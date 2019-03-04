2019 Sweet Sixteen: Rosters for all 16 boys’ basketball teams in the state tournament

The 102nd Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen basketball state tournament tips off Wednesday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
Below you’ll find rosters for all 16 teams participating in this year’s tournament, courtesy of the KHSAA.
2019 SWEET SIXTEEN ROSTERS
1st Region: Mayfield
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
2nd Region: Madisonville
3rd Region: Owensboro
4th Region: Warren Central
5th Region: John Hardin
6th Region: Butler
7th Region: Trinity
8th Region: Walton-Verona
9th Region: Covington Catholic
10th Region: Campbell County
11th Region: Scott County
12th Region: Lincoln County
13th Region: Knox Central
14th Region: Perry County Central
15th Region: Johnson Central
16th Region: Ashland Blazer
Comments