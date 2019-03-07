Rising junior does it all to lead team to first Sweet Sixteen win since 1989

Madisonville’s Kenny White scored 21 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had six blocks to help lead the Maroons over Lincoln County 57-49 in the 102nd Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen Thursday in Rupp Arena.
The 6-5 junior swing man and his low-post partner, 6-9 junior K’Suan Casey looked as if they were beginning to wear down Lincoln County in the second half. But the Patriots did not go quietly after trailing by 11 early in the fourth quarter.
A Casey turnover was converted into a three-pointer by Lincoln’s Blake Smith and moments later another Maroons miscue put Smith at the line to cut the lead to 47-44 with 2:46 left in the game.
White snuffed the rally. A White layup ended Lincoln’s 5-0 run and his sixth block of the game led to a Cade Cunningham fast break that put the Maroons back up 51-44.
Madisonville’s Cade Cunningham later came up with a key rebound on the missed front-end of a 1-and-1 and got fouled himself with 56 seconds left. He made both of his free throws to put the Maroons up 53-46. The game became a free throw contest from there with Madisonville converting five of their last eight to seal the win.
In the first half, Madisonville got a thunderous dunk out of White on a fast break and began to show its power inside on offense. Eighteen of Madisonville’s 27 first-half points came in the paint, nine from White and seven from K’Suan Casey.
Lincoln County hit a couple of timely threes to stay in contact. A Baylor Mattingly trey cut the Maroon lead to 16-14 early in the second period. Jaxson Smith’s three-pointer with 2:20 till half brought Lincoln County within four, 23-19.
While the Maroons appeared to have the game’s two dominant post players in White and Casey, it was the Patriots with five offensive rebounds in the first period leading five second chance points.
Casey had 11 points and 12 rebounds for Madisonville. Lincoln County was led by Jaxon Smith’s 19 points.
Lincoln County made its fifth trip to the state tournament as 12th Region champions, the last in 2008. Madisonville has made it 16 times out of the 2nd Region, the last in 2001. It was the Maroons’ first Sweet Sixteen victory since 1989.
