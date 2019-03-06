The field is set for next week’s girls’ Sweet Sixteen. See who’s in — and out.

The 2019 KHSAA Girls’ Sweet Sixteen State Basketball Tournament will combine the unique with the familiar.
For the first time, the event will take place in Rupp Arena, tipping off March 13 and running through March 17.
The tournament will crown a new champion this year as Mercer County, winners of the past two Sweet Sixteens held at Highland Heights, did not make it back. The Titans were eliminated in the first round of the 12th Region Tournament, which was eventually won by Southwestern.
Southwestern, making its first-ever Sweet Sixteen appearance, will take on another first-timer, Collins, in its opening-round game on March 14. Those two teams are among four first-timers in the 2019 field, joining Bethlehem and North Laurel.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
Looking for the familiar? Eight teams that played in last year’s Sweet Sixteen are back for another try: Boyd County, Clark County, Knott County Central, Mercy, Murray, Owensboro Catholic, Ryle, and Scott County. Mercy, Boyd County and Clark County were semifinalists last year along with Mercer County.
Scott County, champions of the 11th Region, enter with the tournament’s best record at 33-1. The Cardinals’ only loss came Jan. 18 against Lincoln County in the Toyota Classic in Georgetown. Mercy, at 16-14, has the worst record in the field.
Only two former champions grace the 2019 bracket. Mercy won state championships in 2010 and 1992. Scott County was crowned in 1995.
The tournament tips off Wednesday, March 13 when Scott County takes on Knott County Central at noon. Four first-round games are set for March 13 and four more for March 14. The quarterfinals are March 15, the semifinals March 16 and the state championship game March 17 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are available at the Rupp Arena Box Office or online at Ticketmaster or KHSAA.org.
Girls’ Sweet Sixteen
March 13-17 in Rupp Arena
(Games listed in bracketed order)
Wednesday, March 13
Noon: Knott Co. Central (25-7) vs. Scott Co. (33-1)
1:30 p.m.: Owensboro Catholic (27-7) vs. Bethlehem (29-4)
6:30 p.m.: Clark Co. (24-10) vs. Mercy (16-14)
8 p.m.: Ryle (29-5) vs. Murray (28-3)
Thursday, March 14
Noon: Pikeville (27-7) vs. Barren Co. (31-4)
1:30 p.m.: Male (22-7) vs. Boyd Co. (28-4)
6:30 p.m.: Collins (23-12) vs. Southwestern (24-5)
8 p.m.: North Laurel (30-6) vs. Henderson Co. (18-8)
Friday, March 15
Quarterfinal games at noon, 1:30, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Saturday, March 16
Semifinal games at 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Sunday, March 17
Championship game at 2 p.m.
Comments