Last year’s runner-up heads home after thriller between Sweet Sixteen contenders

Hayley Harrison and Clark County finally found the shooting touch in Rupp Arena in the third quarter and outgunned Mercy, 65-64, in the first round of the 58th KHSAA Girls’ Sweet Sixteen Wednesday.
BOX SCORE: Clark County 65, Mercy Academy 64
Harrison made three 3-pointers and Brianna Banks added another in the third as the Cardinals turned a 27-21 halftime deficit into a 46-41 advantage at the final scheduled break.
The Jaguars did not go away, however, opening the fourth quarter with back-to-back threes from Regan Berger and Hope Sivori to cut the lead to 48-47 with 6:39 to go.
Clark responded with six unanswered, capped by Tyra Flowers fast-break layup that put the Cardinals up 54-47 with 4:42 left and prompting a Mercy timeout.
Sivori’s fifth 3-pointer of the game cut it to 54-50 moments later, but Shelbi Wilson answered with a hoop and a foul shot to make it 57-50 at 3:53.
Without Igo, who fouled out midway through the fourth period, Clark County struggled to break Mercy’s press at times and a Sivori layup at 1:19 cut Clark’s lead to 63-60. A Harrison offensive foul on the inbounds led to a Sivori layup attempt that netted her foul shots to make the Clark lead just 63-62 at 1:02.
Clark broke the next press, but couldn’t control an offensive rebound resulting in a jump ball that gave Mercy the ball down one with under a minute to go.
Harrison got a deflection as Mercy tried to set up their play and Jasmine Flowers got fouled after securing the loose ball. She made both free throws to make it 65-62 with 22 seconds left.
A Jaylen Shorter basket cut it to 65-64. Mercy fouled with seven seconds left. Wilson missed the front-end of a 1-and-1 forcing Mercy to go the length of the floor; Sivori’s throw at the backboard bounce wide as time expired.
Igo led Clark County with 14 points. Shelbi Wilson and Brianna Byars added 12 each. Sivori led Mercy with a game-high 29 points, which included six 3-pointers. Regan Berger added 14 and Jenks had 10.
Mercy had control for much of the first half, thanks to the hot-shooting of Sivori, who hit three 3-pointers, two of them after offensive rebounds.
The Jags also benefited from a disconnected Clark County offense which committed five offensive fouls in the first half.
One of those offensive fouls was on Igo, forcing her to sit a good portion of the first half. The Cardinals also struggled from the field, shooting just 27 percent, including a putrid 2-of-13 from 3-point range in the first two quarters.
The Jags also benefited from a questionable put-back at the buzzer by Jenks at the end of the first period that was called good. Replays showed the ball still in her hand as the buzzer went off.
Clark County (25-10) came into the tournament as the three-time defending 10th Region champion, making its 13th appearance in the Sweet Sixteen. Mercy (16-15) won it all in 1992 and lost in last year’s title game to Mercer County. The Jaguars have been to the state tournament 12 times.
Clark County will face the winner of Wednesday’s late game between Ryle and Murray in a quarterfinal set to tip at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
