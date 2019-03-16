Role players’ huge nights propel Sweet Sixteen favorite into state championship game

Ryle’s role players stepped up in a big way on the biggest stage.
Their top scorers saddled with foul trouble, and one of them held to just three points through as many quarters, the Raiders persevered against Owensboro Catholic, 55-43, in the 58th KHSAA Girls’ Sweet Sixteen semifinals Saturday night at Rupp Arena.
BOX SCORE: Ryle 55, Owensboro Catholic 43
Brie Crittendon scored a game-high 19 points and Juliet McGregor had 15 to lead the Raiders to their first state championship appearance. They’ll play either Male or Southwestern, who met in the later semifinal, on Sunday.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
Rice signee Lauren Schwartz, Ryle’s leading scorer, had eight points in the first quarter but picked up her second foul with 52 seconds left in that period. She re-entered with 5:48 left in the second quarter but 11 seconds later was tagged with a charge as she attempted a baseline drive to the basket.
Crittendon had 10 of her 17 in the first half for the Raiders, who used a 7-0 run to turn a two-point deficit — their only one of the game — into a five-point lead after one quarter of play. They pushed it to eight deep in the second quarter before Catholic’s Madelyn Lyon had a jumper bounce off the rim and fall through at the halftime buzzer.
Junior Maddie Scherr, a star recruit nationally in the 2020 class, was held scoreless on 0-for-9 shooting in the first half and didn’t score until hitting the first of two free-throw attempts with 27 seconds left to play in the third quarter. She got her first bucket — after missing her first 11 — by stealing the ball on Catholic’s side and taking it down the lane for a layup with 10 seconds left in the same period.
Scherr finished 1-for-12 from the floor but still made her presence felt defensively. She brought down six rebounds, blocked four shots and had four steals.
Both teams were in the semifinals for the first time.
This story will be updated.
Comments