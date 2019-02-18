Media favors new boys’ team in final HS basketball polls of the 2018-19 season

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records and total points. This is the first poll for the 2018-19 season.
BOYS
|School
|First-place votes
|Record
|Total points
|Previous
|1. John Hardin
|9
|30-0
|120
|2
|2. Scott County
|4
|28-2
|115
|1
|3. University Heights Academy
|—
|26-4
|92
|3
|4. Trinity
—
|22-7
|91
|4
|5. Waggener
—
|26-3
|77
|5
|6. Covington Catholic
—
|23-6
|62
|6
|7. Campbell County
—
|24-4
|47
|7
|8. Henry Clay
—
|24-5
|30
|9
|9. South Laurel
—
|25-3
|14
|8
|10. McCracken County
—
|27-3
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes: Male 9, Madisonville 7, Mayfield 6, Knox Central 6, LaRue County 5, Frankfort 5, Danville 4, Elliott County 4, Hazard 4, Cooper 3, Central Hardin 2, Graves County 2
GIRLS
|School
|First-place votes
|Record
|Total points
|Previous
|1. Conner
|10
|28-1
|125
|1
|2. Scott County
|2
|28-1
|114
|2
|3. Boyd County
|1
|23-4
|96
|3
|4. Ryle
—
|24-5
|86
|t4
|5. Elizabethtown
—
|26-4
|80
|t4
|6. Highlands
—
|26-4
|52
|6
|7. Sacred Heart
—
|21-7
|44
|7
|8. Murray
—
|24-3
|32
|10
|9. Webster County
—
|26-3
|21
|9
|10. Male
—
|17-7
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Graves County 10, North Laurel 8, South Laurel 7, Floyd Central 6, Knott County Central 5, Clark County 5, Anderson Coutny 4, Marshall County 2, Owensboro Catholic 2, Barren County 1, Calloway County 1, Lincoln County 1, Marion County 1, Wolfe County 1
Media organizations that voted: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah.
