$3,500 for a media credential? Yes, if you want to film LaVar Ball’s son at Marshall County.

Media outlets looking to film highlights from this weekend’s Big Baller Beatdown in Marshall County got a shock this week when it was revealed that any video of the team featuring LaMelo Ball would require a $3,500 payment to his father’s Big Baller Brand.
The email detailing the media guidelines to video outlets was posted by Zagsblog’s Adam Zagoria on Thursday morning.
There were a number of other stipulations to the $3,500 credential, including crediting The Grind Session and Tanager Sports, a streaming video service affiliated with Ball’s SPIRE Academy (Ohio).
Video of the other games have no such restrictions.
In addition to Ball’s appearance, the Big Baller Beatdown also marks the 2019 debut of Zion Harmon, the Marshall County sophomore ranked as the top point guard in the class of 2021 and the No. 10 player overall. Because the Kentucky High School Athletic Association has ruled Harmon ineligible to play for a Kentucky high school due to transfer rules, he’s suiting up as a guest player for Bella Vista Prep out of Arizona.
LaMelo Ball is the youngest of three brothers, including the Los Angeles Lakers’ Lonzo Ball.
Their father, LaVar Ball, launched a shoe and apparel company, Big Baller Brand, inspired by his three sons in 2016. LaMelo Ball committed to follow his brothers to UCLA, but withdrew after LiAngelo Ball’s falling out with the program in the wake of a shoplifting scandal in China.
Both pursued pro careers in Lithuania and the United States. LaMelo Ball, who is just 17, returned to the high school ranks this season.
