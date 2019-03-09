High School Basketball

Sweet Sixteen contender dominates, trails, then prevails to make championship

By Josh Moore

March 09, 2019 09:06 PM

Trinity in its first two state tournament games looked like the team to beat, but some of the Shamrocks’ apparent dominance could be attributed to the level of its competition; their opening-round and quarterfinal opponents were perhaps the second-weakest and weakest teams in the field.

No such case could be made Saturday against Campbell County, at worst the third-best team entering the field and a popular upset pick. The Camels almost pulled it off, too.

Trinity bolted out to a big lead, then trailed by five in the second half, before ultimately rallying for a 42-40 win over the Camels to reach the 102nd Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen final, scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday.

Camels star Reid Jolly had a shot attempt to tie the game with about two seconds left fall short through contact.

The Shamrocks have played in only one state championship – 2012, when they defeated Scott County, 71-53, for their only title. They could again meet the Cardinals, the top-ranked team coming into this year’s event; they played Warren Central in the other semifinal late Saturday night.

David Johnson was an all-around dynamo for Trinity, scoring 13 points, dishing five assists and grabbing seven rebounds.

Trinity led 15-5 after the first quarter and by 15 with 7:07 left to play in the second quarter. Then the Shamrocks sputtered; Campbell County used a 15-2 run to end the period to pull within two at halftime, and took its first lead in the third quarter as Trinity’s drought continued. The Camels led by five, 29-24, with 2:05 to play in the third.

Ethan Hodge was a second-half stud for the Shamrocks: The sophomore scored all 11 of his points in the second half, including Trinity’s first seven in the half.

BOX SCORE: Trinity 42, Campbell County 40

