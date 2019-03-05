High School Basketball

2019 Sweet Sixteen: Stats for all 16 boys’ basketball teams in the state tournament

By Josh Moore

March 05, 2019 01:53 PM

The 102nd Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen basketball state tournament tips off Wednesday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

Below you’ll find pre-tournament statistics for all 16 teams participating in this year’s tournament, courtesy of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association.

2019 SWEET SIXTEEN STATS

1st Region: Mayfield

2nd Region: Madisonville

3rd Region: Owensboro

4th Region: Warren Central

5th Region: John Hardin

6th Region: Butler

7th Region: Trinity

8th Region: Walton-Verona

9th Region: Covington Catholic

10th Region: Campbell County

11th Region: Scott County

12th Region: Lincoln County

13th Region: Knox Central

14th Region: Perry County Central

15th Region: Johnson Central

16th Region: Ashland Blazer

