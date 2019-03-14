First-timer advances to close opening round of Kentucky girls’ Sweet Sixteen

For a while Thursday night, it looked like North Laurel was the only team to get off the bus in its opening round game of the 58th KHSAA Girls’ Sweet Sixteen in Rupp Arena.
The Jaguars led 19-4 after a quarter, and though Henderson County finally responded to make a game of it for a while, it was the 13th Region champs who moved onto Friday’s quarterfinals with a 66-43 rout of the 2nd Region champs.
BOX SCORE: North Laurel 66, Henderson County 43
Emily Sizemore led North Laurel with 20 points, while 6-4 center Raegan Hubbard added 15 and Gracie Jervis 12. Emilee Hope led Henderson with 19 points.
North Laurel, making its first ever trip to the Sweet Sixteen, calmly executed its offense from the outset. The Jaguars got seven points from Raegan Hubbard and six from Sizemore during the first-quarter run as Henderson flailed from the field with only one field goal on 10 attempts.
But the Colonels climbed out of the huge hole they dug in the second period thanks to a full-court press and back-to-back three-pointers from Graci Risley and Emilee Hope. Combined with another six straight points on two Hope layups sandwiched around a make by Katie Rideout, it made for a 19-7 Henderson run that trimmed the Jags advantage to just five points, 28-23, with 2:40 till half.
Henderson went into halftime down just 33-25 and with reason for optimism after having gotten its offense in gear and outscoring the Jags 21-14 in the period.
But in the third, North Laurel asserted itself again with a 7-0 run that extended the margin back to 16 when Isabel Gray’s three made it 48-32 at the 1:32 mark. Henderson got no closer than 10 the rest of the way as North Laurel pulled away in the fourth.
This story will be updated.
