Who’s still playing for an 11th Region girls’ basketball championship?

The 11th Region girls’ basketball tournament got underway Thursday on the campuses of each district champion in the region.
Sunday’s semifinals, originally scheduled for later in the evening, have been moved to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday due to projected weather conditions. That round, as well as the championship game (8 p.m. Tuesday) will be played at Eastern Kentucky University’s McBrayer Arena.
11TH REGION GIRLS’ BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Here’s a recap of the first round.
Henry Clay 64, Madison Southern 53: The Blue Devils, appearing in their sixth straight region tournament, advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2016. It was the first ever meeting between Henry Clay (18-13) and the 44th District champions, whose season ended at 16-14 despite 23 points from sophomore Samantha Cornelison.
Woodford County 57, Paul Laurence Dunbar 50: Woodford County (18-13) defeated Dunbar (18-13) on the road for the second time in 15 days. The Yellow Jackets, whose season ended at the hands of Dunbar in last year’s first round, will take on Henry Clay in the 3 p.m. semifinal, a battle of two district runners-up.
Franklin County 79, Madison Central 36: The six-time defending 41st District champions led only by three after one quarter but held the Indians to five points in the second quarter before outscoring them 46-17 in the second half. Three finished with 20-plus points for the Flyers (25-8) — senior Shannon Brunette (25), sophomore Brooklyn Miles (24) and junior Jasmine Simpson (21) — while senior Julia Welsh finished just shy with 19. Junior Jekauri McKeithen scored a game-high 29 points for the Indians (10-23).
Scott County 71, Lexington Catholic 35: Last year’s region champ and the state’s No. 2 team burst out to a 10-0 lead at home and never looked back against Catholic (13-16). Morgan DeFoor had 24 points and six steals to lead Scott County (31-1). The Cardinals in the second semifinal will play Franklin County, whom they defeated in last year’s championship to end the Flyers’ streak of three straight region crowns.
