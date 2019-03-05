UK signee Dontaie Allen named 2019 Kentucky Mr. Basketball

Dontaie Allen, who’s signed with the University of Kentucky, was named 2019 Mr. Basketball by the Kentucky Lion’s Eye Foundation during a ceremony Tuesday at the Lexington Convention Center.
Allen, a senior at Pendleton County, won the award despite missing the bulk of his senior season after suffering a knee injury on Dec. 22. It was later determined that Allen tore the ACL and meniscus in his left knee
Rivals.com rates Allen as a four-star prospect and has him ranked 55th overall in the nation. The 6-foot-6 forward is the first in-state player to sign with UK since Dominique Hawkins (Madison Central) and Derek Willis (Bullitt East) did so as part of the 2013 signing class.
Allen is the fourth straight Mr. Basketball winner who signed with an in-state college, joining Mercer County’s Trevon Faulkner (NKU), Paul Laurence Dunbar’s Taveion Hollingsworth (WKU) and Owen County’s Carson Williams (NKU).
Kentucky Mr. Basketball winners
2018: Trevon Faulkner, Mercer County
2017: Taveion Hollingsworth, Paul Laurence Dunbar
2016: Carson Williams, Owen County
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
2015: Camron Justice, Knott County Central
2014: Quentin Snider, Ballard
2013: Dominique Hawkins, Madison Central
2012: Nathan Dieudonne, Trinity
2011: Anthony Hickey, Christian County
2010: Elisha Justice, Shelby Valley
2009: Jon Hood, Madisonville
2008: Darius Miller, Mason County
2007: Steffphon Pettigrew, Elizabethtown
2006: Walt Allen, South Laurel
2005: Domonic Tilford, Jeffersontown
2004: Chris Lofton, Mason County
2003: Ross Neltner, Highlands
2002: Brandon Stockton, Glasgow
2001: Josh Carrier, Bowling Green
2000: Scott Hundley, Scott County
1999: Rick Jones, Scott County
1998: J.R. VanHoose, Paintsville
1997: Brandon Davenport, Owensboro
1996: Daymeon Fishback, Greenwood
1995: Charles Thomas, Harlan
1994: Elton Scott, Marion County
1993: Jason Osborne, Male
1992: Tick Rogers, Hart County
1991: Jermaine Brown, Fairdale
1990: Dwayne Morton, Central
1989: Allan Houston, Ballard
1988: Richie Farmer, Clay County
1987: John Pelphrey, Paintsville
1986: Rex Chapman, Apollo
1985: Tony Kimbro, Seneca
1984: Steve Miller, Henry Clay
1983: Winston Bennett, Male
1982: Todd May, Virgie
1981: Phil Cox, Cawood
1980: Ervin Stepp, Phelps
1979: Dirk Minniefield, Lafayette
1978: Doug Schloemer, Holmes
1977: Jeff Lamp, Ballard
1976: Darrell Griffith, Male
1975: Dom Fucci, Tates Creek
1974: Jack Givens, Bryan Station
1973: Wesley Cox, Male
1972: Jerry Thruston, Owensboro
1971: Jimmy Dan Conner, Anderson County
1970: Robert Brooks, Madison
1969: Ron King, Central
1968: Terry Davis, Shelby County
1967: Jim McDaniels, Allen County
1966: Mike Casey, Shelby County
1965: Butch Beard, Breckinridge County
1964: Wes Unseld, Seneca
1963: Mike Redd, Seneca
1962: Mike Silliman, St. Xavier
1961: Randy Embry, Owensboro
1960: Jeff Mullins, Lafayette
1959: Pat Doyle, North Marshall
1958: Harry Todd, Earlington
1958: Ralph Richardson, Russell County
1957: Billy Ray Lickert, Lafayette
1956: Kelly Coleman, Wayland
1955: Kenny Kuhn, Male
1954: Vernon Hatton, Lafayette
Comments