Who’s on the move in the latest Kentucky high school basketball polls?

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records and total points. This is the first poll for the 2018-19 season.
BOYS
|School
|First-place votes
|Record
|Total points
|1. Scott County
|10
|18-1
|1
|2. Trinity
|—
|11-5
|2
|3. John Hardin
—
|17-0
|5
|4. Covington Catholic
—
|14-4
|4
|5. University Heights Academy
—
|15-3
|3
|6. Campbell County
—
|13-3
|8
|7. Collins
—
|14-4
|9
|8. Waggener
—
|15-2
|6
|9. Cooper
—
|14-3
|NR
|10. Ballard
—
|9-7
|NR
Others receiving votes: McCracken County 14, Knox Central 12, South Laurel 9, Bowling Green 8, Beechwood 5, Frankfort 4, Graves County 4, Henry Clay 4, Danville 3, Madisonville-North Hopkins 3, Mayfield 3, Lexington Christian Academy 2
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
GIRLS
|School
|First-place votes
|Record
|Total points
|1. Scott County
|12
|16-0
|1
|2. Ryle
|2
|17-2
|2
|3. Conner
—
|17-1
|4
|4. Boyd County
—
|16-2
|3
|5. Elizabethtown
—
|17-2
|5
|6. Webster County
—
|19-2
|6
|7. Male
—
|10-4
|7
|8. Highlands
—
|14-4
|8
|9. Lincoln County
—
|12-2
|10
|10. Sacred Heart
—
|10-5
|NR
Others receiving votes: Clark County 13, South Laurel 10, Butler 9, North Laurel 6, Murray 5, Mercy 4, Eastern 4, Bardstown 4, Graves County 4, Henderson County 3, Marshall County 2, Bethlehem 1, Calloway County 1
Media organizations that voted: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah
Comments