Lots of movement in the new Kentucky high school basketball polls

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records and total points. This is the first poll for the 2018-19 season.
BOYS
|School
|First-place votes
|Record
|Total points
|Previous
|1. Scott County
|12
|21-1
|120
|1
|2. Trinity
|—
|15-5
|99
|2
|3. John Hardin
—
|21-0
|96
|3
|4. Covington Catholic
—
|16-5
|68
|4
|t5. University Heights Academy
—
|16-3
|49
|5
|t5. Waggener
—
|17-3
|49
|8
|7. Collins
—
|16-4
|36
|7
|8. Campbell County
—
|13-4
|27
|6
|9. Cooper
—
|16-3
|18
|9
|t10. South Laurel
—
|18-2
|14
|NR
|t10. Knox Central
—
|17-3
|14
|NR
Others receiving votes: McCracken County 10, Elliott County 8, Walton-Verona 8, Ballard 6, Graves County 5, Shelby Valley 5, Lexington Christian Academy 4, Bowling Green 3, Danville 3, Henry Clay 3, Madison Central 3, Madisonville 3, Mayfield 2, North Laurel 2, Allen County-Scottsville 1, Frankfort 1, Newport 1, Seneca 1, Woodford County 1
GIRLS
|School
|First-place votes
|Record
|Total points
|Previous
|1. Conner
|7
|19-1
|108
|3
|2. Scott County
|1
|19-1
|88
|1
|3. Ryle
—
|18-3
|85
|2
|4. Elizabethtown
|2
|19-2
|77
|5
|5. Boyd County
|2
|16-3
|72
|4
|6. Lincoln County
—
|16-2
|69
|9
|7. Sacred Heart
—
|13-5
|32
|10
|8. Male
—
|11-4
|30
|7
|9. Highlands
—
|17-4
|22
|8
|10. Webster County
—
|20-3
|17
|6
Others receiving votes: North Laurel 14, Christian Academy of Louisville 11, Graves County 7, Leslie County 7, South Laurel 7, Harlan Coutny 4, Butler 3, Marshall County 2, Murray 2, Wolfe County 2, Eastern 1
Media organizations that voted: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah.
