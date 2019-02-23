Pairings revealed, schedule set for 11th Region girls basketball tournament

Pairings for the 11th Region girls’ basketball tournament were drawn Saturday morning at Eastern Kentucky University.
This year’s four district champions — Franklin County (41st), Scott County (42nd), Paul Laurence Dunbar (43rd) and Madison Southern (44th) — will host their first-round opponents due to a scheduling conflict with EKU. The remainder of the tournament will be played at EKU’s McBrayer Arena, with the semifinals set for Sunday and the championship round scheduled for next Tuesday.
Madison Southern will host Henry Clay. The Eagles won their first district title since 2015 after overcoming rival Madison Central, 53-39, in the district finals. Henry Clay fell to Scott County, 88-57, in the 42nd finals.
Paul Laurence Dunbar repeated as the 43rd winner with a 48-40 win over Lexington Catholic. The Bulldogs in the first round will host Woodford County, the runner-up out of the 41st; it’s a rematch of a first-round bout between the two last season, which Dunbar claimed 53-51.
Franklin County trailed Woodford County by seven points with about six minutes left in the 41st finals before closing on a 23-2 run to win its sixth straight district title, 64-50. The Flyers will open 11th Region play against Madison Central, the runner-up from the 44th.
A bout between Scott County and Lexington Catholic rounds out the bracket. The Cardinals won the 42nd District for the third straight season; Catholic qualified for the 11th Region tournament for the first time since 2015.
11TH REGION GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
First round at district winners, remainder at EKU’s McBrayer Arena
Thursday, Feb. 28
Henry Clay at Madison Southern, 7:30 p.m.
Woodford County at Paul Laurence Dunbar, 7:30 p.m.
Madison Central at Franklin County, 7:30 p.m.
Lexington Catholic at Scott County, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 3
Henry Clay-Madison Southern winner vs. Woodford County-Dunbar winner, 6:30 p.m.
Madison Central-Franklin County winner vs. Lexington Catholic-Scott County winner, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, March 5
Finals, 8 p.m.
