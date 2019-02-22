Girls’ basketball coaches reveal 2019 11th Region All-Region selections

The 11th Region girls’ basketball coaches released the results of their All-Region polling on Friday.
Fifteen of the 17 coaches voted. Scott County senior Maaliya Owens, a Tennessee Tech signee and a Miss Basketball finalist, was named Player of the Year after receiving 154 total points as part of the vote.
Franklin County’s Brookyln Miles, a sophomore, finished second among the coaches while Scott County’s Morgan DeFoor, a Morehead State commit, was third overall. Destyne Jackson, a Frederick Douglass star who’s going to Wright State, and Lafayette’s Lindi DeBilzan rounded out the top five.
Scott County’s Steve Helton and Berea’s Dammian Stepp were named co-Coaches of the Year.
The players named to the All-Region team will be recognized between the semifinal games of the 11th Region girls’ basketball tournament at Eastern Kentucky University’s McBrayer Arena on March 3.
11TH REGION GIRLS’ ALL-REGION TEAM
1. Maaliya Owens, Scott County (154 points)
2. Brooklyn Miles, Franklin County (133)
3. Morgan DeFoor, Scott County (119)
4. Destyne Jackson, Frederick Douglass (88)
5. Lindi DeBilzan, Lafayette (86)
t6. Delaney Enlow, Woodford County (81)
t6. Kiya Thompson, Henry Clay (81)
8. Kelynn Clay, Bryan Station (56)
9. Elise Ellison-Coons, Paul Laurence Dunbar (53)
10. Malea Williams, Scott County (39)
11. Patience Laster, Franklin County (37)
12. Amiyah Jenkins, Henry Clay (33
