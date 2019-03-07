Warren Central claims final berth to 2019 Sweet Sixteen quarterfinals

Warren Central defeated Mayfield, 73-55, Thursday night in the final first-round game of the 102nd Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen.
BOX SCORE: Warren Central 73, Mayfield 55
Dre Boyd stuffed the stat sheet — 18 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two blocks — to lead the Dragons in their second straight first-round win at state.
Warren Central will look to knock off fellow western Kentucky challenger Madisonville Friday night to reach the semifinal round, where the Dragons fell to Scott County in last year’s tournament.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
This story will be updated.
Comments