Live updates: Pairings for every Kentucky HS basketball region tournament

By Josh Moore

February 23, 2019 09:18 AM

Frankfort’s DaJuan Davis (4) dribbled past Franklin County’s Derrick King (11) during the boys’ 41st District semifinals at Woodford County High School. Frankfort beat Franklin County 86-54.
Draws for most boys’ and girls’ basketball region tournaments were held on Saturday.

Below you’ll find pairings for all 32 region tournaments — 16 boys’ events, 16 girls’ events — as they’re reported to the Herald-Leader or by another reputable source.

The 102 Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen will be held March 6-10 and the 58th KHSAA Girls’ Sweet Sixteen is scheduled for March 13-17. Both tournaments will be staged at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

BOYS

1ST REGION

At CFSB Center, Murray State

2ND REGION

At Madisonville

TBD

3RD REGION

At Frederick Fraize

TBD

4TH REGION

At E.A. Diddle Arena, Western Kentucky University

TBD

5TH REGION

At Hart County

TBD

6TH REGION

First round at district winners, remainder at Valley

TBD

7TH REGION

First round at district winners, remainder at Bellarmine

TBD

8TH REGION

At Henry County

TBD

9TH REGION

At BB&T Arena

TBD

10TH REGION

At Mason County

TBD

11TH REGION

First round at district winners, remainder at EKU’s McBrayer Arena

Monday, Feb. 25

xxxx at xxxx, 7:30 p.m.

xxxx at xxx, 7:30 p.m.

xxxx at xxx, 7:30 p.m.

xxxx at xxx, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 27

xxxx vs. xxx, 6:30 p.m.

xxxx vs. xxx, 8 p.m.

Friday, March 1

Finals, 8 p.m.

12TH REGION

At Pulaski County

TBD

13TH REGION

At Corbin Arena

TBD

14TH REGION

At Powell County

TBD

15TH REGION

At East Kentucky Expo Center, Pikeville

TBD

16TH REGION

At Ellis Johnson Arena, Morehead State University

TBD

GIRLS

1ST REGION

At CFSB Center, Murray State

TBD

2ND REGION

At Crittenden County

TBD

3RD REGION

At Owensboro Sportscenter

TBD

4TH REGION

At E.A. Diddle Arena, Western Kentucky University

TBD

5TH REGION

At Green County

TBD

6TH REGION

First round at district winners, remainder at Bellarmine

7TH REGION

First round at district winners, remainder at Bellarmine

8TH REGION

At Owen County

TBD

9TH REGION

At BB&T Arena

TBD

10TH REGION

At Montgomery County

TBD

11TH REGION

First round at district winners, remainder at EKU’s McBrayer Arena

Thursday, Feb. 28

Henry Clay at Madison Southern, 7:30 p.m.

Woodford County at Paul Laurence Dunbar, 7:30 p.m.

Madison Central at Franklin County, 7:30 p.m.

Lexington Catholic at Scott County, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 3

Henry Clay-Madison Southern winner vs. Woodford County-Dunbar winner, 6:30 p.m.

Madison Central-Franklin County winner vs. Lexington Catholic-Scott County winner, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 5

Finals, 8 p.m.

12TH REGION

At Pulaski County

TBD

13TH REGION

At Corbin Arena

TBD

14TH REGION

At Breathitt County

TBD

15TH REGION

At East Kentucky Expo Center, Pikeville

TBD

16TH REGION

At Ellis Johnson Arena, Morehead State University

TBD

Josh Moore

