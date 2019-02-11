Here’s the media’s top 10 entering the last week of HS basketball’s regular season

High School Basketball

Woodford County’s Anthony Tabor (13) shot against Scott County’s Kobi Harris (45) during their game Thursday at Scott County High School in Georgetown. Scott County beat Woodford County 93-56.
The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls released Feb. 11, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous ranking.

BOYS

SchoolFirst-place votesRecordTotal pointsPrevious
1. Scott County1227-11291
2. John Hardin128-01082
3. University Heights Academy

25-4883
4. Trinity

20-7804
5. Waggener

23-3625
6. Covington Catholic

21-6606
7. Campbell County

22-4568
8. South Laurel

24-2289
9. Henry Clay

22-51710
10. Cooper

21-4167

Others receiving votes: Male 12, Knox Central 9, Mayfield 7, Beechwood 7, McCracken County 7, Madisonville 6, Frankfort 5, Hazard 5, Clay County 3, Elliott County 3, Graves County 3, Shelby Valley 2, North Laurel 1, Paducah Tilghman 1

GIRLS

SchoolFirst-place votesRecordTotal pointsPrevious
1. Conner1026-11261
2. Scott County326-11162
3. Boyd County

20-4

864
t4. Elizabethtown

24-4

855
t4. Ryle

23-5

853
6. Highlands

24-4

577
7. Sacred Heart

19-7

398
8. Clark County

18-9

2810
9. Webster County

25-3

15NR
10. Murray

22-3

12NR

Others receiving votes: North Laurel 11, Male 9, Graves County 8, Floyd Central 7, South Laurel 6, Lincoln County 5, Harlan County 4, Mercer County 4, Bullitt East 3, Wolfe County 3, Marshall County 2, Shelby Valley 2, Danville 1, Russell 1

Media organizations that voted: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah.

