UK signee Dontaie Allen named 2019 Kentucky Mr. Basketball

By Josh Moore

March 05, 2019 08:18 PM

Dontaie Allen, who’s signed with the University of Kentucky, was named 2019 Mr. Basketball by the Kentucky Lion’s Eye Foundation during a ceremony Tuesday at the Lexington Convention Center.

Allen, a senior at Pendleton County, won the award despite missing the bulk of his senior season after suffering a knee injury on Dec. 22. It was later determined that Allen tore the ACL and meniscus in his left knee

Rivals.com rates Allen as a four-star prospect and has him ranked 55th overall in the nation. The 6-foot-6 forward is the first in-state player to sign with UK since Dominique Hawkins (Madison Central) and Derek Willis (Bullitt East) did so as part of the 2013 signing class.

Allen is the fourth straight Mr. Basketball winner who signed with an in-state college, joining Mercer County’s Trevon Faulkner (NKU), Paul Laurence Dunbar’s Taveion Hollingsworth (WKU) and Owen County’s Carson Williams (NKU).

Kentucky Mr. Basketball winners

2018: Trevon Faulkner, Mercer County

2017: Taveion Hollingsworth, Paul Laurence Dunbar

2016: Carson Williams, Owen County

2015: Camron Justice, Knott County Central

2014: Quentin Snider, Ballard

2013: Dominique Hawkins, Madison Central

2012: Nathan Dieudonne, Trinity

2011: Anthony Hickey, Christian County

2010: Elisha Justice, Shelby Valley

2009: Jon Hood, Madisonville

2008: Darius Miller, Mason County

2007: Steffphon Pettigrew, Elizabethtown

2006: Walt Allen, South Laurel

2005: Domonic Tilford, Jeffersontown

2004: Chris Lofton, Mason County

2003: Ross Neltner, Highlands

2002: Brandon Stockton, Glasgow

2001: Josh Carrier, Bowling Green

2000: Scott Hundley, Scott County

1999: Rick Jones, Scott County

1998: J.R. VanHoose, Paintsville

1997: Brandon Davenport, Owensboro

1996: Daymeon Fishback, Greenwood

1995: Charles Thomas, Harlan

1994: Elton Scott, Marion County

1993: Jason Osborne, Male

1992: Tick Rogers, Hart County

1991: Jermaine Brown, Fairdale

1990: Dwayne Morton, Central

1989: Allan Houston, Ballard

1988: Richie Farmer, Clay County

1987: John Pelphrey, Paintsville

1986: Rex Chapman, Apollo

1985: Tony Kimbro, Seneca

1984: Steve Miller, Henry Clay

1983: Winston Bennett, Male

1982: Todd May, Virgie

1981: Phil Cox, Cawood

1980: Ervin Stepp, Phelps

1979: Dirk Minniefield, Lafayette

1978: Doug Schloemer, Holmes

1977: Jeff Lamp, Ballard

1976: Darrell Griffith, Male

1975: Dom Fucci, Tates Creek

1974: Jack Givens, Bryan Station

1973: Wesley Cox, Male

1972: Jerry Thruston, Owensboro

1971: Jimmy Dan Conner, Anderson County

1970: Robert Brooks, Madison

1969: Ron King, Central

1968: Terry Davis, Shelby County

1967: Jim McDaniels, Allen County

1966: Mike Casey, Shelby County

1965: Butch Beard, Breckinridge County

1964: Wes Unseld, Seneca

1963: Mike Redd, Seneca

1962: Mike Silliman, St. Xavier

1961: Randy Embry, Owensboro

1960: Jeff Mullins, Lafayette

1959: Pat Doyle, North Marshall

1958: Harry Todd, Earlington

1958: Ralph Richardson, Russell County

1957: Billy Ray Lickert, Lafayette

1956: Kelly Coleman, Wayland

1955: Kenny Kuhn, Male

1954: Vernon Hatton, Lafayette

