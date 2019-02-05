High School Basketball

Vote for the Kentucky.com Boys’ Basketball Player of the Week (Jan. 28-Feb. 2, 2019)

By Josh Moore

February 05, 2019 01:09 PM

And-one extends Henry Clay’s lead over Trinity in final seconds

Marques Warrick converted an and-one layup in transition after making a steal in Henry Clay's 52-50 upset of Trinity at home on Tuesday, January 22, 2019.
By
Up Next
Marques Warrick converted an and-one layup in transition after making a steal in Henry Clay's 52-50 upset of Trinity at home on Tuesday, January 22, 2019.
By

Voting ends at 12 p.m. Friday.

Most nominees were selected by Josh Moore via stats uploaded to KHSAA.org. If you’d like to nominate a player’s performance for future weeks, or believe a deserving nominee is missing from this week’s poll, please contact Josh Moore via email (jmoore@herald-leader.com) or Twitter (@HLpreps).

(If you arrived at this page via the mobile Twitter app and you do not see the poll, please copy and past the original link into your preferred mobile browser. Sometimes Twitter does not load the poll correctly. You may also need to change the opening to the web address from AMP to WWW.)

  Comments  