Championship rematch highlights opening round of boys’ Sweet Sixteen

If the Scott County boys’ basketball team is looking to get some payback for last year’s loss in the state finals, the Cardinals won’t have too wait long. The field is set for the 102nd KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen and a rematch of last season’s championship game highlights the opening-round schedule.
Scott County will face defending state champion Covington Catholic on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in Rupp Arena. Last year, Covington Catholic pounded the Cardinals, 73-55, to win the school’s second championship. Both came at the expense of Scott County.
The Colonels return to the Sweet Sixteen after routing Beechwood, 64-48, in the 9th Region title game, avenging a pair of losses to the Tigers in the regular season. Covington Catholic (27-7) lost last year’s leading scorer and Sweet Sixteen Most Valuable Player CJ Fredrick, who is a freshman at Iowa, but this year’s Colonels boast a formidable inside-outside duo that leads the offense. Junior guard Grant Disken averages a team-high 13.8 points per game and has hit 67 three-pointers on the year. Senior forward Nick Thelen averages 13.6 points and six rebounds per game.
Making its third straight trip to the Sweet Sixteen, Scott County has the look of a formidable favorite to cut down the nets this time around. The Cardinals have been ranked No. 1 in Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State all season and built a gaudy 33-3 record despite missing arguably their best player for half of the year. Senior forward Michael Moreno was named MVP of the 11th Region tournament last week after leading the Cardinals to a blowout win over the second-ranked team in the state, Henry Clay, in the finals. Moreno had 13 points and 13 rebounds in just his fifth game back from a foot injury.
Moreno’s return to action gives Scott County a starting lineup that consists strictly of seniors. Diablo Stewart leads the Cardinals in scoring at 15.3 points per game, followed by Moreno at 15.2. Glenn Covington averages 13.9 points per game and has hit a team-high 79 three-pointers, but the wiry guard who also starred for the Cardinals’ football team might be most valuable as a lock-down defender.
Bryce Long and Lorenzo Williams round out the starting lineup for the Cardinals. Adept at both attacking the basket and scoring from the perimeter, Long averages 10.8 points per game. Williams chips in 9.7. The Cardinals are shooting 40 percent from behind the arc as a team this season.
The Cardinals-Colonels rematch on day two is the tastiest first-round matchup of the tournament, but a top-5 bout highlights day one.
Undefeated John Hardin will face Campbell County at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. John Hardin (35-0) is No. 3 in the Cantrall rankings while Campbell County (29-4) is tied with Covington Catholic at No. 4.
The Bulldogs’ last loss came in the opening round of last year’s Sweet Sixteen. The Camels have ripped off 16 straight wins, including three double-digit clinics in the 10th Region tournament.
Sweet Sixteen
Wednesday’s first round at Rupp Arena: Knox Central (30-4) vs. Walton-Verona (27-6), noon; Trinity (26-8) vs. Johnson Central (27-7), 1:30; John Hardin (35-0) vs. Campbell Co. (29-4), 6:30; Owensboro (23-7) vs. Ashland Blazer (16-16), 8
Thursday’s first round at Rupp Arena: Butler (25-7) vs. Perry Co. Central (19-12), noon; Covington Catholic (27-7) vs. Scott Co. (32-3), 1:30; Lincoln Co. (23-12) vs. Madisonville-North Hopkins (29-5), 6:30; Warren Central (20-11) vs. Mayfield (24-7), 8
