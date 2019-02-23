Live updates: Pairings for every Kentucky HS basketball region tournament

Draws for most boys’ and girls’ basketball region tournaments were held on Saturday.
Below you’ll find pairings for all 32 region tournaments — 16 boys’ events, 16 girls’ events — as they’re reported to the Herald-Leader or by another reputable source.
The 102 Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen will be held March 6-10 and the 58th KHSAA Girls’ Sweet Sixteen is scheduled for March 13-17. Both tournaments will be staged at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
BOYS
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
1ST REGION
At CFSB Center, Murray State
2ND REGION
At Madisonville
TBD
3RD REGION
At Frederick Fraize
TBD
4TH REGION
At E.A. Diddle Arena, Western Kentucky University
TBD
5TH REGION
At Hart County
TBD
6TH REGION
First round at district winners, remainder at Valley
TBD
7TH REGION
First round at district winners, remainder at Bellarmine
TBD
8TH REGION
At Henry County
TBD
9TH REGION
At BB&T Arena
TBD
10TH REGION
At Mason County
TBD
11TH REGION
First round at district winners, remainder at EKU’s McBrayer Arena
Monday, Feb. 25
xxxx at xxxx, 7:30 p.m.
xxxx at xxx, 7:30 p.m.
xxxx at xxx, 7:30 p.m.
xxxx at xxx, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 27
xxxx vs. xxx, 6:30 p.m.
xxxx vs. xxx, 8 p.m.
Friday, March 1
Finals, 8 p.m.
12TH REGION
At Pulaski County
TBD
13TH REGION
At Corbin Arena
TBD
14TH REGION
At Powell County
TBD
15TH REGION
At East Kentucky Expo Center, Pikeville
TBD
16TH REGION
At Ellis Johnson Arena, Morehead State University
TBD
GIRLS
1ST REGION
At CFSB Center, Murray State
TBD
2ND REGION
At Crittenden County
TBD
3RD REGION
At Owensboro Sportscenter
TBD
4TH REGION
At E.A. Diddle Arena, Western Kentucky University
TBD
5TH REGION
At Green County
TBD
6TH REGION
First round at district winners, remainder at Bellarmine
7TH REGION
First round at district winners, remainder at Bellarmine
8TH REGION
At Owen County
TBD
9TH REGION
At BB&T Arena
TBD
10TH REGION
At Montgomery County
TBD
11TH REGION
First round at district winners, remainder at EKU’s McBrayer Arena
Thursday, Feb. 28
Henry Clay at Madison Southern, 7:30 p.m.
Woodford County at Paul Laurence Dunbar, 7:30 p.m.
Madison Central at Franklin County, 7:30 p.m.
Lexington Catholic at Scott County, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 3
Henry Clay-Madison Southern winner vs. Woodford County-Dunbar winner, 6:30 p.m.
Madison Central-Franklin County winner vs. Lexington Catholic-Scott County winner, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, March 5
Finals, 8 p.m.
12TH REGION
At Pulaski County
TBD
13TH REGION
At Corbin Arena
TBD
14TH REGION
At Breathitt County
TBD
15TH REGION
At East Kentucky Expo Center, Pikeville
TBD
16TH REGION
At Ellis Johnson Arena, Morehead State University
TBD
Comments