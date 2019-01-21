High School Basketball

Lots of movement in the new Kentucky high school basketball polls

By Josh Moore

January 21, 2019

University Heights guard KyKy Tandy (15) scored in front of Campbell County forward Jesse Russell (30) during last season's Sweet Sixteen in Rupp Arena.
University Heights guard KyKy Tandy (15) scored in front of Campbell County forward Jesse Russell (30) during last season’s Sweet Sixteen in Rupp Arena. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com
University Heights guard KyKy Tandy (15) scored in front of Campbell County forward Jesse Russell (30) during last season’s Sweet Sixteen in Rupp Arena. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records and total points. This is the first poll for the 2018-19 season.

BOYS

SchoolFirst-place votesRecordTotal pointsPrevious
1. Scott County1221-11201
2. Trinity15-5992
3. John Hardin

21-0963
4. Covington Catholic

16-5684
t5. University Heights Academy

16-3495
t5. Waggener

17-3498
7. Collins

16-4367
8. Campbell County

13-4276
9. Cooper

16-3189
t10. South Laurel

18-214NR
t10. Knox Central

17-314NR

Others receiving votes: McCracken County 10, Elliott County 8, Walton-Verona 8, Ballard 6, Graves County 5, Shelby Valley 5, Lexington Christian Academy 4, Bowling Green 3, Danville 3, Henry Clay 3, Madison Central 3, Madisonville 3, Mayfield 2, North Laurel 2, Allen County-Scottsville 1, Frankfort 1, Newport 1, Seneca 1, Woodford County 1

GIRLS

SchoolFirst-place votesRecordTotal pointsPrevious
1. Conner719-11083
2. Scott County119-1881
3. Ryle

18-3852
4. Elizabethtown219-2775
5. Boyd County216-3724
6. Lincoln County

16-2699
7. Sacred Heart

13-53210
8. Male

11-4307
9. Highlands

17-4228
10. Webster County

20-3176

Others receiving votes: North Laurel 14, Christian Academy of Louisville 11, Graves County 7, Leslie County 7, South Laurel 7, Harlan Coutny 4, Butler 3, Marshall County 2, Murray 2, Wolfe County 2, Eastern 1

Media organizations that voted: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah.

