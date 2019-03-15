Louisville bests western Kentucky in battle for Sweet Sixteen semifinal berth

Male’s one win away from making program history.
The Bulldogs fended off Barren County, 63-49, to advance in the 58th KHSAA Girls’ Sweet Sixteen. They’ll play in Saturday’s second semifinal game against either North Laurel or Southwestern, who met in Friday’s late quarterfinal game.
BOX SCORE: Male 63, Barren County 49
That will be Male’s third trip to the semifinals in five total appearances at the Sweet Sixteen. The Bulldogs have never played in the championship; they fell to Highlands, 59-48, in the 1994 semis, and to eventual champion Covington Holy Cross, 47-37, in the same round in 2015, their last time at state.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
For the second straight game Male was without Cameron Browning, its leading scorer (15.3 ppg) and rebounder (10.2 rpg) who was ruled unavailable for the state tournament after being diagnosed with mononucleosis earlier this week.
Georgia State signee Joelle Johnson scored 15 points in the first half on her way to a game-high 24. She was 10 of 14 from the field and also had 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Male quickly built a double-digit lead, going up 14 before taking a 10-point edge into the locker room. The Bulldogs led wire-to-wire; Barren County was able to get within five points twice — in the final seconds of the third quarter and midway through the fourth — but was unable to get closer in the second half.
McKenzie England, a senior, led Barren County with 16 points. She was 4-for-7 from behind the 3-point line.
This story will be updated.
Comments