One of the state’s all-time scoring leaders is its newest Miss Basketball

By Josh Moore

March 05, 2019 08:17 PM

Boyd County’s Savannah Wheeler, a Marshall University signee, was named 2019 Miss Basketball on Tuesday.
Another night, another swish for Savannah Wheeler

Wheeler, a Marshall University signee, was named 2019 Miss Basketball by the Kentucky Lion’s Eye Foundation during a ceremony Tuesday at the Lexington Convention Center.

She has scored more than 3,500 points in her career, which will continue for at least one more game. Wheeler led Boyd County to its third straight Sweet Sixteen with a 63-47 win over Russell in the 16th Region finals. The Lions will play 7th Region champion Male in the first round March 14 at Rupp Arena.

Boyd County’s run to the 2018 Sweet Sixteen semifinals was its deepest in program history.

KENTUCKY MISS BASKETBALL WINNERS

2018: Seygan Robins, Mercer County

2017: Lindsey Duvall, Bullitt East

2016: Erin Boley, Elizabethtown

2015: Maci Morris, Bell Co.

2014: Ivy Brown,LaRue Co.

2013: Makayla Epps, Marion Co.

2012: Sydney Moss, Boone Co.

2011: Sara Hammond, Rockcastle Co.

2010: Sarah Beth Barnette, LCA

2009: A’dia Mathies, Iroquois

2008: Tia Gibbs, Butler

2007: Rebecca Gray, Scott Co.

2006: Arnika Brown, Christian Co.

2005: Carly Ormerod, Sacred Heart

2004: Crystal Kelly, Sacred Heart

2003: Megen Gearhart, West Carter

2002: Erica Hallman, Holmes

2001: Katie Schwegmann, Bishop Brossart

2000: Jenni Benningfield, Assumption

1999: Jody Sizemore, Leslie Co.

1998: Beth Vice, Montgomery Co.

1997: Rachel Byars, Union Co.

1996: Jaime Walz, Highlands

1995: Ukari Figgs, Scott Co.

1994: Laurie Townsend, Apollo

1993: Brandi Ashby, Webster Co.

1992: Becky McKinley, Bullitt East

1991: Ida Bowen, Sheldon Clark

1990: Kim Mays, Knox Central

1989: Lisa Harrison, Southern

1988: Kim Pehlke, Doss

1987: Mary Taylor, Marshall Co.

1986: Kris Miller Owensboro Catholic

1985: Brigette Combs, Whitesburg

1984: Carol Parker, Marshall Co.

1983: Clemette Haskins, Warren Central

1982: Connie Goins, Western Hills

1981: Lillie Mason, Olmstead

1980: Lisa Collins, Laurel Co.

1979: Beth Wilkerson, Paris

1978: Irene Moore, Breathitt Co.

1977: Geri Grigsby, McDowell

1976: Donna Murphy, Newport

