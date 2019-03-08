Sweet Sixteen favorite wakes up after sluggish start in state quarterfinals

A second half awakening propelled Scott County into the semifinals of the 102nd Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Sweet Sixteen Friday night as the Cardinals defeated Butler 66-45 in Rupp Arena
Giving up a lead it held nearly the entire first half on a Trey Minter floater that put Butler up 26-25 early in the third period, the Cardinals increased the tempo and outran the Bears with a run punctuated by a Terrin Hamilton dunk that gave Scott County a 54-40 lead with 3:30 remaining. The Cardinals never looked back.
Butler trailed by as many as eight in the first half falling behind 12-4 early, but the Bears built some momentum thanks to Minter’s hot shooting in the second and third period. Minter hit two big-three pointers in the second period to keep the Bears in contact. Scott County held a 25-22 halftime edge.
Scott County advances to face the winner of the late Madisonville-Warren Central. That game will tip about 9 p.m. Saturday following the other semifinal between Trinity and Campbell County, scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
BOX SCORE: Scott County 66, Butler 45
This story will be updated.
Boys’ Sweet Sixteen
What: Boys’ high school basketball state tournament
When: Semifinal games Saturday (7:30 and 9 p.m.); championship game Sunday (2 p.m.)
Where: Rupp Arena
Radio: All games on WWRW-FM 105.5 in Lexington and on numerous stations across the state
Video livestream: All games available on NFHSNetwork.com (subscription required)
Tickets: $17-$21 (Available at Rupp Arena Box Office or online at Ticketmaster.com or KHSAA.org)
