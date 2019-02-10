Ballers: Great performances, stories from the last week in Kentucky HS basketball

Some of the top performances and storylines from the last week of Kentucky high school basketball:
Ivy Turner, Danville: Friday night was exciting in Danville — Turner scored 44 points for the Admirals, becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer; she has 2,313 points entering a home game against Casey County on Tuesday. Danville needed every single one of them to knock off Lincoln County, 88-85, in overtime for arguably its biggest victory of the season. The result forced a coin flip for the top seed in the 45th District tournament, which was to be determined Monday.
Haley Campbell, East Carter: The junior’s 10 three-pointers in an 80-51 win at Menifee County tied her with five other players for the fifth-most all-time in a single game. Campbell, who went 10 of 12 overall from long range, is one of just two girls to hit double-digit triples in a game since 2013. The Raiders made 15 three-pointers collectively in the contest.
Cam Fluker, Scott County: A career night from Fluker — 29 points on 10 of 12 shooting, including a blistering 8-for-10 from behind the arc — propelled the Cardinals past Woodford County, 93-56, in a rematch of the Toyota Classic finals — the end of which Woodford had a game-winning shot at the buzzer fall short. Scott County won its 14th straight game the next night, toppling Clay County, 106-71.
Cody Maynard, Lawrence County: He finished with 30 points — going 5-for-11 from the three-point stripe — in Lawrence County’s 88-83 upset of Johnson Central in overtime on Thursday. Lawrence County won another overtime game, 57-55, at Paris on Saturday, giving the Bulldogs their fourth straight victory and seventh in their previous eight contests.
Savannah Jordan, Conner: The Cougars’ only loss this season is to Ryle, and they avenged it with a 62-57 decision on the road Friday night. Jordan scored 18 points for Conner, which improved to 25-1 while dropping its 33rd District rival and the recently-crowned LIT champs to 23-5.
Nick Martin, Knox Central: The Panthers were the biggest movers in the Cantrall Ratings this week, going from unranked to 13th overall in the state after a trio of road wins in which they topped 90 points. Martin capped the run with a 35-point, 10-rebound night in a 97-72 win at Williamsburg on Saturday; he was 15 of 17 overall from the floor for the Panthers, who won their sixth straight game.
Kristen Clemons, Sacred Heart: She led the Valkyries with 16 points and 17 rebounds in their 60-54 win at Christian Academy of Louisville in a battle between 7th Region private powers. Sacred Heart finished 9-0 against 7th Region competition in the regular season.
Drew Wilson, Campbell County: Wilson scored 23 points in the Camels’ win over Cooper, 59-53, on Senior Night. Campbell County won its eighth straight game while ending a seven-game streak by the Jaguars.
Marques Warrick, Henry Clay: He scored 20 points in 20 minutes — on 9-for-10 shooting — in a Henry Clay’s rout of Paul Laurence Dunbar, 68-36, a game in which the Blue Devils at one time led by 44 points. Warrick followed that up a day later with 28 points and eight rebounds on the road in a 70-60 win over Woodford County. The Blue Devils will look to complete a regular-season sweep of the season when they host Lafayette on Tuesday.
Whitney Hay, Elizabethtown: The Panthers finished with a 12-0 regular-season record against 5th Region foes after wins at Green County and at home against Bardstown last week. Hay had 30 points on 11 of 16 shooting in the 85-30 decision over Green County.
