Cooper 11, Bowling Green 9, Burgin 9, Knox Central 8, Mayfield 8, Graves County 7, Rowan County 6, Lexington Christian Academy 6, Danville 4, Madisonville 3, Shelby Valley 2, South Oldham 2, Wayne County 1, Beechwood 1, LaRue County 1

GIRLS

SchoolFirst-place votesRecordTotal points
1. Scott County715-096
2. Ryle216-181
3. Boyd County114-262
4. Conner

15-161
5. Elizabethtown

15-250
6. Webster County

15-230
7. Male

10-429
8. Highlands

12-325
9. North Laurel

13-311
10. Lincoln County

11-210

Others receiving votes: Clark County 9, South Floyd 9 (school consolidated into Floyd Central in 2017), Sacred Heart 8, Harlan County 8, Murray 6, South Laurel 6, Carlisle County 6, Eastern 6, Bardstown 5, Scott 5, Mercy 4, West Carter 4, Calloway County 4, Marion 4, Henderson County 3, Anderson County 3, Barren County 2, Bethlehem 1, Graves County 1, Marshall County 1

Media organizations that voted: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; WKYX, Paducah; WSON, Henderson

  Comments  