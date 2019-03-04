High School Basketball

2019 Sweet Sixteen: Rosters for all 16 boys’ basketball teams in the state tournament

By Josh Moore

March 04, 2019 03:27 PM

John Hardin boys basketball fans in attendance for the Sweet Sixteen at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on March 15, 2012.
The 102nd Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen basketball state tournament tips off Wednesday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

Below you’ll find rosters for all 16 teams participating in this year’s tournament, courtesy of the KHSAA.

2019 SWEET SIXTEEN ROSTERS

1st Region: Mayfield

2nd Region: Madisonville

3rd Region: Owensboro

4th Region: Warren Central

5th Region: John Hardin

6th Region: Butler

7th Region: Trinity

8th Region: Walton-Verona

9th Region: Covington Catholic

10th Region: Campbell County

11th Region: Scott County

12th Region: Lincoln County

13th Region: Knox Central

14th Region: Perry County Central

15th Region: Johnson Central

16th Region: Ashland Blazer

