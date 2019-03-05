2019 Sweet Sixteen: Stats for all 16 boys’ basketball teams in the state tournament

The 102nd Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen basketball state tournament tips off Wednesday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
Below you’ll find pre-tournament statistics for all 16 teams participating in this year’s tournament, courtesy of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association.
2019 SWEET SIXTEEN STATS
1st Region: Mayfield
2nd Region: Madisonville
3rd Region: Owensboro
4th Region: Warren Central
5th Region: John Hardin
6th Region: Butler
7th Region: Trinity
8th Region: Walton-Verona
9th Region: Covington Catholic
10th Region: Campbell County
11th Region: Scott County
12th Region: Lincoln County
13th Region: Knox Central
14th Region: Perry County Central
15th Region: Johnson Central
16th Region: Ashland Blazer
