Here’s the media’s top 10 entering the last week of HS basketball’s regular season

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls released Feb. 11, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous ranking.
BOYS
|School
|First-place votes
|Record
|Total points
|Previous
|1. Scott County
|12
|27-1
|129
|1
|2. John Hardin
|1
|28-0
|108
|2
|3. University Heights Academy
—
|25-4
|88
|3
|4. Trinity
—
|20-7
|80
|4
|5. Waggener
—
|23-3
|62
|5
|6. Covington Catholic
—
|21-6
|60
|6
|7. Campbell County
—
|22-4
|56
|8
|8. South Laurel
—
|24-2
|28
|9
|9. Henry Clay
—
|22-5
|17
|10
|10. Cooper
—
|21-4
|16
|7
Others receiving votes: Male 12, Knox Central 9, Mayfield 7, Beechwood 7, McCracken County 7, Madisonville 6, Frankfort 5, Hazard 5, Clay County 3, Elliott County 3, Graves County 3, Shelby Valley 2, North Laurel 1, Paducah Tilghman 1
GIRLS
|School
|First-place votes
|Record
|Total points
|Previous
|1. Conner
|10
|26-1
|126
|1
|2. Scott County
|3
|26-1
|116
|2
|3. Boyd County
—
20-4
|86
|4
|t4. Elizabethtown
—
24-4
|85
|5
|t4. Ryle
—
23-5
|85
|3
|6. Highlands
—
24-4
|57
|7
|7. Sacred Heart
—
19-7
|39
|8
|8. Clark County
—
18-9
|28
|10
|9. Webster County
—
25-3
|15
|NR
|10. Murray
—
22-3
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: North Laurel 11, Male 9, Graves County 8, Floyd Central 7, South Laurel 6, Lincoln County 5, Harlan County 4, Mercer County 4, Bullitt East 3, Wolfe County 3, Marshall County 2, Shelby Valley 2, Danville 1, Russell 1
Media organizations that voted: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah.
