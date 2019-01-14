High School Basketball

Who’s on the move in the latest Kentucky high school basketball polls?

By Josh Moore

January 14, 2019 04:58 PM

Scott County’s Diablo Stewart moved the ball Sunday against Covington Catholic in the championship game of the 2018 Whitaker Bank KHSAA Sweet 16 basketball tournament at Rupp Arena.
The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records and total points. This is the first poll for the 2018-19 season.

BOYS

SchoolFirst-place votesRecordTotal points
1. Scott County1018-11
2. Trinity11-52
3. John Hardin

17-05
4. Covington Catholic

14-44
5. University Heights Academy

15-33
6. Campbell County

13-38
7. Collins

14-49
8. Waggener

15-26
9. Cooper

14-3NR
10. Ballard

9-7NR

Others receiving votes: McCracken County 14, Knox Central 12, South Laurel 9, Bowling Green 8, Beechwood 5, Frankfort 4, Graves County 4, Henry Clay 4, Danville 3, Madisonville-North Hopkins 3, Mayfield 3, Lexington Christian Academy 2

GIRLS

SchoolFirst-place votesRecordTotal points
1. Scott County1216-01
2. Ryle217-22
3. Conner

17-14
4. Boyd County

16-23
5. Elizabethtown

17-25
6. Webster County

19-26
7. Male

10-47
8. Highlands

14-48
9. Lincoln County

12-210
10. Sacred Heart

10-5NR

Others receiving votes: Clark County 13, South Laurel 10, Butler 9, North Laurel 6, Murray 5, Mercy 4, Eastern 4, Bardstown 4, Graves County 4, Henderson County 3, Marshall County 2, Bethlehem 1, Calloway County 1

Media organizations that voted: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah

