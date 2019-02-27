No. 1 Scott County rallies to avoid upset in 11th Region semifinals

In an evening that appeared ripe for an upset, No. 1 Scott County overcame a five-point halftime deficit to thwart No. 10 Frankfort, 56-51, Wednesday night in the 11th Region tournament semifinals at Eastern Kentucky University’s Alumni Coliseum.
“We didn’t come ready to play (in the first half),” Scott County senior guard Bryce Long said. “Our defense wasn’t there. Our intensity wasn’t there. I think they out-hustled us. The second half we knew we needed to come out better.”
And Long helped lead the way. His layup at 4:17 left in the third quarter tied the game at 37 and forced a Frankfort timeout. Moments later, another Long layup gave the Cardinals their first lead since the opening moments of the game. He followed that up with a three-pointer for a 42-38 lead and a seven-point rally to himself.
Frankfort (28-6) did not let Scott County get away, however, taking the lead back in the fourth quarter and going up 45-42 on free throws by Juanya Frank.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
The last tie came at 49 when Frankfort’s Jevon Bush’s jumper answered a Lorenzo Williams shot seconds earlier.
From there, Long had another mini-rally with a fast-break layup to put Scott County up two and a pair of free throws that made the margin 53-49 with 1:19 left.
Frankfort had to go into foul mode after missing three straight attempts near the basket down two and another John Tillman try underneath when they got down four. From there, Diablo Stewart and Michael Moreno sealed the outcome at the free throw line.
Freshman Jackson Twombly led the Panthers with 15 points, 11 of them in the first half. Frank added 12. Frankfort looked like the better team for much of the game and handled Scott County’s defensive pressure fairly easily in the first half, stepping through and driving and dishing for easy layups. Meanwhile, Scott County couldn’t get on track; shooting 28 percent from the field and committing nine turnovers.
“They came right out of the gate and just played harder and tougher,” Scott County coach Billy Hicks said of Frankfort’s first half. “We’re very fortunate to come out of here with a win. Tonight, I think Frankfort was a little bit better than our guys thought they were. Not me. I knew they had a good team. They play so hard.”
Long led three players in double-figure scoring for the Cardinals with 14 points. Williams had 11 and Glenn Covington added 10. Moreno, in his fourth game back from an injury that cost him half the season, scored nine points and led the Cards with eight rebounds.
Scott County (31-3) goes on to play the winner of the Henry Clay-Woodford County game on Friday at 8 p.m. Wednesday’s second semifinal ended too late for Thursday’s edition of the newspaper.
Comments