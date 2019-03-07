High School Basketball

Warren Central claims final berth to 2019 Sweet Sixteen quarterfinals

By Josh Moore

March 07, 2019 10:01 PM

Warren Central’s Dre Boyd (23) shot a 3-pointer in the Dragons’ game against Mayfield in the first round of the Sweet Sixteen at Rupp Arena on Thursday March 7, 2019 in Lexington, Ky. Mark Mahan

Warren Central defeated Mayfield, 73-55, Thursday night in the final first-round game of the 102nd Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen.

BOX SCORE: Warren Central 73, Mayfield 55

Dre Boyd stuffed the stat sheet — 18 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two blocks — to lead the Dragons in their second straight first-round win at state.

Warren Central will look to knock off fellow western Kentucky challenger Madisonville Friday night to reach the semifinal round, where the Dragons fell to Scott County in last year’s tournament.

This story will be updated.

Josh Moore

Josh Moore is a digital sports reporter who specializes in preps coverage. He’s in his fourth year reporting for the Lexington Herald-Leader, where he’s been employed since 2009. Moore graduated with a B.A. in Integrated Strategic Communication and English from the University of Kentucky in 2013.

