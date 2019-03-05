One of the state’s all-time scoring leaders is its newest Miss Basketball

Another night, another swish for Savannah Wheeler
Wheeler, a Marshall University signee, was named 2019 Miss Basketball by the Kentucky Lion’s Eye Foundation during a ceremony Tuesday at the Lexington Convention Center.
She has scored more than 3,500 points in her career, which will continue for at least one more game. Wheeler led Boyd County to its third straight Sweet Sixteen with a 63-47 win over Russell in the 16th Region finals. The Lions will play 7th Region champion Male in the first round March 14 at Rupp Arena.
Boyd County’s run to the 2018 Sweet Sixteen semifinals was its deepest in program history.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
KENTUCKY MISS BASKETBALL WINNERS
2018: Seygan Robins, Mercer County
2017: Lindsey Duvall, Bullitt East
2016: Erin Boley, Elizabethtown
2015: Maci Morris, Bell Co.
2014: Ivy Brown,LaRue Co.
2013: Makayla Epps, Marion Co.
2012: Sydney Moss, Boone Co.
2011: Sara Hammond, Rockcastle Co.
2010: Sarah Beth Barnette, LCA
2009: A’dia Mathies, Iroquois
2008: Tia Gibbs, Butler
2007: Rebecca Gray, Scott Co.
2006: Arnika Brown, Christian Co.
2005: Carly Ormerod, Sacred Heart
2004: Crystal Kelly, Sacred Heart
2003: Megen Gearhart, West Carter
2002: Erica Hallman, Holmes
2001: Katie Schwegmann, Bishop Brossart
2000: Jenni Benningfield, Assumption
1999: Jody Sizemore, Leslie Co.
1998: Beth Vice, Montgomery Co.
1997: Rachel Byars, Union Co.
1996: Jaime Walz, Highlands
1995: Ukari Figgs, Scott Co.
1994: Laurie Townsend, Apollo
1993: Brandi Ashby, Webster Co.
1992: Becky McKinley, Bullitt East
1991: Ida Bowen, Sheldon Clark
1990: Kim Mays, Knox Central
1989: Lisa Harrison, Southern
1988: Kim Pehlke, Doss
1987: Mary Taylor, Marshall Co.
1986: Kris Miller Owensboro Catholic
1985: Brigette Combs, Whitesburg
1984: Carol Parker, Marshall Co.
1983: Clemette Haskins, Warren Central
1982: Connie Goins, Western Hills
1981: Lillie Mason, Olmstead
1980: Lisa Collins, Laurel Co.
1979: Beth Wilkerson, Paris
1978: Irene Moore, Breathitt Co.
1977: Geri Grigsby, McDowell
1976: Donna Murphy, Newport
Comments