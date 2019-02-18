High School Basketball

Media favors new boys’ team in final HS basketball polls of the 2018-19 season

By Josh Moore

February 18, 2019

University Heights Academy’s Dekeyvan Tandy drives the ball up court against LCA’s Baylor Brown, during the finals of the boys All-A Classic, Sunday, January 27, 2019, at EKU’s McBrayer Arena in Richmond. Tim Webb

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records and total points. This is the first poll for the 2018-19 season.

BOYS

SchoolFirst-place votesRecordTotal pointsPrevious
1. John Hardin930-01202
2. Scott County428-21151
3. University Heights Academy26-4923
4. Trinity

22-7914
5. Waggener

26-3775
6. Covington Catholic

23-6626
7. Campbell County

24-4477
8. Henry Clay

24-5309
9. South Laurel

25-3148
10. McCracken County

27-310NR

Others receiving votes: Male 9, Madisonville 7, Mayfield 6, Knox Central 6, LaRue County 5, Frankfort 5, Danville 4, Elliott County 4, Hazard 4, Cooper 3, Central Hardin 2, Graves County 2

GIRLS

SchoolFirst-place votesRecordTotal pointsPrevious
1. Conner1028-11251
2. Scott County228-11142
3. Boyd County123-4963
4. Ryle

24-586t4
5. Elizabethtown

26-480t4
6. Highlands

26-4526
7. Sacred Heart

21-7447
8. Murray

24-33210
9. Webster County

26-3219
10. Male

17-711NR

Others receiving votes: Graves County 10, North Laurel 8, South Laurel 7, Floyd Central 6, Knott County Central 5, Clark County 5, Anderson Coutny 4, Marshall County 2, Owensboro Catholic 2, Barren County 1, Calloway County 1, Lincoln County 1, Marion County 1, Wolfe County 1

Media organizations that voted: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah.

