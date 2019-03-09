Sweet Sixteen contender dominates, trails, then prevails to make championship

Trinity in its first two state tournament games looked like the team to beat, but some of the Shamrocks’ apparent dominance could be attributed to the level of its competition; their opening-round and quarterfinal opponents were perhaps the second-weakest and weakest teams in the field.
No such case could be made Saturday against Campbell County, at worst the third-best team entering the field and a popular upset pick. The Camels almost pulled it off, too.
Trinity bolted out to a big lead, then trailed by five in the second half, before ultimately rallying for a 42-40 win over the Camels to reach the 102nd Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen final, scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday.
Camels star Reid Jolly had a shot attempt to tie the game with about two seconds left fall short through contact.
The Shamrocks have played in only one state championship – 2012, when they defeated Scott County, 71-53, for their only title. They could again meet the Cardinals, the top-ranked team coming into this year’s event; they played Warren Central in the other semifinal late Saturday night.
David Johnson was an all-around dynamo for Trinity, scoring 13 points, dishing five assists and grabbing seven rebounds.
Trinity led 15-5 after the first quarter and by 15 with 7:07 left to play in the second quarter. Then the Shamrocks sputtered; Campbell County used a 15-2 run to end the period to pull within two at halftime, and took its first lead in the third quarter as Trinity’s drought continued. The Camels led by five, 29-24, with 2:05 to play in the third.
Ethan Hodge was a second-half stud for the Shamrocks: The sophomore scored all 11 of his points in the second half, including Trinity’s first seven in the half.
